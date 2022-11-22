We’ve all been there: stuck with clutter in our house that we don’t quite know what to do with, but know we don’t want it in a landfill. While curbside recycling tackles some of that issue, there are typically only a handful of materials that can be locally recycled. So what do we do with the rest? The innovators at TerraCycle have just the solution for you.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO