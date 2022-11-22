Read full article on original website
Related
Shirrel Rhoades: 'The Fabelmans' is Steven Spielberg’s own origin story (copy)
By definition, film critics love movies. And thus we love movies about the love of movies. Perhaps the best is “Cinema Paradiso.” Another is “Hugo.” And now we have a new entry, “The Fabelmans.” This is the story of how Steven Spielberg became a filmmaker. A personal story. Spielberg says he planned the movie with...
Donna Davis: ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ offers seasonal smorgasbord of memories
Thanksgiving weekend generally marks the green light for Christmas music like Labor Day is the red light to white shoes. Or does it? These days, like the passé white shoe taboo, there really is no Emily Post of performers: anything goes in a free society and at an open mic. Like one local-musician-who-shall-not-be-named, whose “Bah!” is usually only outdone by his “Humbug,” yet he started working up creative spins on Christmas favorites back in August and, shortly thereafter, shamelessly, even proudly, began playing them in...
The Flatshare: this charming romcom is like dipping into a nice warm bath
Yes, this book adaptation – about a couple who fall in love while timesharing an apartment – has the stupidest series hook of all time. But it’s fun, tight – and great hangover TV
"Those People Had Some Drama!": 18 Real-Life Stories That Folks Really, Really Want To See Turned Into A Biopic
"Why is there not already a film about her?"
Comments / 0