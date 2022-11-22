A devastated husband has explained how his wife and two children were set to join him for a new life in America before they were killed in a Nottingham flat fire.Aboubacarr Drammeh, 40, was in the process of securing visas for his wife Fatoumatta Hydara and their two young daughters so they could join him in Minnesota, where he works as a biomedical technologist.However a fire broke out at their flat in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday. Three-year-old Fatimah and one-year-old Naeemah died shortly after arriving at hospital, while Fatoumatta died two days later.A neighbour...

