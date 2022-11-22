Read full article on original website
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
PhillyBite
The World's Largest Elephant in NJ
Philadelphia, PA - Located in Margate City, New Jersey, the World's Largest Elephant has stood tall and proud for over a hundred years. The elephant, constructed in 1881, stands six stories high and weighs 90 tons. The exterior of the elephant is covered with 12,000 square feet of sheet tin.
Phillymag.com
Plans for Casa Mar, Huge New Atlantic City Development, Announced
The proposed city-within-a-city on Bader Field would grow AC's housing stock by 50 percent. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. For six years now, the State of New Jersey has been running Atlantic City. With competition for gambling dollars...
Competing multibillion-dollar redevelopment plans pitched for Atlantic City’s Bader Field
Did state agency prioritize tourism over housing in Atlantic City?. An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
This Place is Considered the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey
In 1960, the Round Valley Reservoir, located in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was built, when the New Jersey Water Authority built two massive dams and flooded a big valley.
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
trentondaily.com
TerraCycle Home Lets You Recycle Anything From Your Front Door
We’ve all been there: stuck with clutter in our house that we don’t quite know what to do with, but know we don’t want it in a landfill. While curbside recycling tackles some of that issue, there are typically only a handful of materials that can be locally recycled. So what do we do with the rest? The innovators at TerraCycle have just the solution for you.
This $11M N.J. house is a mini-resort with its own golf course, pools, 6 bars and a nightclub
Imagine living in your own private resort. You can, in Wall Township, for just under $11 million. The 23.4-acre Monmouth County compound, called Mattaccino, is for sale for $10.99 million. It has 32,500 square feet of living space with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms all tucked behind a gate leading to a 500-foot oak tree-lined driveway.
Mullica Hill embroiled in war over warehouse sprawl
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A proposal to build a 2 million square foot warehouse over pristine farmland in Mullica Hill is pitting residents against developers. Community members say they had no idea the transformation was in the works at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, was farm country with roadside fruit and vegetable stands and acres and acres of open fields.Recently, industrial growth has exploded, and major retailers are attracted by sprawling warehouses."We found out a little over a week ago," Dan Marsella said. "We got a letter in the mail."Marsella and other neighbors off Tomlin...
As food costs rise, one New Jersey soup kitchen provides Thanksgiving help
The Trenton Area Soup Kitchen’s dining room was full and bustling on Thanksgiving morning, as dozens of people filed in to receive trays of turkey, stuffing, green beans, cornbread, soup, and pumpkin pie. John Yeager, 63, says the extra meals help make his fixed income go a little further.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. before Christmas
A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison. Stephen...
State Of New Jersey Certifies Trenton’s Municipal Budget Following Unsuccessful Council Vote
Mayor Gusciora grateful for State assistance; cancels emergency meeting November 24, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Reed Gusciora thanked officials from…
First Of Its Kind Store Opening In Holmdel By End Of The Month
According to APP.com, we have a new opening coming to the Jersey Shore and it will be the first of its kind. There's a few pieces to this story so just stick with me. You know the Barnes & Noble in Commons located in the Holmdel shopping center on Route 35? It is closing.
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New Jersey
If you've been looking for new ways to save on groceries, you may be interested to learn that a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store location in New Jersey in early December. Read on to learn more.
31 random old pictures of South NJ that I found on a cell phone
Do you ever stop and think about just how many pictures you have on your cell phone?. If you're like me, you've been backing up everything that's on your cell phone to a cloud or some other type of storage device. Last night, I was thumbing through my cloud and I realized I have over a decade's worth of pictures there. I mean, that's tens and tens of thousands of pictures of everything under the sun.
70and73.com
Expansion of Cherry Hill condominium complex hits a snag over location of affordable housing units.
Concerns about isolating affordable housing units in the expansion plans for the Centura Condominiums in Cherry Hill dominated the Planning Board meeting on Monday night. The Browning Lane complex would grow by 88%, to 292 total units from the existing 155, according to plans by owners Devel LLC of Voorhees and EIL Investments LP of West Berlin. A total of 32 affordable-housing units would be included in the 137 new units and sold, not rented.
Trenton Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Apartment Fire Saving Building Containing “Dubai Restaurant And Lounge”
November 25, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–City firefighters spent the final hours of Thanksgiving 2022 (Thursday, Nov. 24) battling a structure…
Extremely Dangerous Intersection in Atlantic City, NJ, Needs to be Fixed NOW
This could be a new low for Atlantic City. A blatant traffic issue exists near one of the casinos in the city that could easily result in a tragic accident. For this to even exist is a failure in the most basic sense of the word. To Atlantic City's elected officials, I don't even know what to say about this.
Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?
UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs
A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
Fiscal Cliff Looms For Trenton As Council Slated for Budget Vote
Mayor ready to take action if Council misses multimillion-dollar deadline November 22, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Reed Gusciora said today…
