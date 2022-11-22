Read full article on original website
CHARLES FRICKEY
Charles “Chuck” Frickey, 77, a native and resident of Des Allemands, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Chuck is survived by his wife of 58 years, Peggy M. Frickey; daughters, Lisa Frickey (Perry), Donna Badeaux (Timothy); 3 grandchildren, Kalin Badeaux, Drake Badeaux (Jaime) and Tori DeJean (Britton); brother, Farrell Frickey; sister, Gretchen Losito.
E.D. White wins; see all the Louisiana scores online
-- DIVISION I NON-SELECT. No. 13 Brother Martin 28, No. 5 Northwood (Shreveport) 14. No. 6 Lafayette Christian 70, No. 3 De La Salle 49. No. 10 Ascension Catholic 28, No. 15 Opelousas Catholic 12.
Fletcher received a $20,000 donation to create the Colbert Antoine Bouvier Technical Programs Endowed Scholarship
(Schriever, LA) – Fletcher Technical Community College (Fletcher) received a $20,000 donation to create theColbert Antoine Bouvier Technical Programs Endowed Scholarship. The donors, Mr. Mike Callais and Mrs. Blanche Callais wish to help strengthen the technical workforce through the creation of this scholarship. The scholarship was named after Blanche Callais’ father, Mr. Colbert Anton Bouvier who had a lifelong impact in the South Lafourche Community.
UPDATE: Three Men Arrested for Tuesday Shooting Incident in Raceland
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three men have been arrested for a shooting incident in Raceland on Tuesday. Investigators arrested Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, as well as Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma. There were no injuries in the shooting. Shortly after 11...
GALLERY: E.D. White moves to Semifinals in win over Kennedy
E.D. White beat John F. Kennedy 42-20 on Friday night in Thibodaux, punching a ticket into the Semifinals in Division II Select. See photos of the game online. Photos by BRAD WEIMER | CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER.
