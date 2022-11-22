Read full article on original website
Samsung's original Galaxy Z Flip gets Android 13 update
A few days back, Samsung released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update for the 5G version of its first-gen clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip. The big Android update is now rolling out to the 4G model as well. As of this writing, the original Galaxy Z Flip...
Save $250 on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G for Black Friday
OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G earlier this year, and it’s the company’s most premium phone yet. If you’ve been curious about this phone, then you’ll be glad to know that the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is currently $250 off for Black Friday. You can see this deal along with others on Amazon.
Black Friday: Discounts land for Google's Pixel 7 series, Pixel Buds Pro & More
Amazon has discounted virtually the entire Pixel lineup, just in time for Black Friday. So you can pick up a new Pixel, Pixel Buds and even a few accessories. Here’s everything that is on sale over at Amazon right now. Google Pixel 7 – $499 (reg. $599) Google...
Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 get Android 13 in more markets
Samsung has updated a couple more Galaxy devices to Android 13-based One UI 5.0. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are the latest entrants to its Android 13 party. Dozens of other smartphones and tablets have received the big Android update over the past few weeks.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 design confirmed by the company: video
OnePlus has just confirmed the design of its upcoming earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The company shared a teaser video via its OnePlus India Twitter handle, showing off the earbuds. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 design gets confirmed by the company. If you take a look at the video...
OPPO Find N2 & Find N2 Flip foldables to launch mid-December
OPPO is getting ready to launch two new foldable devices. Both the OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip have been mentioned several times now, and it seems like they’ll launch in mid-December. The OPPO Find N2 & Find N2 Flip may launch in mid-December. This information comes from...
Motorola phones are up to 57% for Black Friday
If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday to get a Motorola phone, this is the time to strike! Motorola smartphones are currently up to 57% off. We’ll list a bunch of devices below, and talk about them real quick. You can check out the rest of the ones on offer by clicking here.
Samsung could be working on new XISO-CELL camera sensors
Samsung may be preparing to rebrand its smartphone camera sensors. The company has applied for a trademark for the XISO-CELL branding. Its current camera sensors bear the ISOCELL branding. New Samsung cameras could be named XISO-CELL. Samsung filed the trademark application for the XISO-CELL name with KIPRIS (Korea Intellectual Property...
Galaxy A14 5G will launch in the US with Dimensity 700 processor
Samsung‘s upcoming budget 5G offering, the Galaxy A14 5G, is getting closer to its launch. The phone recently surfaced on benchmarking platform Geekbench, revealing a few key specs. The listing also confirmed that it will arrive in the US. The Galaxy A14 5G appeared on Geekbench with the model...
Huawei Mate 50 Pro review: extraordinary photos, even without Leica
The Huawei Mate 50 Pro doesn't care if it's day or night, it's going to take a great picture regardless. Huawei supplied us with a review unit of the Huawei Mate 50 Pro, but didn’t have a say in our opinion, nor did they see this review before you. We’ve been using the device for a couple of weeks before forming an opinion.
Elon Musk Says He'll Create 'Alternative' Smartphone If Apple, Google Battles Go Awry
Twitter's billionaire owner said he hopes "it does not come to that" but would do "if there is no other choice."
Amazon offering select streaming services for $1.99/month, for 2 months
Amazon is currently having a pretty nice sale on streaming services, via its Prime Video Channels. It is currently offering a ton of streaming services for just $1.99 per month, for your first two months. After that, they go back to their regular prices. Here’s the complete list:. Paramount+
Android 13 rolls out to Galaxy Tab S7, F6 & more Samsung devices
Samsung keeps on pushing Android 13 to more of its Galaxy devices. It recently released the update for the Galaxy Tab S7 series and the Galaxy F62. The Wi-Fi versions of the Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets are also picking up the new Android version, complete with the company’s One UI 5.0 custom software.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is heavily discounted for Black Friday
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is another product that is heavily discounted for Black Friday. You can now grab a discount of up to 40%, depending on which variant you get. Even some protective cases for the devices are available, and are discounted by up to 50%. This discount is...
Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the fastest Android 5G smartphone in the US
The majority of smartphones sold in the US today offer 5G connectivity. However, you won’t get the same 5G performance with every device. 5G internet speeds vary across each model due to various factors. It’s not a huge margin, but some devices offer faster speeds than others on the same network, at the same place. in terms of 5G performance. For users in the US, Samsung‘s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best Android solution, OOKLA has found.
Sony's new INZONE gaming headphones are on sale for Black Friday
Earlier this year Sony launched its INZONE gaming headphones and they’re already on sale as part of the company’s Black Friday discounts. You can grab the INZONE H3, H7, and H9 all for a bit less expensive than normal while Amazon’s Black Friday sale is live. The H9 is the nicest headset of the three but also has the smallest discount. The INZONE H9’s regular price is $299.99, but they’re currently on sale for $278.
Mecool KM2 Plus: An affordable 4K TV box with great features
Mecool is here to show us how many features it can pack into a small and affordable package. This device was used for about two months before this review was written. There are plenty of streaming devices out on the market, and some of them stick out above the rest for their affordability. Mecool is one of the companies that makes devices like these. Android Headlines had the opportunity to review the company’s premium streaming box, the Mecool KM2 Plus. Should this be your next streaming device? Let’s find out.
HONOR 80 Pro announced with 160MP camera, pill-shaped display camera hole
The HONOR Magic Vs is the company’s latest foldable smartphone, and it launched quite recently. Well, that wasn’t the only higher-end device that HONOR announced. The HONOR 80 Pro got announced, along with the HONOR 80 and HONOR 80 SE. The HONOR 80 Pro got announced in China,...
Elon Musk halted payments to Twitter vendors: report
According to The New York Times, while Twitter vendors are waiting to receive their payments from the company, Elon Musk has issued new orders to stop paying vendors and contract services. This includes hundreds of thousands of dollars for employees’ travel bills before Musk could take over the company.
Save over $200 on a Galaxy Tab S7 FE for Black Friday
Samsung brought a compelling and capable mid-range tablet to the market called the Galaxy Tab S7 Fe. If you’ve been on the fence about getting this tablet, then you’ll be happy to know that this is now over $200 off for Black Friday. This brings the price down to $449.99.
