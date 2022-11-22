There are so many things to be grateful for this year and one of them is that JoAnna Garcia Swisher is set to be everywhere on our screens very soon. Not only does the delightful actress have Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias in the can, she’s also featured in AMC+’s upcoming holiday feature Christmas with the Campbells (written by Vince Vaughn and A Christmas Story‘s Peter Billingsley), hosting Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love and building out her home-decor line for HSN.

12 HOURS AGO