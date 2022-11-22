Read full article on original website
thefallonpost.org
Construction Gearing up on the Truckee Canal Maintenance Project
On November 4, 2022, the Bureau of Reclamation and Truckee-Carson Irrigation District held an official project ground-breaking ceremony according to a recent press release. The project is being funded through Infrastructure Law and intends to restore the safe, long-term operation of the Truckee Canal. The event marked the beginning of Phase 1 of a multi-phased construction project known as the Truckee Canal Extraordinary Maintenance Project. This first phase will line approximately 3.5 miles of the canal through the City of Fernley to provide structural integrity and community safety.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Reno, NV
Known as the Biggest Little City In The World, Reno sits along the Nevada-California border as the county seat of Washoe County. Reno has always been famous because of its casinos, but it is a great destination to enjoy a vibrant lifestyle. Reno has everything from food and games to...
KOLO TV Reno
NCET CEO Sarah Johns shares the perfect places to shop local on Small Business Saturday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you’re hosting and need something delicious and easy to serve your guests; or you’re going to someone’s house and need a great hostess gift, NCET CEO, Sarah Johns, has you covered. She stopped by Morning Break to get you thinking about where...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
Photo byPhoto by Travis Yewell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you plan on traveling to Nevada soon, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food, so definitely make sure to pay them a visit if you want to see what really good seafood should really taste like.
Nevada Appeal
New book looks at being Airbnb host at Tahoe
Sleeping with Strangers: An Airbnb Host’s Life in Lake Tahoe and Mexico reveals what it’s like to oversee a short-term rental in two locations – South Lake Tahoe and Todos Santos, Baja California Sur, Mexico. The book is Kathryn Reed’s fourth. She is also the author of...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Recent storms provide earliest South Tahoe ski resort openings in 13 years
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The early Nov. snowstorms and cold temps have the season in high gear with the earliest opening in over a decade at South Tahoe ski resorts. The timely weather portends a triumphant winter for South Lake Tahoe especially with active weather patterns in the forecast for early next week http://www.visitlaketahoe.com.
lafamilytravel.com
9 Awesome Outdoor Activities You Can Only Do In Lake Tahoe In December
Having grown up along the US-Canadian border, I thought I knew everything there was to know about snow. That is… until my family and I took a trip to Lake Tahoe in December. It was like discovering an entirely new season in this winter wonderland with endless possibilities for outdoor fun. There’s skiing, ice skating, snow tubing, hiking, and so much to explore!
nnbw.com
Zero emission plan ‘important step’ for Carson public transit
Carson City transportation officials are eyeing a zero-emission electrified future, at least for public transit. On Nov. 9, the Carson Area Metropolitan Planning Organization approved a grant submission to NV Energy for $225,000. If awarded, the money would be used to develop a zero-emission transition plan that would qualify CAMPO and Jump Around Carson for federal funding.
mynews4.com
Reno Police alerts consumers about safe online holiday shopping
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) wants you to be safe during this online holiday shopping season. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, the concern for online scams go up. Billions of dollars are spent for online shopping...
thefallonpost.org
Downtown Revitalization Continues on Maine Street
Last week A&K Earth Movers were set up on Maine Street at 8 a.m. Friday morning, November 18, to continue demolition of the old Headquarters Bar and buildings south of the existing Nugget building. For several years, Scott Tate, owner of the WCW Corporation that owns the Nugget and the...
nnbw.com
Former Carson City supervisor Brad Bonkowski dies
“To die will be an awfully big adventure.” (Peter Pan) And so begins an obituary for a human whose true value will only be known by those who knew him. Bradford Edward Bonkowski was born in 1961 in Redwood City, Calif., and raised in Corning, Calif. He moved to Reno in 1979 and later lived in South Lake Tahoe, Indian Hills and Dayton.
KOLO TV Reno
NV Energy identifies cause of Douglas County power outage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:37 a.m.: NV Energy says the cause of the fire was equipment failure inside a substation Monday morning. The fire did not impact any other equipment and did not pose a risk to public safety, NV Energy says. Update at 8:56 a.m.: NV Energy...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police locate woman reported missing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update - Nov. 25 1:53 p.m. Reno Police are calling off the search for Sandra Hendrix. In an update Friday afternoon, RPD saying Hendrix has been located and is safe. Authorities are sending out thanks to the community for their assistance. Original Story - Reno Police...
nnbw.com
Lyon County begins exploring lands bill process, reviews mapping
The Lyon County Commission is exploring its options for acquiring federal and state lands after environmental services consultant Resource Concepts, Inc. provided an overview on the county’s preliminary mapping process last week. The county commission on Thursday heard, for discussion only, from RCI resource specialist Jeremy Drew, who described...
Record-Courier
East Fork fuels team helps Genoa clean up
The East Fork Fire Protection District’s Fuels and Fire Crews helped the Town of Genoa and Genoa residents in a clean up day on Nov. 18. The east Fork crew showed up with their chipper and chipper truck, chain saws, and a “can do” attitude to help several Genoa residents clear areas of hazardous vegetation in and around power company transmission lines.
mynews4.com
Grand Sierra Resort ice skating rink opens for season Friday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The ice skating rink at the Grand Sierra Resort will open for the season on Friday evening. The venue opens at 4 p.m. on Nov. 25 with the first skate session kicking off at 5 p.m. The rink opens at 4...
Nevada Appeal
Supervisors seek volunteers for 911 surcharge committee
The Carson City Board of Supervisors is seeking applications from those interested in serving on the 911 Surcharge Advisory Committee. There are two open positions, each for a full-term ending December 2024. For the citizen-at-large position, applicants must be a resident of Carson City and possess knowledge concerning telephone systems for reporting emergencies.
KOLO TV Reno
Sheep sculptures stolen from Rancho San Rafael Park
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two empty cement pads used to display two sheep at Rancho San Rafael Park. Part of the Nevada Farms and Families portion of the park, they were located in the Basque History Area. “They are a tribute to the Basque sheep herder,” says Celia Walker, park ranger...
Record-Courier
The Nov. 23, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Public outreach sessions for East Fork Fire District’s new fire regulations are scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Nov. 30 and 3-5 p.m. Dec. 6 at the district offices 1694 County Road in Minden. The meetings are public but designed for folks in the building industry. Second reading for the regulations is scheduled for Dec. 20.
Eastbound I-80 reopened near California-Nevada state line following overturned big rig recovery
PLACER COUNTY -- Eastbound Interstate 80 has reopened after a nine-hour closure near the California-Nevada state line due to an overturned big rig.Travelers heading toward Reno were impacted as the interstate was closed at Hirschdale Road beginning around 1:30 a.m.There was at least one injury in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.The interstate reopened just before 10 a.m.
