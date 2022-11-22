Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Ex-boyfriend charged with killing Utah radio host arrested in Mexico
TAYLORSVILLE — After a monthslong manhunt, officers have arrested a man suspected in the 2021 killing of Gaby Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, a beloved radio host for a Utah Spanish-language station. Sifuentes, 38, was fatally shot in Taylorsville on Oct. 17, 2021. On Thanksgiving of this...
kslnewsradio.com
Crash on I-15 in Draper leaves one dead
DRAPER, Utah — A Jeep and Toyota Tundra were involved in a crash late Friday night in Draper. The two vehicles were traveling in adjacent lanes on I-15 near 14100 South. The Jeep struck the back left side of the Tundra and lost control. The vehicle then rolled over multiple times and the driver was ejected.
KSLTV
Man in custody after crashing into Roy building, trying to get into another car
ROY, Utah — A man was taken into custody Friday after crashing into the back of a car, then into a building in Roy, before attempting to get into another car. It happened in the area of 5700 South and 1900 West. According to a Facebook post from the...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD investigates 2 accidents Wednesday morning
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — With low temperatures and a dusting of snow on the roadways, Salt Lake City Police reported they were already on the scene of two crashes before 8 a.m. Wednesday. “We are investigating two crashes — one involving one of...
KSLTV
Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents
CLEARFIELD, Utah — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. On Friday, police identified the victims as Thomas (Tom) Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85. Officers on Wednesday responded...
Grandson faces aggravated murder charges in death of Clearfield couple
Jeremy Belt, 26, has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing his grandparents in their garage on Wednesday, Nov. 23. He is facing a total of seven charges including two counts of first-degree aggravated murder.
kjzz.com
Southern Utah property manager arrested after allegedly stealing rent payments
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A property manager in southern Utah was arrested after allegedly stealing rent payments from multiple tenants. Cedar City police said Lindsi Myers, 29, worked for a property management company and accepted rent payments from multiple tenants directly to her personal Venmo account. They said...
KUTV
Vigil honors 'always happy' mother who was shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Family and friends came out Wednesday evening to remember a 29-year-old mother who was shot and killed last weekend. Police say Nicole Olsen was shot and killed near restaurants and bars at West Temple and 300 South in downtown Salt Lake City. They said...
eastidahonews.com
Grandson suspected in death of Utah couple
CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A grandson is a suspect in the deaths of a Clearfield couple found dead in their garage on Wednesday. The grandson was safely taken into custody after the incident and booked into the Davis County Jail on two charges of homicide and one charge of domestic violence assault.
KSLTV
EXCLUSIVE: Man takes woman hostage on flight to SLC, Good Samaritan steps in
SALT LAKE CITY — A Provo man is recounting an unnerving assault on a flight to Salt Lake City when a Syracuse man is accused of taking a woman hostage with a razor and making bizarre demands to the whole plane. That man, identified as 41-year-old Merrill Fackrell, is...
kjzz.com
Grandson suspected of killing both grandparents in double homicide of Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — New information has been released in connection with a double homicide that occurred inside a Clearfield home, where all individuals involved, according to authorities, lived together. Davis County's double homicide is still under investigation by Clearfield police, but they are now providing some further information.
Home sales are crashing down to reality in the West
Over two-thirds of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, are slashing prices, the most in the U.S.. Cities in Utah and Colorado are close behind, according to the latest Redfin analysis.
kslnewsradio.com
American Red Cross of Utah seeks volunteers in central Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — In wake of the fire in Richfield that displaced 35 families earlier this week, the American Red Cross of Utah is seeking additional volunteers from central Utah. “Disaster Action Team volunteers help communities prepare for and avert emergencies,” said Benjamin Donner, executive director of the...
Home invasion leaves Kearns man in ‘extremely critical condition’ after owners retaliate, police say
A 37-year-old man is in "extremely critical condition" after he tried to break into a house near the 5000 block of Stone Flower Way on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
KSLTV
Utah man buys humidifier found with five packages of cocaine in it
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police are investigating an incident where a purchased humidifier had 12.27 pounds of cocaine in it. According to a police report, on Nov. 2, a man reported he had purchased a humidifier from NPS in Salt Lake City. “He opened the humidifier to find that the inner workings had been removed and 5 packages of drugs were found inside.”
Woman arrested after ramming police car with stolen vehicle
A woman has been arrested on Thursday, Nov. 24, after she allegedly rammed a police car with her stolen vehicle and prompted a multi-agency car chase.
KSLTV
Utahn charged with assault after allegedly holding blade to woman’s throat on flight
SALT LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old man from Syracuse, Utah, has been charged for carrying and using a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight earlier this week. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, the suspect, identified as Merrill Darrell Fackrell, was seated in a window seat, next to a married couple, on a flight from New York to Salt Lake City.
ksl.com
Double homicide shakes residents in Clearfield neighborhood
The couple who lived across the street from neighbor Debbie Leahman were the kind who would bring treats to neighbors during the holidays.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Suspect in woman’s fatal shooting near downtown nightclub surrenders, is charged with murder
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 37-year-old suspect has surrendered himself to law enforcement officials after the fatal shooting Sunday of Nicole Olsen near a downtown nightclub. The suspect, Dustin Pedersen, has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a single count...
