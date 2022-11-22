Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Number 71 ... And A Half
Birman, who had joined the Penguins ticketing department in 1999 after immigrating from Ukraine eight years earlier, was told that he might need to accompany the young Russian to dinner at Mario Lemieux's house to translate. "But then they called back and said hey, Sergei Gonchar is going to go,"...
NHL
Son of former NHL center White inspiring after cancer diagnosis
4-year-old 'little warrior' constant sight around minor league locker room, rink. Gordie White's life has always revolved around the hockey rink. As a toddler, he would join his father, Ryan, in the locker room of Manitoba of the American Hockey League, would hang around the players, would listen to the coaches. It meant they got to be around each other, and they each loved it.
NHL
Fantasy hockey MVP for each team at Thanksgiving
Most valuable players in standard categories; podcast analysis. NHL.com identifies the most valuable player in fantasy hockey for each team at Thanksgiving during the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. NOTE: Each team's most valuable player is based...
NHL
Blue Jackets-Predators game scheduled for Nov. 26 postponed
Bridgestone Arena impacted by water main break; makeup date to be announced. Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
NHL
MTL@CBJ : Game recap
COLUMBUS - Sam Montembeault made 30 saves and the Canadiens scored three unanswered goals on Wednesday to bounce right back from a tough outing the evening prior. With the Habs playing a second game in as many nights, head coach Martin St-Louis made a few changes to his lineup ahead of puck drop.
NHL
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (9-9-1) open a two-game road trip with a date against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-10-1) on Wednesday before traveling to Chicago on Friday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. Wednesday's game is the second half of a back-to-back. The Canadiens dropped...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Penguins
Winless in their eight games, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-8-5) will host Mike Sullivan's Pittsburgh Penguins (10-7-3) on Black Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 5:30 p.m. ET. The game will be nationally televised on TNT. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast...
NHL
Sabres end eight-game losing streak, cruise past Canadiens
MONTREAL -- The Buffalo Sabres ended an eight-game losing streak with a 7-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists, and Tage Thompson had a goal and three assists for the Sabres (8-11-0), who scored three times in the first 2:13 of the game. Craig Anderson made 29 saves.
NHL
Salming's death has Maple Leafs teammate Turnbull 'shocked and saddened'
Hall of Famer died from ALS at 71, remembered fondly by former defense partner. "His English," Ian Turnbull was saying with a laugh, "was way better than he let on. He played that card every now and then: 'I don't understand…' " Borje Salming and Turnbull arrived in the...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'REALLY GOOD EFFORT'
What was talked about following a 2-1 shootout loss in Pittsburgh. "That's my job, right? When I get the call, I've got to perform as best as I can. Tough game, right? Close game, tight. We didn't get the outcome, but I still think (it was) a good point." ON...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PENGUINS
FLAMES (9-7-2) @ PENGUINS (9-7-3) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Points - Sidney Crosby (27) Goals - Crosby & Jake Guentzel (10) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 20.7% (18th) / PK - 80.9% (9th) Penguins:. PP -...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Hang On, Score Franchise-Best Eight Goals
In a game that could have taken a wrong turn, Seattle rights the night to earn an 8-5 victory, 4-1-1 homestand record and establish home crowd decibels level never higher. This date with San Jose was circled as a celebratory night given Thanksgiving eve and all. Well, that happened here at the raucous Climate Pledge Arena. This kind of night was just a dream this time last season for the Kraken, but now owners of 11 wins, shook off an early Sharks lead and later a San Jose tying goal to stamp this divisional matchup as a decisive and goal-packed 8-5 win.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (13-8-0) AT COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (7-11-1) FRI. NOV. 25 | 8 PM | NATIONWIDE ARENA. Time to work off the turkey. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in a Black Friday showdown at Nationwide Arena. The Islanders enter the contest on a two-game...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Continue Third Leg of Road Trip in Detroit
Crouse, Bjugstad have scored in two straight games; Arizona looks to extend win streak against Red Wings. Nov. 25, 2022 | 6:00 pm MST | Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Mich. TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. The Arizona Coyotes have motored into the Motor City. Just...
NHL
Maple Leafs hold off Wild, extend point streak to seven
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Toronto Maple Leafs extended their point streak to seven games with a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday. Mitchell Marner extended his point streak to 15 games with a goal for Toronto (12-5-5), which has won two in a row and is 5-0-2 in the streak. Matt Murray made 25 saves.
NHL
Reaves traded to Wild by Rangers
New York receives fifth-round draft pick in 2025 for forward. Ryan Reaves was traded to the Minnesota Wild from the New York Rangers on Wednesday. New York received a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 35-year-old forward has no points and 12 penalty minutes in 12 games this...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Rangers
The Oilers look to wrap up their New York road trip with a win, when they take on the Rangers on Saturday morning at MSG. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their New York road trip with a Saturday morning matchup against the Rangers at Madison Square Gardens. You can watch...
NHL
Lots of emotions on both benches: 'there's no hiding that'
There will be a lot of emotion on the ice at American Airlines Center Friday night. One, Rick Bowness will return for the first time since leaving the Stars as head coach. Two, Dallas will be fired up to get revenge on Bowness' Winnipeg Jets, who took a 5-1 win on Nov. 8.
NHL
FLAMES SHUT OUT
WASHINGTON - The Flames fell 3-0 to the Capitals Friday in a matinee tilt. It was the fifth game of this season-long six-game road trip, which wraps up Saturday with another afternoon outing in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The homeside scored a goal in each of...
NHL
Recap: Canes Overtime Struggles Continue In Boston
BOSTON, MA. - For the fourth time in five games the Carolina Hurricanes fell in overtime Friday, this time suffering a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins. A big factor in the Canes going 0-3-1 in their four most recent outings leading into today's contest was their inability to score on the man advantage. They'd been held without success in their last 20 attempts, but it was a streak that they were able to snap early in today's contest.
Comments / 0