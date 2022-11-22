Read full article on original website
Related
hilinetoday.com
The Challenges of a Co-op
A new meat processing co-op has opened in Havre. The co-op aims to empower producers by allowing them other processing options for their animals, but it doesn’t come without challenges. Ben Peterson of E.L. Peterson Ranch explains those challenges. “The economy of scale is definitely a big challenge. The...
hilinetoday.com
The New Way to Process Meat
There is a new way to process and sell meat products, and Havre’s new meat processing cooperative is making it more possible. Instead of a producer selling their animals off into a processing system to eventually have their meat arrive for sale at some unknown grocery store, local Montana ranchers are striving with the help of the new processing plant to bring their beef products direct to consumers.
hilinetoday.com
The Challenges Ranchers Face Today
Today farmers and ranchers face unique challenges. Ben Peterson of E.L. Peterson Ranch explains those challenges. “It’s a huge problem with the fact that we are dependent on the futures market that just tells us what our beef is worth. We don’t get a choice to decide how much our cost are. We are in between a rock and a hard spot, where the rock and the hard spot are both large monopolies that control the industry, and we don’t get a choice.”– Ben Peterson.
hilinetoday.com
Christmas Volunteering
The Havre Chamber is hosting many different events on December 3rd. If you are interested in volunteering and bringing holiday cheer and spirit to the community. Jessica Fagerbakke the Havre Chamber Director has the details. “So, if they would like to volunteer for the event, they can contact the Chamber....
hilinetoday.com
Christmas Run
If you like to run and love being in the Christmas spirit then the Havre Chamber has the perfect event for you. On Saturday December 3rd the Havre Chamber will be hosting the “Rudolph Run” along with many other events. Jessica Fagerbakke the Havre Chamber Director has the...
Comments / 0