Today farmers and ranchers face unique challenges. Ben Peterson of E.L. Peterson Ranch explains those challenges. “It’s a huge problem with the fact that we are dependent on the futures market that just tells us what our beef is worth. We don’t get a choice to decide how much our cost are. We are in between a rock and a hard spot, where the rock and the hard spot are both large monopolies that control the industry, and we don’t get a choice.”– Ben Peterson.

HAVRE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO