Doris S. Lowe, 90, of Berlin
Berlin – Mrs. Doris S. Lowe, 90, of Berlin, MA is in her husband’s loving arms again; a widow of only nine days with the passing of William F. Lowe Jr. on November 9, 2022. On the evening of November 18, 2022, fell asleep in life and awoke to Bill’s outstretched hands and now has joined him in everlasting light.
Anne M. Maguire, 84, of Southborough
– Anne M. (Murphy) Maguire, 84, of Southborough, MA, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Golden Pond Assisted Living in Hopkinton. Anne was born in Clinton, the daughter of Henry J. and Mary F. (McLaughlin) Murphy. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Worcester in 1956. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Fitchburg State Teachers College in 1960 and a Master of Arts in Teaching in the Field of English from Assumption College in 1967.
Marcia Hood, 79, of Hudson
Hudson – Marcia “Marcy” Florence (Langill) Hood, 79, of Hudson, MA, former longtime resident of Acton, MA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo Lovell Hood who died in 2017.
Judith K. McCabe, 75, of Westborough
– Judith K. McCabe, 75, of Westborough, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 21, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Edward Thomas McCabe, Jr. Born in Fitchburg, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Norma (Muir) Schlott. She was...
Maria Brown, 63, of Southborough
– Maria Pilato Brown, 63, of Southborough, MA, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022. She died peacefully, surrounded by family, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. Maria was the daughter of the late Marie Ward and John Pilato, and stepdaughter of the late Chet Kenbok.
A drive-through Thanksgiving tradition at Hudson Senior Center
HUDSON – If you drove by the Hudson Senior Center Nov. 18, you may have seen people handing plastic bags filled with food to seniors. This year marks the 12th consecutive year that George Danis and his company, Plastic Molding Manufacturing, have paired up to host the Hudson Senior Center Thanksgiving Drive-Thru. As part of the event, senior residents can pick up a warm Thanksgiving meal.
Annual Southborough Gobble Wobble draws nearly 1,000 participants
SOUTHBOROUGH – Nearly 1,000 runners and walkers whetted their appetites for a morning run and Thanksgiving fun at the 16th annual Gobble Wobble on Nov. 24. Starting and finishing at Trottier Middle School, participants took advantage of cool and calm conditions to run a 5K or do a 2-mile family walk.
Marlborough’s Kits for Kids helps children in need
HUDSON – Heather Johnston shows each room of what Kits for Kids now calls its home. Donations are stacked from floor to ceiling. Handmade scarves sit on kitchen chairs. There’s packages of socks, boxes of LEGOs, soaps and creams and enough toys to fill Santa’s workshop. Johnston,...
Regal Cinemas bidder alleges Westborough Select Board failed to apply RFP criteria
WESTBOROUGH – Westborough is heading to court. One of the bidders of the former Regal Cinemas – Ferris Development Group – is seeking court action that would in part require the town to award them the bid. “Westborough committed a breach of the implied contract by failing...
ARHS football defeats Westborough in Thanksgiving game
NORTHBOROUGH – The Algonquin Regional High School varsity football team beat Westborough 30-7 in a Thanksgiving day thriller. “It’s a great day for some football… grateful for the opportunity to take the field one last time with this team,” Algonquin Head Coach Mark Allen said in a tweet.
Inflation drives Westborough school budget increases
WESTBOROUGH – For the next few weeks, Westborough Public Schools will be working on the budget for fiscal 2024. Because of inflation, everything is going to cost more — from equipment maintenance to special education out-of-district costs — and has become an overriding factor. The School Department...
Westborough receives $4 million for Otis Street improvement project
WESTBOROUGH – The Otis Street Transit-Oriented Development Regional Improvement Project will benefit from $2 million from the MassWorks Infrastructure Program and $2 million in Massachusetts Department of Transportation funding that has been recently approved. The town of Westborough application was submitted to the FY2023 Community One Stop for Growth,...
Church members voice concerns about traffic from proposed Lincoln Street projects
MARLBOROUGH – Two housing proposals – one already approved by the city, the other in preliminary stages – could spruce up Lincoln Street, or make it more congested. During a public hearing conducted by the City Council on Nov. 21, Terrence Morris, on behalf of 272 Lincoln St. LLC, presented preliminary plans for a 12-unit, multifamily dwelling with accessory parking.
Westborough Fire Department offers tips for safe holiday cooking
WESTBOROUGH – Chief Patrick Purcell and the Westborough Fire Department wish to share safety tips with community members planning to cook, bake and enjoy holiday meals over the coming days and weeks. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Thanksgiving and Christmas are peak days for home cooking...
Panthers continue streak over Hawks in Thanksgiving day game
MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough High School varsity football defeated Hudson 32-16 in the 120th annual Thanksgiving day game. Marlborough Athletic Director Jeff Rudzinsky tweeted that this marked the 12th straight win the Panthers had over the Hawks. “The support we had today was awesome!” he wrote. The Panthers started...
