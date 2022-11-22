ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
August Alsina Seemingly Reveals He Has A Boyfriend

August says he found love in an unconventional way before revealing his love to thew world. August Alsina has found love in his life and is sharing it with the world. The singer opened up about his love life on a recent episode of VH1’s The Surreal Life. During his confessional, August spoke about finding love in unconventional form before brining his new love on camera.
August Alsina Debuts His Male ‘Love’ 2 Years After Exposing Jada Pinkett-Smith ‘Entanglement’

Two years ago, August Alsina made headlines for claiming to have an affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Now, his love life is back in the spotlight after a big announcement made during the season finale of VH1’s The Surreal Life. The show ended with August confessing that love recently “showed up” for him in a “new way.” He then showed off the unidentified male who helped him see love this way.
Megan Thee Stallion granted restraining order against own label

Megan Thee Stallion sounds like she’s really taking the American Music Awards seriously.According to TMZ, the rapper has obtained a restraining order against her own label. As per documents obtained by the publication, Megan claims 1501 Certified Entertainment, her label, made “threatening and retaliatory” moves to block her from using her own music in connection with the AMAs.
Jeezy Says T.I. Told Him To Leave The Street Life Early In His Career: “You Can’t Do Both”

Jeezy has had a successful rap career and is still going almost 20 years later, but The Snowman may not have become who he is without T.I. The 45-year-old revealed just how influential T.I.P’s advice on leaving the streets was for his trajectory. During his Oct. 29 visit to Revolt TV’s Drink Champs, the Snofall artist recalled being at the legendary Patchwerk Studios in Atlanta with the King rapper around the time he was recording Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, which was released in 2005. More from VIBE.comJeezy Says Tupac's Music Was His "Bible" During ChildhoodT.I. Says Gun Control "Sounds...
Diddy & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Radio Charts

Diddy and his son King Combs are literally “can’t stop won’t stop.”. Diddy has been very encouraging of his son’s music career and wanted to see him shine on his own without the label of being “Diddy’s son.” Today, the duo have made history as the first father-son combo to top two different radio charts at the same time.
Saweetie Addresses Speculation About Her Love Life On New Single ‘Don’t Say Nuthin’

Saweetie has finally commented on those pesky dating rumors that have followed her around all year, venting about them in her new single “DON’T SAY NOTHIN.”. Addressing the drama surrounding her love life throughout the entirety of the track, she calls out Twitter and “big mouth-ass blogs” in the intro for pushing narratives surrounding her love life before diving into the first verse.
50 Cent Responds To Diddy & Yung Miami Breakup Rumors

The Queens MC will also step in to host Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show after she caught COVID. Rumors of Diddy and Yung Miami falling out have hit fans hard. Many loved to see the two of them together, and after it seems they’ve split, 50 Cent has responded. Recently, he took to Instagram to both shoot his shot at the City Girl and throw shots at his former partner, Daphne Joy. Joy recently hung out with Diddy, fueling rumors of him and Miami’s distance.
Fat Joe Lists Two Rappers He’d Bring Back To Life

Fat Joe revealed which late rappers he’d bring back to life if he had the choice. Fat Joe says that if he were able to bring two rappers back to life, he’d go with The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. The New York rapper discussed the hypothetical scenario during a recent appearance on Red Table Talk.
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset

Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Welcome First Child Noah Hasani

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have announced the birth of their first child. On Friday afternoon (Nov. 18), the couple revealed the news of their newborn boy, who they've named Noah Hasani, to the world via separate Instagram posts. Big Sean shared a gallery of images, which include him in the hospital, in the delivery room with Jhené and holding Noah post-delivery.
Diddy & Son Celebrate Songs Going #1 on R&B and Urban Charts

Diddy and his son, Christian Combs, have a lot to celebrate right now -- 'cause each of their songs just went #1 on the charts ... and they couldn't be more stoked about it. The two artists released records this year that have steadily climbed two different airplay charts on Billboard, which measures radio spins. First, we have Diddy's "Gotta Move On," featuring Bryson Tiller ... which reached the top of the Adult R&B Airplay chart Tuesday morning.
Pete Rock Says He’ll Abandon Twitter After Nas Diss

The pioneering New York producer said that his lawsuit against Nas over “Illmatic” royalties is still ongoing. Two New York hip-hop legends are going at each other again. Recently, Pete Rock took to Twitter to say he would be deleting the platform after Nas dissed him. On his newest collaboration with producer Hit-Boy. King’s Disease III, Nas threw shots at Pete Rock for suing him over Illmatic royalties.
