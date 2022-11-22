Florida’s Gulfshore Opera has named a Music Director. General Director, Steffanie Pearce announced that Jorge Parodi will become the company’s first Music Director. The General Director said, “as we approach our tenth year, it is time to expand our production leadership positions. Music Director is one of the new positions we fill this year. After working with Maestro Jorge Parodi on several productions in the last two years, I am certain that he has not only the talent but also the personality to be a great fit for our fun and friendly company environment.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO