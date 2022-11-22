Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Here's Your First Look at the Stone Island x New Balance 574 Collab
Stone Island and New Balance are continuing their partnership with a co-branded iteration of the 574 sneaker. The release arrives after the duo’s first collaboration announcement back in September 2021, which was later revealed to be a red and white RC ELITE running shoe with distressed detailing. This time...
Hypebae
Nike Dresses the Air Max 97 in a Women's Exclusive "Pink"
Nike is updating its Air Max 97 lineup with a *groundbreaking* women’s exclusive colorway — “Pink.”. The classic silhouette arrives in a pastel pink makeup, maintaining a tonal look with the mini Swooshes and the rest of the upper in the same hue. The kicks are accompanied by 3M reflective overlays throughout, while the kicks sit atop a “Sail” midsole. In usual Air Max 97 fashion, the sneakers feature translucent detailing on the sole unit, while the tongue and lacing system arrive in white. The sneakers are complete with a pink Swoosh logo stamped onto the footbed.
Hypebae
The Fuzzy Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low Finally Has a Release Date
The fuzzy Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low, officially dubbed “Overgrown” and first revealed in August, now has a release date. The kicks, which seem to be inspired by the Grinch, mark the duo’s latest Dunk Low collaboration, which has previously featured a nature-inspired iteration as well as the viral Swarovski crystal-encrusted design.
Hypebae
Why the Balletcore Trend Goes Beyond Miu Miu's Flats and UGG's Ultra Mini Boots
Over the past season, we’ve been constantly hearing about Miu Miu‘s cult-loved ballet flats, Molly Goddard‘s tulle skirt and the unexpected comeback of UGG‘s Ultra Mini Boots. Gen Z’s preferred trend incubator TikTok can’t seem to get enough of the viral balletcore aesthetic, with the designated hashtag boasting over 142.1 million views. This generation has fully embraced the hyper-feminine elements of ballet and made it their own by incorporating wrap tops, bodysuits, sweetheart necklines, leg warmers, lots of tulle, mini wrap skirts and ribbons into their daily outfits.
Hypebae
Trend Spotlight: Leather Motocross Jackets Are Going Nowhere Fast
The world is officially in its motorsports trend era and it’s safe to say that we’re not getting out of it anytime soon. From designers like Ancuta Sarca, David Koma and Lula Laora taking inspiration from the trend at London Fashion Week to it-girls like Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber repeatedly spotted wearing motorcycle jackets, the bold and brazen leathers appear to be the ultimate accessory this season. The trend owes its popularity, at least in part, to Spanish singer Rosalía too, after her third studio album Motomamí, rose to the top of the charts this year.
Hypebae
Meet the Rising Brand Upcycling McDonald's Uniform into Workwear
Finnish fashion label VAIN has just taken the art of upcycling to the next level, utilizing discarded McDonald’s uniforms to create an all-new collection of workwear. Developed in partnership with McDonald’s Finland, the new 27-piece collection seeks to juxtapose the familiarity of the fast food chain with unexpected environments, presenting the restaurant’s much-loved aesthetics in a brand-new context. Taking the McDonald’s logo alongside its signature red and yellow color palette, the collection showcases these features through dresses, jackets and accessories.
Hypebae
Billionaire Boys Club x Todd James Drop Rainbow-Colored Collaboration
Billionaire Boys Club has teamed up with New York-based artist Todd James to present a technicolored collection that showcases the creative’s vibrant work. Paying homage graphic artist SK8THING, who has illustrated artwork for BBC ICECREAM during the early aughts, James has reinvigorated the brand’s archive of classic logos and graphics, bringing his own vision to the capsule collaboration.
Hypebae
Dr. Martens Teams up With The Met for a Creative Collaboration
Two icons are coming together as Dr. Martens and The Met have partnered together for a collaborative collection truly out of this world. Celebrating renowned Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai’s 36 Views of Mount Fuji series, the launch consists of three pieces, The Met 1460 boot, 1461 shoe and The Met backpack. Each are completely covered in Hokusai’s incredible prints from his well-known body of work.
Hypebae
Park Bo Gum Is CELINE's Latest Brand Ambassador
South Korean actor Park Bo Gum is the latest star to be named CELINE‘s global brand ambassador, joining BLACKPINK‘s Lisa and BTS‘ V. The 29-year-old is the first-ever male actor to join the Parisian brand’s family. The news comes after the Reply 1988 and Record of Youth star took headlines at Paris Fashion Week Men’s in June, appearing at the house’s show alongside Lisa and V.
Hypebae
Harry Styles’ Pleasing Pop-Ups Return for Christmas
Harry Styles‘ whimsical beauty brand, Pleasing, is set to return to its physical glory, just in time for the holidays. In the run-up to the festive season, Pleasing will open three ‘holiday’ stores in London, New York and Los Angeles to mark the brand’s first 12 months in business. Visitors will have the opportunity to check out a range of in-store exclusives and get the chance to customize their PleasingPolish sets for loved ones. Through American Express, the brand’s official holiday partner, AE cardholders will have exclusive access to the pop-ups, with the ability to shop products at all three locations one hour before opening.
