ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Coinbase bonds dragged lower as crypto market slumps

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACIZl_0jJxbBvE00

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global's (COIN.O) bonds have fallen heavily, and its shares have hit record lows, as investors ditched crypto following rival FTX's collapse earlier this month.

The crypto exchange's note due 2031 was trading at 51 cents on the dollar on Tuesday, down from its August peak of 68.50, with yields - that trade inversely to price - jumping to 13.1%, according to Refinitiv data.

At the start of 2022, those notes were trading closer to 93 cents on the dollar.

By comparison, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond was trading around 3.806%.

The spike in Coinbase yield and its the increasing premium over the corresponding 10-year U.S. Treasury yield indicated investors are growing increasingly concerned about the crypto exchange's creditworthiness.

The yield on Coinbase's notes due 2026 was at 15.52%, after touching a record high at 15.78% on Friday.

Moody's Investors Service said on Monday it had placed Coinbase's corporate family rating, currently at Ba3, on review for downgrade.

A rating of Baa3 and lower is considered "junk" territory and highly speculative. Coinbase is rated one notch below.

Moody's said the collapse of FTX has heightened the level of uncertainty in the crypto industry, raising challenges for all those operating within the sector.

The crypto exchange is likely to see "an increasing possibility of sustained reductions in trading volumes and client engagement, that are important factors for Coinbase's revenue" said Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst Fadi Abdel Massih.

Shares of Coinbase have lost nearly 38% in value this month and closed at a record low at $41.23 on Monday. Their value is about a tenth of the level when they listed publicly to much funfare in New York in April 2021.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Slide 1 of 6: Some leading market commentators aren't fretting about inflation anymore. They expect prices to rise more slowly later this year, and view deflation as a possibility. Here's what Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have said. Several top-flight investors and commentators were sounding the alarm on high, prolonged inflation only a few weeks ago. Now, some elite market-watchers are predicting prices will rise more slowly in the coming months, and deflation could become the bigger risk.Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have all weighed in on the fading inflation threat in recent days. Here's a roundup of their comments:
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
msn.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
TheStreet

Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
findingfarina.com

What Is the Average Credit Score in America?

When scoring high on the American credit rating scale, the 716 best credit score rating has been called the magic number. An average credit score of 716 is like the golden key to limitless financing opportunities and better terms. The average American has a good credit rating according to this...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Fortune

Some financial advisors say you might be better off keeping your money in crypto amid FTX’s collapse. Here’s why

Financial advisors are divided on whether or not the average investor should keep her money in crypto. It’s been a wild few days during a wild year in crypto world. Exchanges have collapsed, the market keeps falling, and one of the industry’s biggest players effectively killed off their biggest competitor in what looks like an act of vengeance. The downfall isn’t pretty.
TheStreet

Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto

Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Reuters

Reuters

653K+
Followers
365K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy