"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
wegotthiscovered.com
Hell doesn’t freeze over after one of the worst sequels in history fails to shake off its well-earned reputation
Any franchise that begins with one of the greatest, most important, and most influential films in the history of cinema has nowhere to go but down, but watching what became of Steven Spielberg’s baby by the time Jaws: The Revenge rolled around in 1987 is almost painful to witness.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans shower ironic appreciation on a sequel that may or may not be funny on purpose
One of horror’s staple franchises has almost as many films as days spent in the office by Liz Truss, with one of its most despised and ignored sequels being graced with light four decades on. The poster boy for slashers Friday the 13th has seen countless sequels, but its...
wegotthiscovered.com
A criminally little-seen and relentlessly dark horror puppeteers a brand new wave of affection
We’re currently living through a new Golden Age for horror, with countless critically acclaimed and widely inventive tales of terror spooking critics and audiences all over the world. One of the very few downsides is that the sheer volume of top-tier frightening content allows too many gems to fall through the cracks, a category 2018’s Possum firmly falls into.
Everything New on Disney+ in December
Disney+ is closing out the year in style, with a new National Treasure television series, National Treasure: Edge of History. It follows a young woman named Jess who goes on the trail of an amazing treasure that has some kind of connection to her family. Featuring appearances from returning National Treasure actors (although not, as far as we know, Nicolas Cage), the show premieres on December 14.
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ images have arrived to ruin your childhood even more
The perfect storm of insanity is gracing horror fans soon, with more stills coming out from Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Thanks to the magic of the public domain, the world is about to experience an ultimate genre mash-up as Winnie the Pooh becomes a slasher in the upcoming indie flick Blood and Honey. Iconic children’s characters becoming horrific monsters could be a new way forward, with more sneak peeks coming out from the production.
The Most Violent Christmas Movies Ever
For most people, the worst violence they encounter on Christmas is getting into a shoving match with someone over the last Cabbage Patch Doll or Tickle Me Elmo at the toy store. But while the majority of holiday movies tend to aim for a warmer, fuzzier register of emotions, there is a surprisingly robust subcategory of Christmas movies that present far more aggressive visions of the season.
Chris Brown Wins Favorite Male R&B Artist at 2022 AMAs, Kelly Rowland Checks Audience for Negative Reaction
Kelly Rowland made a statement in support of Chris Brown at the 2022 AMAs. Tonight (Nov. 20), the American Music Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Chris Brown, who made headlines earlier this weekend by announcing that his AMAs tribute to Michael Jackson had been canceled without explanation, won Favorite Male R&B Artist.
Blueface and Chrisean Rock Interview With Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Ends in Chaos After Rock Throws Person Into Couch, Chair Into Wall
Kai Cenat's recent Twitch stream with Blueface and Chrisean Rock became a chaotic scene that included wrestling moves and Rock throwing a chair into a wall. Last night (Nov. 21), popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat aired his latest episode with the recently arrested Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock. The episode featured multiple wild moments. In one instance, Blueface and Chrisean Rock forcibly remove Kai from his chair so the rapper can sit in it.
Video Resurfaces of Drake and Ice Spice Together at OVO Fest
Video footage has resurfaced of Drake and Ice Spice together at OVO Fest in Toronto this past summer. On Friday (Nov. 18), a brief video clip of Drake and Ice Spice standing next to each other in the crowd at Drizzy's OVO Fest back in August quickly began to make its rounds across the internet again. The now-viral TikTok video, which was posted by a user who goes by randyw0ng, has raked in nearly 500,000 views in the hours since it was published. The initial video was circulating on social media shortly after Ice Spice appeared on OVO Fest in August.
Natsuki Hanae Almost Lost His Voice Making The Demon Slayer Movie
The 2020 film "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" marked several major milestones for the incredibly popular dark fantasy anime "Demon Slayer," both in terms of box office success and the series' storyline itself. Despite being released at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, "Mugen Train" grossed an astounding $447 million worldwide, blowing past the record set by Hayao Miyazaki's "Spirited Away" to become the highest-grossing film in Japan's history, and the fastest film to earn 10 billion yen (almost $71 million) at the Japanese box office (via Box Office Mojo).
wegotthiscovered.com
A nightmarish survival thriller with a stomach-churning twist remains seared into the consciousness
As a general rule of thumb, the survival thriller is one of the most consistent subgenres of cinema for generating the maximum amount of nail-biting tension, with 1993’s Alive adding extra layers onto an already-intense form of storytelling by regaling audiences with not just a true story, but one with a harrowing twist.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Doctor Who’: The youngest companions to step aboard the TARDIS
If Doctor Who fans felt devastatingly old when 29-year-old Ncuti Gatwa was announced as the Fifteenth Doctor, things quickly got worse. In November 2022, Millie Gibson was announced as the companion to Gatwa’s Doctor, joining him aboard the TARDIS in late 2023 as the new character Ruby Sunday. Born...
NME
‘The Hobbit’ star attributes hiking incident to elves
Lee Pace, who played Thranduil in the Hobbit trilogy, has shared an anecdote from his time on set that he believes may have involved the work of mischievous elves. The actor explained in a new interview that he misplaced his phone on a particularly long hike, and couldn’t work out where it had gone.
comicon.com
Take A Visual Journey Into The Creation Of ‘The Cuphead Show!’
Dark Horse Books has announced The Art of The Cuphead Show! for Summer 2023. Lead writer of the popular Netflix series Deeki Deke guides fans on a behind-the scenes tour through The Cuphead Show!’s creation including never before seen graphics and insights directly from the crew. Immerse yourself in...
How to watch ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’
Three years ago, Lionsgate released Rian Johnson’s throwback mystery thriller “Knives Out” in theaters around the country, and a sleeper hit was born. The comedy whodunit, an original creation from the mind of the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” filmmaker, grossed more than $41 million during its debut over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, en route to more than $311 million in worldwide ticket sales. Sequel plans would follow, but not in the traditionally expected fashion: Netflix agreed to make two additional films within the “Knives Out” universe, centered on Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and new star-studded casts of potential...
wegotthiscovered.com
A brutal exploitation thriller with fascinating origins continues weaponizing its cult classic status
Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s Grindhouse ranks as one of the biggest failed cinematic experiments of the 21st Century, but the infamous box office bomb did at least work out very well in the long run for Danny Trejo’s Machete and Jason Eisener’s Hobo with a Shotgun.
Harmonious 'Sound of Music' is a theatrical jewel
Last Friday night was opening night for “The Sound of Music.” The performance was a sight for sore eyes and a theatrical jewel! This crowd already knew its classic songs, probably the “most whistled” of any from Broadway. This was the final collaboration by Rodgers and Hammerstein, based on a memoir called, "The Story of the Trapp Family Singers." ...
