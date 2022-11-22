ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

WIBW

3 killed, 2 hospitalized in Kansas highway crash

MARION CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County. According to the KHP crash logs, just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 25, a Dodge Grand Caravan with two occupants was travelling north on Kansas Highway 256. A 2016 Ford Taurus with three occupants was travelling west on U.S. Highway 56.
MARION COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Accident on Thanksgiving sends two to hospital

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving just before noon after an accident at US-50 and Buhler Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Toyota Corolla was southbound on Buhler Road and failed to yield the right of way at the posted stop sign at US-50 and was struck by an eastbound 2004 Chevy Tahoe.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend man injured after accident in heavy fog

On November 23 at about 5 a.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of an injury accident in the 10 block of NE 20th Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a single-vehicle accident in which a 1991 Chevrolet pickup struck a parked 2003 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit.
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

Non-chain stores in Wichita area gear up for Small Business Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With Black Friday in the rearview mirror, one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year rolls on with the focus on smaller, non-chain stores and shops. In a recent Bankrate survey, nearly 60% of shoppers said they plan to be out for Small Business Saturday.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 12 News photojournalist was shooting video over Interstate 135 in Wichita Wednesday evening, Nov. 23, when he captured the moment a van’s driver lost control, the vehicle slid across lanes of traffic, hit a barrier and overturned. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m., just south of the Harry Street exit on I-135.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Reno County Commissioners Grant Use Permits for Construction of Two Venues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Although a number of residents in the area voiced opposition during a public hearing last month, Reno County Commissioners Tuesday approved a conditional use permit to allow the construction of an indoor RV and boat storage facility at the northeast corner of Willison and Boundary Roads near Cheney Lake.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KNSS Radio

Woman shot in south Wichita

Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Police investigate south Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One woman is hurt after a south Wichita shooting at an apartment complex. Officers arrived just before 10 p.m. on Nov.24 at MacArthur and Oak. Police say they found a woman who had been shot in the chest. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.

Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
WICHITA, KS
Ponca City News

Abducted child found near Tonkawa

Body On Mon., Nov. 20, at approximately 7:40 pm Oklahoma City Comm Center put out a BOLO for a gold SUV. Benjamin Brady abducted a 6-year-old girl from Wichita, Kansas in a carjacking attempt. Brady was last seen southbound on Interstate 35 in Wichita at roughly 6:49 pm. Officer Langston...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick

SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
SEDGWICK, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Thieves wanted in several Wichita burglaries

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you will recognize some bold burglars. Glenn Patterson shows us where thieves pried the door to his shed open in early November. "I had the power washer here and the gas tanks," said Patterson. Patterson's security cameras caught two people sneaking around in...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Loaves and fishes moment: Ark Church Salina Thanksgiving grocery giveaway

Three hundred and fifty community volunteers and church members braced frigid temperatures on Saturday to serve their community and bring a little Thanksgiving assistance to those in need. The Fifth Annual Ark Salina Thanksgiving Grocery Giveaway brought a total of 600 cars—some arriving as early as 5 a.m. to the Dean Evans Stadium, 851 Markley Road, in Salina.
SALINA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances return for some Saturday

Friday afternoon was a beauty for all of us across the state. Most of us reached the 50s yet again with a few spots even touching 60 degrees. We are in for a rather pleasant but chilly Friday night. Clouds begin to spread in from the south, helping us stay a touch on the warmer side tonight. Lows drop into the 20s and lower 30s with a light breeze.
KANSAS STATE

