Messi steals the magic that Ochoa, Mexico had in 1st game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Guillermo Ochoa’s World Cup magic didn’t work against Lionel Messi and Argentina. Mexico’s goalkeeper, known for big saves in soccer’s biggest tournament, had stopped Robert Lewandowski’s penalty attempt in El Tri’s World Cup opener. But he was helpless against Messi’s second-half blast from distance in the 64th minute on Saturday night.
Argentina breathes collective sigh of relief after victory
Argentines have breathed a collective sigh of relief as the country obtained a 2-0 victory over Mexico dissipating doubts that had emerged about Lionel Messi's team after the shock loss against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday
