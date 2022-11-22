Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi delivers moment of inspiration to revive Argentina’s World Cup hopes
A hit, and some hope.If a constant line throughout Lionel Messi’s career has been that it seems like he’s been dropped on the game from another plane, he here descended onto this match to at last elevate it and lift Argentina into the qualification places.His superb strike to beat Mexico was not so much out of this world as apart from this game. It was a moment of true individual inspiration totally disconnected from general play, which made it all the more essential.That also made it one of the moments of this World Cup so far, before Enzo Fernandez...
Messi steals the magic that Ochoa, Mexico had in 1st game
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Guillermo Ochoa's World Cup magic didn't work against Lionel Messi and Argentina. Mexico's goalkeeper, known for big saves in soccer's biggest tournament, had stopped Robert Lewandowski's penalty attempt in El Tri's World Cup opener. But he was helpless against Messi's second-half blast from distance in the 64th minute on Saturday night.
The American Opera Project General Director Steps Down
The American Opera Project Board of Directors, led by co-presidents Sarah Moulton Faux and Mark Kalow, has announced that General Director Matt Gray will step down from his role at the end of this month. Gray has worked nearly 20 years with the organization including four years in the top...
