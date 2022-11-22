ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

carolinajournal.com

Two more NC business incentive packages fall through

Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
MORRISVILLE, NC
chapelboro.com

‘Safer, Stronger, and Healthier’: Orange County Trio Wins Dogwood Award

A trio of local residents earned statewide recognition this week for their efforts to promote women’s health and fairness and equity in criminal justice. Orange County District Attorney Jim Woodall, Orange County medical director Erica Pettigrew, and Jenny Anand of UNC Health were among 38 North Carolinians who received the 2022 Dogwood Award from North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Man charged with faking fire inspections at 3 NC elementary schools

A Durham man has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to perform fire inspection duties in Durham County Schools. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says Andrew Konrad Roesch, 56, was charged after a Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division probe found that failed to perform alarm tests and fire alarm inspections at three elementary schools in Durham County.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Durham police and fire departments not meeting goals

First responders in Durham are not meeting their goals for the amount of time it takes to get to people having an emergency. First responders in Durham are not meeting their goals for the amount of time it takes to get to people having an emergency.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Calls for changes at troubled Johnston County intersection

Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road in Selma. The intersection has had several crashes through the years. Authorities are planning to install a four-way stop at the intersection. Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Employee fatally stabbed in Johnston County gas station

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Johnston County gas station employee was fatally stabbed around 6 p.m. Friday. Captain Jeff Caldwell with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deadly stabbing after deputies pulled a person from the woods behind the Murphy Express along North Carolina Highway 42 at approximately 7 p.m.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

