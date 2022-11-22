ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Husband who lost wife and daughters in flat fire says they were planning new life in America

A devastated husband has explained how his wife and two children were set to join him for a new life in America before they were killed in a Nottingham flat fire.Aboubacarr Drammeh, 40, was in the process of securing visas for his wife Fatoumatta Hydara and their two young daughters so they could join him in Minnesota, where he works as a biomedical technologist.However a fire broke out at their flat in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday. Three-year-old Fatimah and one-year-old Naeemah died shortly after arriving at hospital, while Fatoumatta died two days later.A neighbour...
From ‘The Outsiders’ To ‘Sweet Valley High’, Here Are The Books That Define Gen X

Although Generation X is said to be the MTV generation, they were defined by more than just television. From Judy Blume’s Fudge series to Edward Packard’s Choose Your Own Adventure books, Gen X found themselves at the center of some classic reads. We’re taking a look at a few of the many books that define Gen X.

