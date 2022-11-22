Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Related
carolinajournal.com
Two more NC business incentive packages fall through
Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
Working homeless struggle in Wake County to secure warm beds for their family
Working by day but still sleeping in a car by night. A growing group of people in Wake County are unable to find a steady home despite being employed.
chapelboro.com
‘Safer, Stronger, and Healthier’: Orange County Trio Wins Dogwood Award
A trio of local residents earned statewide recognition this week for their efforts to promote women’s health and fairness and equity in criminal justice. Orange County District Attorney Jim Woodall, Orange County medical director Erica Pettigrew, and Jenny Anand of UNC Health were among 38 North Carolinians who received the 2022 Dogwood Award from North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
DPS employee charged with falsifying fire safety tests, inspection forms
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Public Schools employee tasked with checking schools’ fire safety equipment is accused of falsifying tests and inspection forms. WRAL News learned this from criminal charges filed Tuesday against Andrew Roesch. It’s troubling news for parents to hear. Roesch is accused of falsifying fire...
Durham first responders not meeting goals for quickly reaching people during emergencies
DURHAM, N.C. — First responders in Durham are not meeting their goals for the amount of time it takes to get to people having an emergency. It was a topic for discussion at Durham's city council meeting on Tuesday: Both firefighters and police officers are struggling to meet their target goal for expediency.
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
Durham Rescue Mission serves hundreds of turkeys for annual Thanksgiving event
Nearly 2,000 people received a free warm Thanksgiving feast Thursday at the Durham Rescue Mission.
Google spotlights Guilford county Black Owned business
WHITSETT, N.C. — Owner of "A little love" seasoning Hepston Henry has his family to thank for his love of food. "It really started from my childhood this is my parents' recipes my mom is from Saint Croix and my dad is from Jamaica and so we use these growing up all the time," Henry said.
publicradioeast.org
Man charged with faking fire inspections at 3 NC elementary schools
A Durham man has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to perform fire inspection duties in Durham County Schools. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says Andrew Konrad Roesch, 56, was charged after a Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division probe found that failed to perform alarm tests and fire alarm inspections at three elementary schools in Durham County.
GoFundMe created for float driver that hit girl in Raleigh Christmas parade
A man in Ohio is organizing a GoFundMe for the driver that hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Raleigh's Christmas parade last weekend.
Sheriff writes letter expressing concerns with violence in Guilford County schools
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Assaults, threats and weapons are three things Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers says are creating extreme dangers in our schools. Rogers is so worried about the safety of students, staff and his school resource officers that he drafted a three-page letter to superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley. He sent the letter […]
Carolina Coops: Father turns side hustle into a golden egg
Creedmoor business owner Matt DuBois is thankful for chickens this Thanksgiving. Dubois owns Carolina Coops which specializes in custom-designed chicken coops.
Stunning North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival Is So Illuminating
The presenters put on acrobatic performances as well
Teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire in Graham receive 12 months of probation
GRAHAM, N.C. — The teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire at a park in Graham are facing several consequences, according to an Alamance County Juvenile court. On Tuesday, a judge gave three of the teens 12 months of probation, ordered them to complete...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Red Robin in Cary, To Habibi Grill in Raleigh and Jimmy V's in Raleigh
Red Robin in Cary, To Habibi Grill in Raleigh and Jimmy V's Osteria and Bar in Raleigh get their grades. Red Robin in Cary, To Habibi Grill in Raleigh and Jimmy V's Osteria and Bar in Raleigh get their grades.
Christmas parade safety taken for granted, says Raleigh 'Christmas Carol' actor Ira David Wood
RALEIGH, N.C. — The actor known for his role as Scrooge in Raleigh’s version of "A Christmas Carol" said, to his knowledge, there was not a pre-parade inspection of the float he was on for Saturday’s Raleigh Christmas Parade. Ira David Wood, who launched ‘A Christmas Carol’...
WRAL
Durham police and fire departments not meeting goals
First responders in Durham are not meeting their goals for the amount of time it takes to get to people having an emergency. First responders in Durham are not meeting their goals for the amount of time it takes to get to people having an emergency.
WRAL
Calls for changes at troubled Johnston County intersection
Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road in Selma. The intersection has had several crashes through the years. Authorities are planning to install a four-way stop at the intersection. Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving...
cbs17
Employee fatally stabbed in Johnston County gas station
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Johnston County gas station employee was fatally stabbed around 6 p.m. Friday. Captain Jeff Caldwell with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deadly stabbing after deputies pulled a person from the woods behind the Murphy Express along North Carolina Highway 42 at approximately 7 p.m.
Increased security expected at malls for Black Friday
Security will be increased at malls in the Triangle during the expected Black Friday shopping rush.
Comments / 0