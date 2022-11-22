ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy

By REBECCA SANTANA
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11q8iU_0jJxceMO00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A coalition of conservative-leaning states is making a last-ditch effort to keep in place a Trump-era public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border.

Late Monday, the 15 states filed what's known as a motion to intervene — meaning they want to become part of the legal proceedings surrounding the public health rule referred to as Title 42.

The rule, first invoked by Trump in 2020, uses emergency public health authority to allow the United States to keep migrants from seeking asylum at the border, based on the need to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It's set to end Dec. 21, potentially upending border enforcement as Republicans are about to take control of the House from the Democrats following midterm elections and are planning to make immigration a central part of their agenda.

The states argued that they will suffer “irreparable harm from the impending Termination of Title 42” and that they should be allowed to argue their position well before the Dec. 21 termination date.

In a statement, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union which has been arguing to end the use of Title 42 called into question the states' motivation for trying to keep the public health rule in force.

“Title 42 is not about asylum general border enforcement but public health, and these states cannot plausibly claim their real interest is about public health," said Lee Gelernt.

Immigrant rights' groups have argued that the use of Title 42 unjustly harms people fleeing persecution and that the pandemic was a pretext used by the Trump administration to curb immigration. A judge on Nov. 15 ruled for the immigrants rights' groups, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious."

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults. The administration has not used Title 42 with regard to children traveling alone. The judge later granted a request by President Joe Biden's administration to set a Dec. 21 deadline for his order to go into effect, giving the administration five weeks to prepare for the change.

The 15 states argued that states such as Arizona and Texas that border Mexico as well as other states away from the border will face more immigration if use of Title 42 ends. The legal filings lay out a timeline to argue the matter further.

If Sullivan’s ruling stands, it could have a dramatic impact on border enforcement. Migrants have been expelled from the United States more than 2.4 million times since the rule took effect in March 2020.

Sullivan's ruling appears to conflict with another in May by a federal judge in Louisiana that kept the asylum restrictions in place. Before the Louisiana judge's decision, U.S. officials said they were planning for as many as 18,000 migrants a day under the most challenging scenario, a staggering number. In comparison, in May migrants were stopped an average of 7,800 times a day, and that was the highest of Biden's presidency.

The ban has been unevenly enforced by nationality, falling largely on migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — in addition to Mexicans — because Mexico allows them to be returned from the United States. Last month, Mexico began accepting Venezuelans who are expelled from the United States under Title 42, causing a sharp drop in Venezuelans seeking asylum at the U.S. border.

The Biden administration initially deferred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on keeping Title 42 in place, despite sentiment from some in the president's own party as well as activist groups who were skeptical about the public health necessity of the rule. In April, the CDC said it would end the public health order and return to normal border processing of migrants, giving them a chance to request asylum in the U.S. The Louisiana court then stayed that ruling only to have the Washington court last week put an end to the use of Title 42.

The 15 states that filed the motion to intervene are Arizona, Alabama, Alaska, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

___

Follow Santana on Twitter @ruskygal

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons

WASHINGTON — (AP) — When President Joe Biden speaks about the "scourge" of gun violence, his go-to answer is to zero in on so-called assault weapons. America has heard it hundreds of times, including this week after shootings in Colorado and Virginia: The president wants to sign into law a ban on high-powered guns that have the capacity to kill many people very quickly.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGAU

Murkowski withstands another conservative GOP challenger

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican, has twice withstood challenges from more conservative factions of her party; more than a decade ago, she mounted a historical write-in campaign to beat a tea party favorite, and this year she won reelection after inflaming the ire of former President Donald Trump.
ALASKA STATE
Salon

