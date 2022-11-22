Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
August Alsina Seemingly Reveals He Has A Boyfriend
August says he found love in an unconventional way before revealing his love to thew world. August Alsina has found love in his life and is sharing it with the world. The singer opened up about his love life on a recent episode of VH1’s The Surreal Life. During his confessional, August spoke about finding love in unconventional form before brining his new love on camera.
Coming Out or a Set-Up? August Alsina Supports a Friend, But Many Assume He’s Found a New Boo
R&B recording artist August Alsina is more known for his “entanglement” with actress Jada Pinkett Smith than for his artistry. Alsina recently appeared on a reality TV series and revealed to the world that someone important in his life had made a difference. As the credits rolled at...
August Alsina Debuts His Male ‘Love’ 2 Years After Exposing Jada Pinkett-Smith ‘Entanglement’
Two years ago, August Alsina made headlines for claiming to have an affair with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Now, his love life is back in the spotlight after a big announcement made during the season finale of VH1’s The Surreal Life. The show ended with August confessing that love recently “showed up” for him in a “new way.” He then showed off the unidentified male who helped him see love this way.
‘Nailed it’: Lori Harvey Channels Beyoncé With ‘Me, Myself, and I’, ‘Check On It’ Halloween Costumes
Lori Harvey broke the internet over the weekend with her two Beyoncé-inspired Halloween costumes that paid homage to Queen Bey’s early music videos. Lori took to Instagram on Sunday to share the first of her two Beyoncé-inspired Halloween costumes. The look captured Bey’s 2003 music video for the single Me, Myself, and I.
thebrag.com
Megan Thee Stallion granted restraining order against own label
Megan Thee Stallion sounds like she’s really taking the American Music Awards seriously.According to TMZ, the rapper has obtained a restraining order against her own label. As per documents obtained by the publication, Megan claims 1501 Certified Entertainment, her label, made “threatening and retaliatory” moves to block her from using her own music in connection with the AMAs.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Jeezy Says T.I. Told Him To Leave The Street Life Early In His Career: “You Can’t Do Both”
Jeezy has had a successful rap career and is still going almost 20 years later, but The Snowman may not have become who he is without T.I. The 45-year-old revealed just how influential T.I.P’s advice on leaving the streets was for his trajectory. During his Oct. 29 visit to Revolt TV’s Drink Champs, the Snofall artist recalled being at the legendary Patchwerk Studios in Atlanta with the King rapper around the time he was recording Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, which was released in 2005. More from VIBE.comJeezy Says Tupac's Music Was His "Bible" During ChildhoodT.I. Says Gun Control "Sounds...
Love Shows Up ‘In A New Way’ For August Alsina And Fans Wonder If He’s Come Out — Meet ZaZa
August Alsina has shared a new love interest with the world -- a man named ZaZa.
The Marathon Continues: Lauren London and Friends to Honor Nipsey Hussle’s Life In Docuseries
The late Nipsey Hussle is set to have his story told in a docuseries produced by Hussle’s Marathon Films and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill studio, People reports. On Tuesday, the documentary was announced. It will focus on Hussle’s rise in hip hop ahead of his tragic...
hiphop-n-more.com
Diddy & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Radio Charts
Diddy and his son King Combs are literally “can’t stop won’t stop.”. Diddy has been very encouraging of his son’s music career and wanted to see him shine on his own without the label of being “Diddy’s son.” Today, the duo have made history as the first father-son combo to top two different radio charts at the same time.
HipHopDX.com
Saweetie Addresses Speculation About Her Love Life On New Single ‘Don’t Say Nuthin’
Saweetie has finally commented on those pesky dating rumors that have followed her around all year, venting about them in her new single “DON’T SAY NOTHIN.”. Addressing the drama surrounding her love life throughout the entirety of the track, she calls out Twitter and “big mouth-ass blogs” in the intro for pushing narratives surrounding her love life before diving into the first verse.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Responds To Diddy & Yung Miami Breakup Rumors
The Queens MC will also step in to host Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show after she caught COVID. Rumors of Diddy and Yung Miami falling out have hit fans hard. Many loved to see the two of them together, and after it seems they’ve split, 50 Cent has responded. Recently, he took to Instagram to both shoot his shot at the City Girl and throw shots at his former partner, Daphne Joy. Joy recently hung out with Diddy, fueling rumors of him and Miami’s distance.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Lists Two Rappers He’d Bring Back To Life
Fat Joe revealed which late rappers he’d bring back to life if he had the choice. Fat Joe says that if he were able to bring two rappers back to life, he’d go with The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. The New York rapper discussed the hypothetical scenario during a recent appearance on Red Table Talk.
HipHopDX.com
City Girls' JT Seemingly Confirms Lil Uzi Vert Breakup By Declaring She's 'Single'
City Girls‘ JT has appeared to confirm she’s broken up with Lil Uzi Vert by declaring she’s now “single.”. The Miami rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday (November 22) to share a tweet with her 2.6 million followers that simply read: “SINGLE!” suggesting their relationship has come to an end.
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
16 Of The Juciest Thanksgiving Mishaps, Arguments, And Scandals People Have Had The Displeasure Of Experiencing
"My mom was in charge of cooking the turkey, and she put it in for way less time than it should have needed. When we want to carve it, it was clearly not done, so I used a thermometer to check the turkey. This was apparently a personal affront, and I had clearly gotten it out to demonstrate that my mom was an awful cook."
They're #1! Diddy and son King Combs make history as they reign at the top two different Billboard charts
Diddy and his son Christian Combs have a lot to celebrate and be thankful for this Thanksgiving. The father-and-son duo made history Tuesday, becoming the first parent and child to reach number one on the Billboard charts with two different songs at the same time. Diddy, 53, reached the top...
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko Welcome First Child Noah Hasani
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have announced the birth of their first child. On Friday afternoon (Nov. 18), the couple revealed the news of their newborn boy, who they've named Noah Hasani, to the world via separate Instagram posts. Big Sean shared a gallery of images, which include him in the hospital, in the delivery room with Jhené and holding Noah post-delivery.
TMZ.com
Diddy & Son Celebrate Songs Going #1 on R&B and Urban Charts
Diddy and his son, Christian Combs, have a lot to celebrate right now -- 'cause each of their songs just went #1 on the charts ... and they couldn't be more stoked about it. The two artists released records this year that have steadily climbed two different airplay charts on Billboard, which measures radio spins. First, we have Diddy's "Gotta Move On," featuring Bryson Tiller ... which reached the top of the Adult R&B Airplay chart Tuesday morning.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pete Rock Says He’ll Abandon Twitter After Nas Diss
The pioneering New York producer said that his lawsuit against Nas over “Illmatic” royalties is still ongoing. Two New York hip-hop legends are going at each other again. Recently, Pete Rock took to Twitter to say he would be deleting the platform after Nas dissed him. On his newest collaboration with producer Hit-Boy. King’s Disease III, Nas threw shots at Pete Rock for suing him over Illmatic royalties.
