Augusta Free Press
‘Nobody had a losing mentality’: How Coach Mox has turned Virginia around
To say that Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton has turned the Cavaliers’ women’s basketball program around in a hurry would be putting it mildly. UVA improved to 6-0 on the season with a 62-41 win over Campbell at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday night, giving the Wahoos more victories than they had all of last season with still three games left in the month of November.
King's college football insider: The next CU Buffs coach should be...
BOULDER — Before I give my pick for who should be the next head coach at Colorado, I’ve just got one piece advice for the administration at Northern Colorado: hire Mike Sanford. You won’t regret it. I’ve enjoyed every interaction I’ve had with Sanford over the last...
247Sports
WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia
Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
iheart.com
Final Farewell To South Florida Football Star Killed In UVA Shooting
South Florida family and friends of a University of Virginia football player killed on campus earlier this month will be able to say a final goodbye this weekend. A viewing for D'Sean Perry is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight at the Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church from 4 to 8p. His funeral will take place Saturday afternoon at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Earl Sims Jr. Perry's football coach at Gulliver Prep says he was a gentle giant with a smile that could light up a room. He was also a gifted artist. Perry was at U-V-A on a full football scholarship, set to graduate this spring with the goal of playing in the NFL. He's one of three players shot and killed on a bus returning from a field trip. The suspect, a former walk-on player, faces second-degree murder charges.
Virginia Basketball to Play in 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament
Virginia, West Virginia, SMU, and Wisconsin make up the four-team field for the 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off
virginiasports.com
Turnaround Puts Program Back on Solid Footing
CHARLOTTESVILLE — For a University of Virginia men’s soccer program that in December 2019 came oh-so-close to winning its eighth NCAA title, the two seasons that followed brought more misery than joy. The Cavaliers finished 7-8-1 in 2020-21 and 6-9-3 last season, missing the NCAA tournament each year....
jerryratcliffe.com
Virginia hosts Campbell at 7 p.m.; first of three home games this week
The Virginia women’s basketball team hosts Campbell on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers that carry ACCN. All of the 2022-23 Virginia women’s basketball games are available locally...
247Sports
[POD] Virginia basketball's ceiling just got a little higher feat. Streaking the Lawn's Zach Carey
The Virginia men's basketball team probably had the best weekend in college basketball. The 'Hoos beat two elite teams, then No. 5 Baylor and No. 19 Illinois, and are now a top five team. Wahoos247's Jacquie Franciulli invites Streaking the Lawn's Zach Carey to discuss the Wahoos and what the...
Fort Morgan Times
‘Better days are ahead’: UNC football grads react to end of McCaffrey era
After allegations last winter of an unhealthy culture, the University of Northern Colorado stood by football coach Ed McCaffrey and assured that it was all a big misunderstanding. Things would improve, university officials said. McCaffrey’s era ended this week after UNC went 6-16 in two seasons and 4-12 against Big...
elisportsnetwork.com
College basketball power rankings: Virginia is back, with a super interesting twist
It’s Feast Week and the hoops are good. Eamonn Brennan breaks down the best teams in the country, a day early.
247Sports
Latest rumblings on Colorado's search for its 28th full-time head football coach
With Colorado's search for its next head football coach entering the latter stages, we provide the latest rumblings in regards to the Buffaloes' top candidates for the opening. Click below...
Augusta Free Press
Anti-‘Woke’ UVA alum group names first executive director, scaling up operations
A right-wing UVA alum group that claims to want to preserve free speech, promote intellectual diversity and protect the legacy of Thomas Jefferson has appointed journalist and editor James A. Bacon Jr. as executive director. Bacon, a UVA alum, will head up The Jefferson Council, which launched in 2020 as...
WSLS
Glenvar to face Appomattox County in Region 2C final for second year in a row
GLENVAR, Va. – For the last five years in a row, Glenvar and Appomattox County have met at some point in the Region 2C playoffs. On Friday, the two will meet in the Region Championship. Glenvar has remained dominant after dropping the first two games of the season. In...
NBC 29 News
UVA Strong T-shirts available now
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
NBC 29 News
City Council comments on the emergency response to the UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The decision for Charlottesville’s first emergency management coordinator has been delayed for quite some time, however a candidate, Jeremy Evans, has now been appointed and ratified. Council met to ratify the appointment and address the concerns of many citizens regarding the recent shooting at UVA.
Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster dies at 85
DENVER — Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan died in Sante Fe, New Mexico Thursday after a brief illness. He was 85. Nolan began working for Channel 9 in the late 1970s. He stayed with the station into the 1990s, and continued reporting on Denver sports until his retirement in 2004.
Nation’s top offense has Colorado School of Mines rolling in Division II playoffs
GOLDEN — Michael Zeman has no more records left to break. The Wheat Ridge native and Holy Family grad became the all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns for the Colorado School of Mines early this month, and last week surpassed 1,000 yards on the current season, making him the only player in program history with three seasons with over 1,000 yards on the ground.
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
‘HALLELUJAH’: Mike Hollins, deadly U.Va. mass shooting victim, released from hospital
"Mike has been discharged!!! HALLELUJAH," Brenda Hollins, Mike's mother wrote on social media. "I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls. This has truly been a test of faith and I'm grateful. GOD has shown me he is faithful!"
Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the killings of three UVA football players. The post Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive appeared first on NewsOne.