Chris Christie says Trump is unfit to be 2024 GOP nominee

Former Gov. Chris Christie blasted Donald Trump's 2024 comeback attempt after his latest racist scandal. "Former President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday night had dinner with Nick Fuentes, an outspoken antisemite and racist who is one of the country's most prominent young white supremacists, at Mr. Trump's private club in Florida, advisers to Mr. Trump conceded on Friday," The New York Times reported Friday. "Also at the dinner was the performer Kanye West, who has also been condemned for making antisemitic statements."
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — (AP) — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead, said a witness who was present when the shooting started. Jessica Wilczewski said...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WGAU

EU-Med forum: South needs investment, immigration policies

MADRID — (AP) — More investment and polices regulating immigration are needed for countries on the southern Mediterranean basin that have been hit hard by the food and energy crisis brought on by Russia's war in Ukraine, the European Union's foreign policy chief said Thursday. Speaking at the...
WGAU

Brazilian protests intensify; Bolsonaro stays silent

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — The two men were sitting at a bar on Nov. 21, sipping drinks for relief from the scorching heat of Brazil's Mato Grosso state, when police officers barged in and arrested them for allegedly torching trucks and an ambulance with Molotov cocktails.
WGAU

US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an "unacceptable risk" to national security. The five-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday it has voted unanimously...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

After a year, omicron still driving COVID surges and worries

A year after omicron began its assault on humanity, the ever-morphing coronavirus mutant drove COVID-19 case counts higher in many places just as Americans gathered for Thanksgiving. It was a prelude to a wave that experts expect to soon wash over the U.S. Phoenix-area emergency physician Dr. Nicholas Vasquez said...
COLORADO STATE
WGAU

Hong Kong court convicts Cardinal Zen, 5 others over fund

HONG KONG — (AP) — A 90-year-old Roman Catholic cardinal and five others in Hong Kong were fined after being found guilty Friday of failing to register a now-defunct fund that aimed to help people arrested in the widespread protests three years ago. Cardinal Joseph Zen, a retired...
WGAU

Putin decries media 'lies' at meeting with soldiers' mothers

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday hit out at what he said were skewed media portrayals of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine as he met with mothers of Russian soldiers fighting there. "Life is more difficult and diverse that what is shown on...
WGAU

Iran government supporters confront protesters at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Tensions ran high at Iran's second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

American family welcomes Ukrainians to Thanksgiving table

DARIAN, CONNECTICUT — Susan and Ted Holmes opened up their home to Liudmyla and Volodya Stepnyk and their three children, Yulia, Dmytro and Veronika, under the Biden administration's "Uniting for Ukraine" resettlement program. The Ukrainian family will celebrate their first Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., gathering around the table...
DARIEN, CT
WGAU

Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia in another mass slaying

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — (AP) — A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six co-workers in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said. The...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WGAU

Wildlife conference boosts protection for sharks, turtles

PANAMA CITY — (AP) — An international wildlife conference moved to enact some of the most significant protection for shark species targeted in the fin trade and scores of turtles, lizards and frogs whose numbers are being decimated by the pet trade. The Convention on International Trade in...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Arrest warrant issued for friend of woman who died during Mexican vacation

Prosecutors in Mexico are accusing a woman of the death of Shanquella Robinson. The Associated Press reported that the woman’s name has not been released. Officials said the woman returned to the U.S. after the trip and that the extradition process has begun, CNN reported. Robinson had traveled to...
WGAU

U.S. vs. England: World Cup 2022 scores, updates

The second round of the 2022 World Cup group stage games begin on Friday. Did you hear that the USMNT is playing?. Of course, you did. The United States is a significant underdog to England after the Three Lions demolished Iran to open their World Cup campaign. A loss likely dooms the United States' chances of advancing. A result is imperative. Can they get it?
WGAU

Amazon workers strike on Black Friday during worldwide protest

On the traditional beginning of the holiday shopping season, workers at some Amazon locations are walking off the job to protest for workers’ rights. The strike isn’t limited to Amazon distribution centers in Europe. Several locations in Germany and France saw workers stop their duties as part of the “Make Amazon Pay” movement, Reuters reported.
ALABAMA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
103K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy