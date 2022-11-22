Thanksgiving weekend generally marks the green light for Christmas music like Labor Day is the red light to white shoes. Or does it? These days, like the passé white shoe taboo, there really is no Emily Post of performers: anything goes in a free society and at an open mic. Like one local-musician-who-shall-not-be-named, whose “Bah!” is usually only outdone by his “Humbug,” yet he started working up creative spins on Christmas favorites back in August and, shortly thereafter, shamelessly, even proudly, began playing them in...

58 MINUTES AGO