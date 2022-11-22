Read full article on original website
Hallmark Channel's Complete Countdown to Christmas Schedule Is Here!
While some of you are just putting out the Halloween decorations, many are already looking forward to the flurry of Christmas movies that will fill our must-watch lists by the end of October. Lifetime, UPtv, Freeform, and even CBS will have holiday movies this season, but Hallmark Media still leads the pack with 40 new original Christmas movie premieres in 2022!
The secrets behind your favorite Christmas movie classics
Watching Christmas movies is a whole tradition unto itself. Every family has their mainstays, whether it's an animated classic from yesteryear or a more modern take on holiday cheer. Get to know some of the fascinating stories behind the stories, so you can watch your old favorites with fresh eyes....
The ‘Ghosts’ Cast Previews Their Magical, Hallmark-Inspired Holiday Episode
You aren’t the only one who loves Hallmark Christmas movies! As we’ll see when CBS’ Ghosts decks the halls on December 15 in a festive two-parter, Sam (Rose McIver) is also a fan. She wants to play merry matchmaker when her sister-in-law Bela (Punam Patel) brings her hopelessly devoted platonic pal Eric (Andrew Leeds) to haunted Woodstone Mansion for the holidays.
A Prince and Dog Trainer Find Love in 'A Royal Corgi Christmas'
You can't have a marathon of holiday movies without one revolving around a royal family. Many times, it's a prince hiding out in America as a regular Joe who falls for a regular Jill and has to reveal his royal heritage to her. But this year's royal fare is a little different—including a cute canine!
‘A Tale of Two Christmases’: Kat Barrell on Exploring Life’s Options With Holiday Magic
Emma (Wynonna Earp‘s Kat Barrell) lives two Christmases over the holidays thanks to a little magic in her latest Hallmark movie. In A Tale of Two Christmases (premiering November 26), the aspiring architect misses her flight home and celebrates with her crush, Max (Evan Roderick) and his friends in Chicago. In a parallel universe she does make it home and enjoys holiday traditions with her family and longtime friend Drew (Chandler Massey) in Vermont.
Get Cozy! ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Star JoAnna Garcia Swisher on Her Dreamy Home Decor Line
There are so many things to be grateful for this year and one of them is that JoAnna Garcia Swisher is set to be everywhere on our screens very soon. Not only does the delightful actress have Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias in the can, she’s also featured in AMC+’s upcoming holiday feature Christmas with the Campbells (written by Vince Vaughn and A Christmas Story‘s Peter Billingsley), hosting Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love and building out her home-decor line for HSN.
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’: Which Song Is the Catchiest? (POLL)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.]. It’s no secret that James Gunn loves a good tune, and while he pays homage to classics in his Guardians of the Galaxy films and on HBO Max‘s Peacemaker, particularly the show’s opening theme sequence, he’s stepping into new territory with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
