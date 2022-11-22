Read full article on original website
WIBW
3 killed, 2 hospitalized in Kansas highway crash
MARION CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County. According to the KHP crash logs, just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 25, a Dodge Grand Caravan with two occupants was travelling north on Kansas Highway 256. A 2016 Ford Taurus with three occupants was travelling west on U.S. Highway 56.
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving just before noon after an accident at US-50 and Buhler Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Toyota Corolla was southbound on Buhler Road and failed to yield the right of way at the posted stop sign at US-50 and was struck by an eastbound 2004 Chevy Tahoe.
On November 23 at about 5 a.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of an injury accident in the 10 block of NE 20th Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a single-vehicle accident in which a 1991 Chevrolet pickup struck a parked 2003 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit.
KWCH.com
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With Black Friday in the rearview mirror, one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year rolls on with the focus on smaller, non-chain stores and shops. In a recent Bankrate survey, nearly 60% of shoppers said they plan to be out for Small Business Saturday.
KWCH.com
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 12 News photojournalist was shooting video over Interstate 135 in Wichita Wednesday evening, Nov. 23, when he captured the moment a van’s driver lost control, the vehicle slid across lanes of traffic, hit a barrier and overturned. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m., just south of the Harry Street exit on I-135.
adastraradio.com
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Although a number of residents in the area voiced opposition during a public hearing last month, Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved a conditional use permit to allow the construction of an indoor RV and boat storage facility at the northeast corner of Willison and Boundary Roads near Cheney Lake.
Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
On Wednesday, Wichita gas prices dropped to $2.99 per gallon, the first time prices have been under a dollar since January.
A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday. A majority of his house is destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.
KAKE TV
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One woman is hurt after a south Wichita shooting at an apartment complex. Officers arrived just before 10 p.m. on Nov.24 at MacArthur and Oak. Police say they found a woman who had been shot in the chest. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
wichitabyeb.com
Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
Ponca City News
Body On Mon., Nov. 20, at approximately 7:40 pm Oklahoma City Comm Center put out a BOLO for a gold SUV. Benjamin Brady abducted a 6-year-old girl from Wichita, Kansas in a carjacking attempt. Brady was last seen southbound on Interstate 35 in Wichita at roughly 6:49 pm. Officer Langston...
SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
GREAT BEND — On Oct. 3, deputies with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Avenue just south the city of Great Bend. The person reporting the theft advised law enforcement that a 2018 Jayco Jayflight bumper-pull camper had...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire in north Wichita Wednesday over the noon hour. Sedgwick County dispatchers say one person had to be treated for smoke inhalation but did not have to go to the hospital. The fire was in the 2800 block of North […]
KAKE TV
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you will recognize some bold burglars. Glenn Patterson shows us where thieves pried the door to his shed open in early November. "I had the power washer here and the gas tanks," said Patterson. Patterson's security cameras caught two people sneaking around in...
Three hundred and fifty community volunteers and church members braced frigid temperatures on Saturday to serve their community and bring a little Thanksgiving assistance to those in need. The Fifth Annual Ark Salina Thanksgiving Grocery Giveaway brought a total of 600 cars—some arriving as early as 5 a.m. to the Dean Evans Stadium, 851 Markley Road, in Salina.
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Newton. The Axtell High School football team will have a game with Thunder Ridge High School on November 26, 2022, 09:00:00. The Little River High School football team will have a game with Wichita County High School on November 26, 2022, 13:30:00.
KSN.com
Friday afternoon was a beauty for all of us across the state. Most of us reached the 50s yet again with a few spots even touching 60 degrees. We are in for a rather pleasant but chilly Friday night. Clouds begin to spread in from the south, helping us stay a touch on the warmer side tonight. Lows drop into the 20s and lower 30s with a light breeze.
