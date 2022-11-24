ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to commercial-free Holiday music all weekend long on the free Audacy app

By Monica Rivera
 2 days ago

Get into the holiday spirit with all your favorite sounds of the season coming to you, commercial-free, via the Audacy app all weekend.

From Christmas classics to modern-day favorites, you can hear all the holiday music you love alongside your favorite Audacy hosts without interruption from Thursday November 24 through Sunday November 27.

Join the commercial-free cheer this weekend as you begin your holiday shopping by tuning into one of the 13 participating Audacy stations via the free Audacy app all day Thursday through Sunday night. Participating stations include Star 102.5 , 101.5 LITE FM , 102.5 KEZK , Mix 105.1 , 2WD , Magic 101.9 , WMAS , Lite 100.5 , 94.1 The Sound , Today's 101.9 , 98.5 KTK , Mix 98.1 and Magic 95.5 .

What are you waiting for? Download the app now and meet us where the music is great and ads are gone! Happy holidays from Audacy.

