Augusta Free Press

‘Nobody had a losing mentality’: How Coach Mox has turned Virginia around

To say that Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton has turned the Cavaliers’ women’s basketball program around in a hurry would be putting it mildly. UVA improved to 6-0 on the season with a 62-41 win over Campbell at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday night, giving the Wahoos more victories than they had all of last season with still three games left in the month of November.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia

Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
iheart.com

Final Farewell To South Florida Football Star Killed In UVA Shooting

South Florida family and friends of a University of Virginia football player killed on campus earlier this month will be able to say a final goodbye this weekend. A viewing for D'Sean Perry is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight at the Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church from 4 to 8p. His funeral will take place Saturday afternoon at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Earl Sims Jr. Perry's football coach at Gulliver Prep says he was a gentle giant with a smile that could light up a room. He was also a gifted artist. Perry was at U-V-A on a full football scholarship, set to graduate this spring with the goal of playing in the NFL. He's one of three players shot and killed on a bus returning from a field trip. The suspect, a former walk-on player, faces second-degree murder charges.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Turnaround Puts Program Back on Solid Footing

CHARLOTTESVILLE — For a University of Virginia men’s soccer program that in December 2019 came oh-so-close to winning its eighth NCAA title, the two seasons that followed brought more misery than joy. The Cavaliers finished 7-8-1 in 2020-21 and 6-9-3 last season, missing the NCAA tournament each year....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Fort Morgan Times

‘Better days are ahead’: UNC football grads react to end of McCaffrey era

After allegations last winter of an unhealthy culture, the University of Northern Colorado stood by football coach Ed McCaffrey and assured that it was all a big misunderstanding. Things would improve, university officials said. McCaffrey’s era ended this week after UNC went 6-16 in two seasons and 4-12 against Big...
GREELEY, CO
NBC 29 News

UVA Strong T-shirts available now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

City Council comments on the emergency response to the UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The decision for Charlottesville’s first emergency management coordinator has been delayed for quite some time, however a candidate, Jeremy Evans, has now been appointed and ratified. Council met to ratify the appointment and address the concerns of many citizens regarding the recent shooting at UVA.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
9NEWS

Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster dies at 85

DENVER — Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan died in Sante Fe, New Mexico Thursday after a brief illness. He was 85. Nolan began working for Channel 9 in the late 1970s. He stayed with the station into the 1990s, and continued reporting on Denver sports until his retirement in 2004.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Nation’s top offense has Colorado School of Mines rolling in Division II playoffs

GOLDEN — Michael Zeman has no more records left to break. The Wheat Ridge native and Holy Family grad became the all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns for the Colorado School of Mines early this month, and last week surpassed 1,000 yards on the current season, making him the only player in program history with three seasons with over 1,000 yards on the ground.
GOLDEN, CO
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

