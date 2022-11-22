ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Ex-boyfriend charged with killing Utah radio host arrested in Mexico

TAYLORSVILLE — After a monthslong manhunt, officers have arrested a man suspected in the 2021 killing of Gaby Sifuentes Castilla, better known as Gaby Ramos, a beloved radio host for a Utah Spanish-language station. Sifuentes, 38, was fatally shot in Taylorsville on Oct. 17, 2021. On Thanksgiving of this...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Crash on I-15 in Draper leaves one dead

DRAPER, Utah — A Jeep and Toyota Tundra were involved in a crash late Friday night in Draper. The two vehicles were traveling in adjacent lanes on I-15 near 14100 South. The Jeep struck the back left side of the Tundra and lost control. The vehicle then rolled over multiple times and the driver was ejected.
DRAPER, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD investigates 2 accidents Wednesday morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — With low temperatures and a dusting of snow on the roadways, Salt Lake City Police reported they were already on the scene of two crashes before 8 a.m. Wednesday. “We are investigating two crashes — one involving one of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. On Friday, police identified the victims as Thomas (Tom) Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85. Officers on Wednesday responded...
CLEARFIELD, UT
eastidahonews.com

Grandson suspected in death of Utah couple

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A grandson is a suspect in the deaths of a Clearfield couple found dead in their garage on Wednesday. The grandson was safely taken into custody after the incident and booked into the Davis County Jail on two charges of homicide and one charge of domestic violence assault.
CLEARFIELD, UT
kslnewsradio.com

American Red Cross of Utah seeks volunteers in central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — In wake of the fire in Richfield that displaced 35 families earlier this week, the American Red Cross of Utah is seeking additional volunteers from central Utah. “Disaster Action Team volunteers help communities prepare for and avert emergencies,” said Benjamin Donner, executive director of the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah man buys humidifier found with five packages of cocaine in it

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police are investigating an incident where a purchased humidifier had 12.27 pounds of cocaine in it. According to a police report, on Nov. 2, a man reported he had purchased a humidifier from NPS in Salt Lake City. “He opened the humidifier to find that the inner workings had been removed and 5 packages of drugs were found inside.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utahn charged with assault after allegedly holding blade to woman’s throat on flight

SALT LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old man from Syracuse, Utah, has been charged for carrying and using a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight earlier this week. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, the suspect, identified as Merrill Darrell Fackrell, was seated in a window seat, next to a married couple, on a flight from New York to Salt Lake City.
SYRACUSE, UT

