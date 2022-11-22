Read full article on original website
Gulfshore Opera Names Music Director
Florida’s Gulfshore Opera has named a Music Director. General Director, Steffanie Pearce announced that Jorge Parodi will become the company’s first Music Director. The General Director said, “as we approach our tenth year, it is time to expand our production leadership positions. Music Director is one of the new positions we fill this year. After working with Maestro Jorge Parodi on several productions in the last two years, I am certain that he has not only the talent but also the personality to be a great fit for our fun and friendly company environment.”
West Edge Opera Announces 2023 Summer Opera Festival
West Edge Opera has announced its 2023 Summer Opera Festival. The company will present “The Coronation of Poppea” alongside “Cruzar la Cara de la Luna” by Jose “Pepe Martinez.” Also on the slate is a double bill of “Erwartung” and “The Nightingale.”
Teatro San Carlo Cancels Opening Night of ‘Don Carlo’ in Solidarity with Ischia Tragedy
The Teatro San Carlo di Napoli has canceled its opening night of “Don Carlo” in solidarity with the victims of Ischia. The company released a statement noting, “The San Carlo Theatre Foundation, in agreement with the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano and the Mayor Gaetano Manfredi, also in his capacity as President of the Foundation, announces the cancellation of the inaugural opera “Don Carlo” scheduled for today at 5.00 p.m. as a sign of mourning for the tragedy that struck the island of Ischia.”
Isabel Leonard & Pablo Sáinz Villegas to Perform Recital in Lincoln Center
On December 9, Lincoln Center will present a duet recital featuring Argentine-American opera star soprano Isabel Leonard and Spanish classical guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas . The program will feature music from such operatic works as “Carmen,” “The Marriage of Figaro,” and “La Périchole” as well as “Canzonetta Spagnuola” by...
Bloomingdale School of Music Announces December & February Performances
The Bloomingdale School of Music has announced its 2022-23 December and February events, which kick off on Dec. 2, 2022, with a Free Faculty Concert Series. The concerts run through Dec. 16, 2022. The School will present a vocal performance honoring Leontyne Price in February. For this article, only vocal...
Vanessa Goikoetxea Joins GoDirect for Representation
Soprano Vanessa Goikoetxea has joined GoDirect for representation in the United States. Born in West Palm Beach, Goikoetxea has performed at the Seattle Opera, Royal Opera House, Semperoper Dresden, Teatro Real de Madrid, Opera de Limoges, Teatro de la Maestranza, Gran Teatre del Liceu, ABAO Bilbao Opera, Teatro Colón de A Coruña.
Kristine Opolais Headlines Oper im Steinbruch’s ‘Carmen’
Kristine Opolais is set to perform the title role of “Carmen” in Vienna’s Oper im Steinbruch. The festival announced in a press conference that it will present Bizet’s opera in a production by Arnaud Bernard and will be conducted by Valerio Galli. The cast will be...
Maria Kublashvili, Libby Sokolowski, Yorck Felix Speer, Pavel Kolgatin, Christopher Sokolowski Headline Theater St. Gallen’s ‘Die Zauberflöte’ Production
The Theater St. Gallen will present Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte” in a production by Guta Rau starting this December. The opera, which will be conducted by Katharina Müllner, will star Maria Kublashvili as the Queen of the Night, Libby Sokolowski as Pamina, Yorck Felix Speer as Sarastro, Pavel Kolgatin and Christopher Sokolowski as Tamino, and Äneas Humm as Papageno. Other cast members include Riccardo Botta, Candy Grace Ho, Iskander Turiare, Kristján Jóhannesson, Tatjana Schneider, Sara Jo Benoot, Jennifer Panara, Sarah Alexandrea Hudarew, Liv-Maleen Nagel, Nicolas Künzi, Elena Haag, Lorin Rütsche, Antonia Kugler, and Tessa Güssow.
Xian Zhang to Lead New Jersey Symphony Orchestra in Händel’s ‘Messiah’
The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra is set to present Händel’s “Messiah” on Dec. 16 and 18, 2022. Xian Zhang will conduct a cast featuring Ellie Dehn, Maya Lahyani, Miles Mykkanen, and Nicholas Newton. They will be joined by the Montclair State University Singers. The performance on...
Opera Naples Raises Money for Wang Opera Center
Opera Naples raised more than $18,000 during the “¡Olé! A Celebration of Spanish Song” concert. The concert was a fundraiser in support of the Opera Naples Rebuilding Fund which suffered significant damage to the Wang Opera Center performance space from Hurricane Ian. The concert included music...
Eric Ferring, Nina Berman & Javier Camarena Leads New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get to hear some world premieres, an album dedicated to the LGBT community, and a critical edition of one of Donizetti’s masterpieces. American tenor Eric Ferring releases “No Choice but Love: Songs of the LGBTQ+ Community” with pianist Madeline Slettedahl on Lexicon Classics. The two-CD length album seeks to highlight diverse LGBTQIA+ voices and perspectives, through revelatory performances of important songs by some of today’s leading composers, including the world premiere recording of Ben Moore’s “Love Remained” and the commissioned title work, “No Choice but Love;” Manuel de Falla’s Preludios and Oración de las madres que tienen a sus hijos en brazos; Jake Heggie’s “Friendly Persuasions;” Poulenc’s “Tel jour, telle nuit;” Ethel Smyth’s “On the Road;” Jennifer Higdon’s “Lilacs;” the world premiere recordings of Willie Alexander III’s “Sure On This Shining Night” and Mari Esabel Valverde’s “To digte af Tove Ditlevsen;” Benjamin Britten’s “Canticle I;” and Ricky Ian Gordon’s “Prayer and Joy.”
