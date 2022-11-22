Arizona Coyotes May Consider Moving More Than Jakob Chychrun

Jakob Chychrun made his season debut Monday night. Rumors suggest that although he remains available to trade, there may be more Coyotes defensemen on the move.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Chychrun's much-anticipated return to action on Monday signals what is expected to be renewed interest in the Arizona Coyotes defenseman. He's been a fixture in the rumor mill for some time, but TSN's Chris Johnston recently reported that interested teams want to see how he performs.

The Ottawa Sun 's Bruce Garrioch reported last week that “the Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Los Angeles Kings” were believed to have discussed Chychrun with the Coyotes. He also said the asking price is expected to start with “two first-round picks and a high-end prospect.”

Chychrun, however, might not be the only defenseman the Coyotes could peddle in this season's trade market.

On Saturday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman suggested keeping an eye on Conor Timmins. Acquired from the Avalanche in 2021 in the Darcy Kuemper trade, the 24-year-old blueliner has been hampered by injuries.

Timmins is currently on a conditioning stint with the Coyotes AHL affiliate in Tucson. In his latest “32 Thoughts” podcast episode, Friedman reported a couple of sources claimed the Leafs are one of the teams with an interest in the young rearguard.

Friedman's colleague Jeff Marek also brought up Shayne Gostisbehere as a trade candidate. He felt that might be more of a trade deadline move.

Cap Friendly indicates Gostisbehere, 29, is in the final season of his six-year contract with an affordable $4.5-million cap hit. He's slated to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.