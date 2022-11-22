ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

The World's Largest Elephant in NJ

Philadelphia, PA - Located in Margate City, New Jersey, the World's Largest Elephant has stood tall and proud for over a hundred years. The elephant, constructed in 1881, stands six stories high and weighs 90 tons. The exterior of the elephant is covered with 12,000 square feet of sheet tin.
MARGATE CITY, NJ
Phillymag.com

Plans for Casa Mar, Huge New Atlantic City Development, Announced

The proposed city-within-a-city on Bader Field would grow AC's housing stock by 50 percent. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. For six years now, the State of New Jersey has been running Atlantic City. With competition for gambling dollars...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Competing multibillion-dollar redevelopment plans pitched for Atlantic City’s Bader Field

Did state agency prioritize tourism over housing in Atlantic City?. An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
920 ESPN

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
trentondaily.com

TerraCycle Home Lets You Recycle Anything From Your Front Door

We’ve all been there: stuck with clutter in our house that we don’t quite know what to do with, but know we don’t want it in a landfill. While curbside recycling tackles some of that issue, there are typically only a handful of materials that can be locally recycled. So what do we do with the rest? The innovators at TerraCycle have just the solution for you.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Mullica Hill embroiled in war over warehouse sprawl

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A proposal to build a 2 million square foot warehouse over pristine farmland in Mullica Hill is pitting residents against developers. Community members say they had no idea the transformation was in the works at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, was farm country with roadside fruit and vegetable stands and acres and acres of open fields.Recently, industrial growth has exploded, and major retailers are attracted by sprawling warehouses."We found out a little over a week ago," Dan Marsella said. "We got a letter in the mail."Marsella and other neighbors off Tomlin...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

31 random old pictures of South NJ that I found on a cell phone

Do you ever stop and think about just how many pictures you have on your cell phone?. If you're like me, you've been backing up everything that's on your cell phone to a cloud or some other type of storage device. Last night, I was thumbing through my cloud and I realized I have over a decade's worth of pictures there. I mean, that's tens and tens of thousands of pictures of everything under the sun.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
70and73.com

Expansion of Cherry Hill condominium complex hits a snag over location of affordable housing units.

Concerns about isolating affordable housing units in the expansion plans for the Centura Condominiums in Cherry Hill dominated the Planning Board meeting on Monday night. The Browning Lane complex would grow by 88%, to 292 total units from the existing 155, according to plans by owners Devel LLC of Voorhees and EIL Investments LP of West Berlin. A total of 32 affordable-housing units would be included in the 137 new units and sold, not rented.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy