Freezing Ukraine tries to restore power after Russian strikes on grid
KYIV (Reuters) -Millions of Ukrainians were still without heat or power on Friday after the most devastating Russian air strikes on its energy grid so far, with residents warned to brace for further attacks and stock up on water, food and warm clothing. Moscow says the attacks on Ukraine's basic...
Croatia downs Canada 4-1 at World Cup on Kramaric's 2 goals
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Croatia bounced back strong and knocked Canada right out of its first World Cup in 36 years. The 2018 runners-up got two goals from Andrej Kramaric on Sunday in a 4-1 victory over a Canadian team that has been eliminated after two matches in Qatar.
U.S. issues expanded license to allow Chevron to import Venezuelan petroleum
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Saturday issued an expanded license allowing Chevron Corp to import petroleum or petroleum products produced by its ventures in Venezuela, after the Venezuelan government and its opposition said they would resume political talks. "This action reflects longstanding U.S. policy to provide targeted sanctions...
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everything app"
(Corrects to replace the inaccurate word "impersonations" in paragraph 4 with "impressions") Nov 27 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk says new user signups to the social media platform are at an "all-time high", as he struggles with a mass exodus of advertisers and users fleeing to other platforms over concerns about verification and hate speech.
How are these ASX mid-cap shares faring this year?
New Hope Corporation’s full-year dividend for FY22 stood at 86 cents compared to 11 cents in FY21. Coronado’s YTD group revenue was AU$2,854 million, up 107.8% compared to YTD 2021. Worley Limited recently bagged a PMA for Anglo American’s Woodsmith project in northeast England. Mid-cap stocks refer...
Kalkine: Aussies Owe Billions in Crypto Tax
Hundreds of thousands of Australians could be in for a shock When they realise they have to hand over their profits to the Australian Tax Office. Watch this report for more.
What does Tether cryptocurrency do?
Tether’s stablecoins, including the USDT token, are pegged to traditional assets like fiat currencies and gold. BTC’s value is variable, depending on demand and supply, whereas USDT’s value remains stable. The failure of the TerraUSD stablecoin in May shows that even the stablecoin category comes with risks.
BRIEF-AgeX Therapeutics Receives Extension Of Time To Attain Compliance With Stock Exchange Continued Listing Requirements
* AGEX THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES EXTENSION OF TIME TO ATTAIN COMPLIANCE WITH STOCK EXCHANGE CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Besra Gold Says Undertaking 1 For 3 Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer Of CDIs
* UNDERTAKING A 1 FOR 3 NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER OF CDIS AT A$0.05 PER CDI. * PROCEEDS FROM ENTITLEMENT OFFER WILL BE USED TO ADVANCE CO'S BAU GOLD FIELD ACTIVITIES. * NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY A$5.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Amazon, Meta, Netflix: Why Big Tech Is Facing Massive Layoffs? | Kalkine Media
Amazon has yet to disclose the number of job cuts it will make. Meta also reduced the size of their team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 employees go. Netflix in June this year fired 300 workers in the second round of employment layoffs. Watch out this video for more.
UPDATE 2-Manulife to outsource Canada real estate services to JLL, resulting in 50 job cuts
(Adds background, shares, JLL statement) Nov 24 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp will outsource its property operations in Canada to focus on its entrepreneurial investment management unit, Canada's biggest life insurer said Thursday. The change to a new structure will result in Manulife Investment Management, which overseas the real estate...
AP Top News at 9:37 a.m. EST
Hardship and hope: Winter, missile storms show Kyiv\'s mettle. Crowds angered by lockdowns call for China\'s Xi to step down. Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing. US soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup. Exploring a memory: Designer re-creates a dress for Diana. Body...
UK Black Friday shopper traffic up 3.7% - Sensormatic
LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Black Friday shopper numbers across Britain rose 3.7% year-on-year, according to data from Sensormatic Solutions, providing some relief to the country's beleaguered retailers. The increase was driven by high streets, where footfall was up 13.9% year-on-year. However, shopper numbers on Black Friday were still down...
Foxconn's woes to take bigger toll on giant China iPhone plant as more workers leave -source
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China is set to see its November shipments further reduced by the latest bout of worker unrest this week, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, as thousands of employees left the site. The company could now see...
Foxconn apologises for pay-related error at China iPhone plant after worker unrest
TAIPEI/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Foxconn said on Thursday a pay-related "technical error" occurred when hiring new recruits at a COVID-hit iPhone factory in China and apologised to workers after the company was rocked by fresh labour unrest. Men smashed surveillance cameras and clashed with security personnel as hundreds of workers protested...
EU demands rapid fix from U.S. to green subsidy law
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union ministers warned on Friday that time was running out to change Washington's plans to grant consumer tax credits for U.S.-produced electric vehicles and other green products. The EU argues the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, to take effect in January, could make the United States a...
Press Release: UPDATE 1-Neuberger Berman gets Chinese regulatory nod to conduct mutual fund business
BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager Neuberger Berman's Chinese unit said on Friday it had been granted a license by the Chinese securities regulator to conduct mutual fund business. The announcement came days after Canada's Manulife Financial Corp received regulatory nod to take full control of its Chinese...
U.S. Federal Reserve weekly balance sheet
Nov 25 (Reuters) - For details of the U.S. Federal Reserve's weekly balance sheet, see the following link: Factors Affecting Reserve Balances: http://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h41/current/h41.pdf.
ASX 200 likely to close week on a positive note
The Australian share market is expected to close the week marginally higher. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 14 points or 0.2% higher on Friday. On Thursday, the benchmark ASX 200 index ended 0.15% higher at 7,241.8 points. The Australian share market is expected to...
UPDATE 3-Germany's Brenntag in takeover talks with U.S. rival Univar
Univar confirmed preliminary indication of interest. Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brenntag SE said on Friday it held preliminary discussions with U.S. rival Univar Solutions Inc regarding a potential acquisition, as the German chemicals distributor seeks to expand its footprint in the United States. The move comes after Brenntag Chief Executive...
