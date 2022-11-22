ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Ageing Costa Rica dreaming big at third straight World Cup - Ruiz

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rar0o_0jJxb3wf00

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Costa Rica captain Bryan Ruiz was confident the Central Americans will more than make up the numbers at their third straight World Cup and take inspiration from their historic 2014 campaign, having learnt from a disappointing outing in Russia.

Costa Rica only picked up one point four years ago but enjoyed a shock run to the quarter-finals at the previous edition in Brazil, after topping a 'Group of Death' that included former world champions Italy, England and Uruguay.

This year, they are in Group E with 2010 winners Spain, 2014 champions Germany and Asian powerhouses Japan and open their campaign against Spain on Wednesday.

Six members of the Costa Rica squad, all now aged 30 or over, were part of that 2014 campaign, including striker Ruiz, goalkeeper Keylor Navas and forward Joel Campbell - all of whom will be featuring at their third World Cup.

"We've been together for 12 years, especially the captains. We are trying to lead our group which is very strong and this strength will make us keep on qualifying for World Cups," Ruiz, 37, told reporters on Tuesday.

"For us as a squad, our first experience was when we qualified for Brazil 2014. We almost didn't make it... What we did was to come together in unity so strongly that we all worked together and managed to qualify for at World Cup.

"We are in this together until the end. So in Brazil we achieved great things. There were things that we could have done differently and better (in Russia). But our team is very strong... The mentality has changed, we stopped thinking small and now we dream big."

Costa Rica's Colombian coach Luis Fernando Suarez is a World Cup veteran himself, having managed Ecuador at the 2006 tournament and Honduras at the 2014 edition.

Suarez took over at Costa Rica last year to guide them to Qatar and will be the sixth coach in history to manage a different team at three World Cups.

"If there is an emotionally strong group that I have led, it is this," Suarez said. "We have very experienced players who can add a lot to the youngsters, both on and off the field.

"We have had a year of total learning... this group is very strong mentally and I have a good feeling about what they can do going forward."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Football fans at the Qatar World Cup are being told to take off Arabic robes and headdress when they enter bars selling booze after complaints from locals that it's an insult to Islam

Football fans in Qatar wearing traditional Arabic robes and headdress are being asked to remove them when entering bars serving alcohol over fears that it offends locals and insults Islam. Security staff at a number of Doha's bars have told fans that they cannot enter wearing traditional Islamic clothing to...
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Reuters

Soccer-Where is World Cup 2026 being held?

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here is what you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup:. * The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries.
The Independent

World Cup fans’ party cancelled after Qatar ‘imposes’ alcohol restrictions

A World Cup party has been cancelled after Qatari authorities “imposed” changes to restrict alcohol sales, organisers said.Fan charity Gol Cymru was looking to build on the success of its parties held either side of Wales’ opening World Cup game against the USA with a second round of events for Friday’s fixture with Iran.But they said they were told at the last minute of new conditions preventing alcohol sales before 12pm, leading to them cancelling their pre-match event at the InterContinental Doha hotel, in the West Bay area of the city.Wales’ crunch group B fixture against Iran kicks off at...
The Independent

'He's coming home': Women's Aid campaign warns of tragic stats around World Cup

A new Women’s Aid campaign is highlighting the dark reality of the World Cup, and how domestic violence rates could be on the rise - regardless of whether England win or lose.Existing domestic violence incidents are thought to rise by 38 per cent during major football tournaments, particularly as dark nights encourage more people to stay at home to watch games.Using the iconic England slogan ‘It’s coming home’, the charity has adjusted it to read: ‘He’s coming home’, as a chilling reminder of the reality for many women this winter.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Reuters

Reuters

653K+
Followers
365K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy