On November 4, 2022, the Bureau of Reclamation and Truckee-Carson Irrigation District held an official project ground-breaking ceremony according to a recent press release. The project is being funded through Infrastructure Law and intends to restore the safe, long-term operation of the Truckee Canal. The event marked the beginning of Phase 1 of a multi-phased construction project known as the Truckee Canal Extraordinary Maintenance Project. This first phase will line approximately 3.5 miles of the canal through the City of Fernley to provide structural integrity and community safety.

FERNLEY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO