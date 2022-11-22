Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Does stablecoin Tether (USDT) lose value?
USDT, XAUT are part of the wider Tether project that claims to provide ‘stable’ value cryptos to the market. The value of one USDT token is claimed to always be equal to one US dollar, irrespective of volatility in other cryptos. Bitcoin was meant to provide a fiat...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Is global silver demand rising to a new high in 2022 ?
The demand for Silver is forecasted to reach a record total in 2022, driven by new highs for industrial demand, jewellery and silverware offtake and physical investment. According to the Silver Institute, global silver demand is expected to reach a new high of 1.21 billion ounces in 2022, up by 16 per cent from 2021. Watch out this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media explores 5 TSX tech penny stocks to watch in Q4
In Q2 2022, Pivotree’s revenue was C$ 26.43 million. POET’s sales in Q3 2022 were noted at US$ 0.23 million. In Q3 2022, Wecommerce’s adjusted EBITDA was reported at C$ 1.9 million. Canada’s technology sector consists of companies that deal in consumer electronics, software, electronic components, cloud...
kalkinemedia.com
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Calfrac Well Services, Dentalcorp Holdings, George Weston
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Calfrac Well Services, Dentalcorp Holdings and George Weston, on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Calfrac Well Services Ltd : ATB Capital Markets raises target to C$13 from C$11.50 * Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd : TD Securities raises target to C$14.50 from C$13 * George Weston Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$204 from C$193 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Amex Exploration Inc : Haywood Securities starts with buy rating and C$4 PT * BRP Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$130 from C$136 * Calfrac Well Services Ltd : ATB Capital Markets raises target to C$13 from C$11.50 * Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd : TD Securities raises target to C$14.50 from C$13 * DRI Healthcare Trust : CIBC initiates coverage with outperformer rating * DRI Healthcare Trust : CIBC initiates coverage with C$11.50 price target * EverGen Infrastructure Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * EverGen Infrastructure Corp : RBC cuts target price to C$3 from C$5 * George Weston Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$204 from C$193 * George Weston Ltd : Scotiabank raises target price to C$175 from C$168 * Good Natured Products Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$0.75 from C$1.20 * Think Research Corporation : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$0.60 from C$1.50 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com
Which 5 ASX-listed mining penny stocks made the news today? | Kalkine Media
A-Cap Energy (ASX:ACB) ) reported results from the recently completed reverse circulation at its Wilconi Ni-Co. Auric Mining (ASX: AWJ) said Chalice West Project drilling program was completed on 22 November 2022. Kaiser Reef (ASX:KAU) reports encouraging drilling results from the A1 Mine. Eagle Mountain Mining (ASX: EM2) to raise A$5M. Mitre Mining Corporation (ASX: MMC) to acquire 100% of Bellpark Minerals.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: ASX 200 gains at the open l Mesoblast, PolyNovo and Qantas in news
Australian shares have risen to their highest level in five months, led by sharp gains across mining and energy stocks, as investors shrugged off China's renewed COVID-19 lockdowns. The ASX 200 index had gained 0.8 per cent to 7,230 points, by 10:35am AEDT on Wednesday. Shares of Qantas jumped 5.1 per cent to $6.17.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Should you explore ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock this month?
Zim Integrated Shipping Services mostly known as ZIM, is a publicly held Israeli international cargo shipping company. The company was launched in the year 1945. In the early 1970’s ZIM became a pioneer in container shipping and established itself as a leading global, asset light container liner shipping company. Watch this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
How low are diesel inventories crushing the US and EU economies? | Kalkine Media
The United States is facing increasing recession fears as the Federal Reserve, the country’s central bank stays bullish in combating high inflation. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects low inventories of distillate fuels, primarily consumed as diesel fuel and heating oil, will lead to high prices through early 2023. Watch out this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Alimentation Couche-Tard, Canadian Pacific Railway, Entree Resources
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Alimentation Couche-Tard, Canadian Pacific Railway and Entree Resources, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to C$68 from C$65 * Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$120 from C$110 * Entree Resources Ltd : TD Securities raises target price to C$1.60 from C$1.55 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to C$68 from C$65 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$73 from C$75 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$67 from C$69 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : Stifel GMP cuts target price to C$68 from C$70 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : TD Securities raises target to C$71 from C$69 * Bonterra Resources Inc : Cormark Securities cuts target price to C$1 from C$1.3 * Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$120 from C$110 * Diversified Royalty Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$4 from C$3.50 * Entree Resources Ltd : TD Securities raises target price to C$1.60 from C$1.55 * Pluribus Technologies Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$3.75 from C$5 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-JPMorgan's Long Position In H-Shares Of Zijin Mining Falls To 4.76% - HKEX Filing
* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF ZIJIN MINING REDUCED TO 4.76% ON NOV 18 FROM 5.00% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
kalkinemedia.com
Stock Market
By Sarah McFarlane and Clara Denina LONDON (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil. September 21, 2018 09:41 AM AEST |. September 13, 2018 08:04 AM AEST |
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists green energy stocks to watch in December
Sunrun posted a Q3 2022 net earning assets of US$ 5.1 billion. Bloom Energy posted a record revenue of US$ 292.3 million in Q3 2022. Canadian Solar Inc has a market cap of US$ 2.35 billion. The US is keen on ending its dependence on other nations for green energy,...
kalkinemedia.com
Why Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) shares are trading in red today
At 3.23 PM AEDT, Whitehaven’s shares were trading at AU$8.98 per share, down 6.65%, on the ASX. This underperforms the ASX 200 index, which was up 0.28%, at 7,251.00 points, at 3.26 PM AEDT. Whitehaven’s MD and CEO Paul Flynn sold some shares in the company today. Shares...
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s why Codrus’ (ASX:CDR) shares are exploding today
The share price of Codrus Minerals was quoted 132% strong at 10:33 AM AEDT on the ASX today. The company has secured a large-scale, niobium-rich, high-grade rare earths project in Western Australia. The project allows Codrus to diversify into critical minerals space and strengthen its current gold and copper assets.
kalkinemedia.com
Stocks churn ahead of Fed minutes as oil tumbles on price cap plan
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Global shares churned on Wednesday ahead of minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting that could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank was considering moderating interest rate hikes. Crude oil prices tumbled as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap of $65...
kalkinemedia.com
How have Novonix’ (ASX:NVX) shares performed in a year?
Shares of Novonix were trading in the green today (23 November), up 0.429% as of 11:02 AM AEDT. Novonix launched a new pilot production facility for cathode materials this year. The battery producer is in negotiations with the US DOE for US$150-million grant funding. In today’s morning trading session, shares...
kalkinemedia.com
5 major US earnings to explore from this week
Revenue of Agilent Technologies (A) rose 11 per cent YoY in Q4 FY22. Diluted EPS of Analog Devices (ADI) jumped 1038 per cent YoY in Q4 FY22. Sales of Deere & Company (DE) soared 37 per cent YoY in the final quarter of the year. The ongoing year hasn't been...
kalkinemedia.com
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, November 25
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The Brazilian central bank is set to report that the country's current account deficit came at $4.9 billion in October, compared to a deficit of $5.678 billion in the prior month. Foreign direct investment in October likely reached $6.5 billion, compared to $9.185 billion reported in September. The Bank of Mexico is set to report a current account deficit of $5.5 million in the third quarter, compared to a deficit of $7.4 million reported in the previous quarter. Mexico's INEGI statistics agency is scheduled to report that the country's economy grew 1.0% in the third quarter from the previous three-month period. In annual terms, in the third quarter, Mexico's economy likely expanded 4.1% compared to a year earlier. Colombia's seven-member central bank board will hold its monthly meeting, but will not vote on the benchmark interest rate. (U.S. markets are closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, for Thanksgiving) (Compiled by Ananya Roy in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
Comments / 0