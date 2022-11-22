ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Messi steals the magic that Ochoa, Mexico had in 1st game

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Guillermo Ochoa's World Cup magic didn't work against Lionel Messi and Argentina. Mexico's goalkeeper, known for big saves in soccer's biggest tournament, had stopped Robert Lewandowski's penalty attempt in El Tri's World Cup opener. But he was helpless against Messi's second-half blast from distance in the 64th minute on Saturday night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy