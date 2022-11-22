ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
R.A. Heim

Up to $600 being sent out to households in Idaho by state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many, if not most, residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Turkey Alternatives Are More Common On Thanksgiving Than Most Know

If gratitude is the star on Thanksgiving, is what we feast on really all that important? If you ask me, my answer is a firm "no." It's only been a few years since I learned of others who felt the same as me. As it turns out, we're not the rare birds many of us thought we were. Contesting turkey at Thanksgiving is a dilemma as old as the holiday itself.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho

Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

How To Help Family of Missing Idaho Boy With Christmas

While a lot of families are getting together for the holidays this year, the community and family of Michael Vaughan continue to hold their breath as the search continues for the now 6-year-old. It’s heartbreaking to think about and as a fellow parent, I can’t begin to imagine the pain, suffering, and agony this family is experiencing. A feeling that I imagine is amplified to a painful degree this time of year.
FRUITLAND, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Does Idaho Hate or Love Thanksgiving?!

Simple question I posted up on Facebook looking to engage my listeners following a question that I had posted on Monday (11/21) I asked our followers, what do you hate about Thanksgiving!?. I got some not-so-good feedback for asking what people hated about Thanksgiving expecting a flurry of comments when...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Why Adderall Shortage Should Worry Idaho Parents

Idaho and the rest of the country are experiencing an Adderall shortage. Adderall is the drug most commonly used to treat ADHD in children and adults. The shortage is primarily due to the increased demand for the drug, especially for adults. During the pandemic, adult prescriptions increased by 15%. Manufacturing delays have also created more of a demand issue.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

These Words Mean Something Different in Idaho

Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some words from movoto that have deep meaning here in Idaho but in other places means something different and usually less exciting. Words that Mean Different Things in Idaho. Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Best Places to Live in Idaho Based Off Livability Score

The gem state is known for its natural beauty, endless adventure possibilities, simpler lifestyle, and dare I say, potatoes - probably the most versatile food on the planet. So where is the best place in the great state of Idaho to call home?. A website called Area Vibes, has broken...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Did You Know Idaho is Home to One of the Most Festive Zip Codes in America?

There's one town in Idaho that almost everyone forgets about until December arrives. Then? Everyone wants their mail postmarked through the festive post office!. The little town we're talking about? You'll find it a little less than 15 miles from St. Maries in Benewah County. With the zip code 83866, Christmas cards, letters to Santa and every other piece of mail that's sent through this post office gets a postmark that reads "Santa, Idaho."
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Did You Know The Grinch’s Famous Cave Is Located in Utah?

Who knew that Dr. Suess’s most famous anti-hero lived so close to Idaho?. Well, close depending on what your threshold for road trips is. It’s about a nine-hour drive from Idaho’s capitol city, but if you live somewhere closer to the Idaho-Utah State you could be at the Grinch’s front door in under seven. It turns out that Mount Crumpit is actually on the outskirts of Boulder, UT or at least that’s what Vacasa wanted you to believe in 2021.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy