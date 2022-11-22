Read full article on original website
Kalkine: How do cryptocurrencies function in Australia?
In Australia, Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency is not recognised as money. But this does not mean the government and/or regulators have not addressed the subject matter. In an explanation on its website, the Australian Taxation Office clearly states that cryptos are capital gains tax assets. Now, the latest October Budget shines a light on the subject.
UPDATE 1-Binance to commit $1 bln for crypto recovery initiative
(Changes sourcing, recasts to lead with Binance statement) Nov 24 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Thursday it was committing $1 billion to establishing an industry recovery initiative (IRI) to invest in companies from the digital assets sector. The move comes at a time when the crypto market is...
Kalkine: Aussies Owe Billions in Crypto Tax
Hundreds of thousands of Australians could be in for a shock When they realise they have to hand over their profits to the Australian Tax Office. Watch this report for more.
Simonds (ASX:SIO) requests for AU$25.5m equity raising; here’s why
Simonds requests to raise AU$25.5 million on a 13 for 9 pro rata entitlement offer. The company expects to support its balance sheet using the raised working capital. Simonds’ largest shareholder has agreed to fully underwrite the offer. Australian home builder Simonds Group Limited (ASX:SIO) today (On 25 November...
5 major US earnings to explore from this week
Revenue of Agilent Technologies (A) rose 11 per cent YoY in Q4 FY22. Diluted EPS of Analog Devices (ADI) jumped 1038 per cent YoY in Q4 FY22. Sales of Deere & Company (DE) soared 37 per cent YoY in the final quarter of the year. The ongoing year hasn't been...
Press Release: UPDATE 1-Investor Kretinsky's stake in PostNL has risen to 31.4% -filing
AMSTERDAM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky has accumulated a 31.4% stake in Dutch mail and packages delivery company PostNL, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday. Kretinsky's stake increased from 25.02% in January, the filing by the Authority for Financial Markets (AFM) showed. PostNL shares were up 2.9%...
UPDATE 3-Black Friday online sales to hit record despite high inflation -Adobe Analytics
(Adds quote in last paragraph) Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. online spending is expected to set a record for Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics, as steep discounts lured consumers against the backdrop of high inflation, kicking off the year's biggest shopping event on a strong note. Initial numbers from...
Up almost 17% in a month, what’s up with Nanosonics (ASX:NAN) lately?
Nanosonics’ share price surged by 6.01% on Friday (25 November 2022). During the first four months of the financial year 2023 (FY23), the total revenue of Nanosonics increased by 42% over the previous year. Shares of Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) are heading north on Friday (25 November 2022), although the...
UPDATE 2-Manulife to outsource Canada real estate services to JLL, resulting in 50 job cuts
(Adds background, shares, JLL statement) Nov 24 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp will outsource its property operations in Canada to focus on its entrepreneurial investment management unit, Canada's biggest life insurer said Thursday. The change to a new structure will result in Manulife Investment Management, which overseas the real estate...
How are GPT’s (ASX:GPT) shares faring post logistics assets sale?
GPT finalised the sale of Rosehill and Citiport Business Parks on 24 November 2022. Shares of GPT were reacting negatively to the news, down 0.344% at 10:51 AM AEDT, 25 November. On 24 November 2022, Australian real estate company The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) announced via an ASX filing that it...
Here’s how much Woodside (ASX:WDS) has gained in last one month
The share price of Woodside Energy was quoted lower today (25 November 2022). However, the shares have gained more than 6% in the last one month and have moved up almost 29% in the last six months. The company has marked a record revenue of US$5,858 million in its September...
Australia shares likely to rise; NZ falls
Nov 25 - Australian shares are likely to rise for the fourth straight day on Friday, as investors remain upbeat on the U.S. Federal Reserve's lesser hawkish stance on rising interest rates, while miners are likely to add to gains on higher iron ore prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.2% a 23.2 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2205 GMT. (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao)
Stock Market
By Sarah McFarlane and Clara Denina LONDON (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil. September 21, 2018 09:41 AM AEST |. September 13, 2018 08:04 AM AEST |
BRIEF-AgeX Therapeutics Receives Extension Of Time To Attain Compliance With Stock Exchange Continued Listing Requirements
* AGEX THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES EXTENSION OF TIME TO ATTAIN COMPLIANCE WITH STOCK EXCHANGE CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
What is weighing on City Chic’s (ASX:CCX) shares on ASX today?
Today City Chic has released its FY22 business updates as addressed by the Chairman at the AGM. Followed by this update, City Chic’s share price dropped by 26.432% on ASX at 1:06 PM AEDT. Shares of the apparel retailer City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) were trading significantly lower on...
BRIEF-Visa Inc Announces Volume And Transaction Data For Oct And Nov 1-21, 2022
* VISA INC - ON NOVEMBER 23, 2022, VISA ANNOUNCED VOLUME AND TRANSACTION DATA FOR OCTOBER AND FROM NOVEMBER 1-21 ("NOVEMBER"), 2022. * VISA INC- RUSSIA-RELATED VOLUME AND TRANSACTION DATA ARE NOT INCLUDED IN OUR RESULTS FROM APRIL 2022 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2022. * VISA INC - NOVEMBER U.S. PAYMENTS VOLUME...
BRIEF-Besra Gold Says Undertaking 1 For 3 Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer Of CDIs
* UNDERTAKING A 1 FOR 3 NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER OF CDIS AT A$0.05 PER CDI. * PROCEEDS FROM ENTITLEMENT OFFER WILL BE USED TO ADVANCE CO'S BAU GOLD FIELD ACTIVITIES. * NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY A$5.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
European shares subdued, retailers in focus as holiday shopping kicks off
(Reuters) - European stocks were subdued on Friday, with retail companies under pressure as the holiday shopping season kicked off amid worries of a sharply slowing global economy and sky-high recession. The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.1% by 0811 GMT but held below three-month highs hit earlier this week. Europe's...
