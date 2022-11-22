Read full article on original website
3AC founder weighs in on crypto climate, hints at setting up new fund
Su Zhu, the man behind Three Arrows Capital, had been silent on social media following the collapse of his crypto hedge fund earlier this year. That was until the crypto industry was jolted by an even bigger and more catastrophic event, the downfall of Bahamas-based FTX. The 35-year-old, who once...
Binance and Bybit rally to save the crypto market by injecting funds into…
Binance and Bybit have announced the inflow of funds into the crypto ecosystem. There has been an outflow of funds from centralized exchanges in recent weeks. With the fall of FTX, investors—both institutional and individual—were left in turmoil. The end outcome is that capital influx into the area has decreased. However, the announcement that Binance and Bybit will support investors and initiatives in the cryptocurrency field may provide some relief.
Belgium’s FSMA clarifies Bitcoin, Ethereum are NOT securities
In a major win for stakeholders of the crypto-industry, the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) of Belgium has clarified that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other decentralized cryptocurrencies do not qualify as securities. Not a security if there is no issuer. In its report, the regulator said,. “If there is no...
What Mt. Gox’s example tells us about crypto’s future after FTX
FTX-Mt.Gox – Comparing and contrasting. One of Chainalysis’s top researchers, Eric Jardine, has suggested that we could learn more about the crypto-industry’s potential for resilience by comparing the Mt. Gox collapse of 2014 with the FTX collapse of 2022. In the year before its collapse in 2014,...
How the latest uptick in whale interest really helps Ethereum [ETH]
A look at what ETH whales are up to this week as sell pressure tapers off. Can ETH bulls secure enough momentum for a bigger uptick?. Ethereum (ETH) would have been a healthy option for short traders this month considering its downside so far. However, its bearish preference caught many long traders off guard. Fortunately for them, the cryptocurrency is seeing renewed interest from whales, thus elevating its bullish prospects.
Assessing what Chainlink’s [LINK] improved popularity could mean for its price
Chainlink’s [LINK] price action recently aligned with investors’ interest as its price registered a 10% increase in the last 24 hours. At the time of this writing, LINK was trading at $6.54, with a market capitalization of more than $3.3 billion. Interestingly, a few of the new updates that have surfaced indicate that things might soon get even better, as they hint at a further price hike. For instance, LINK was on the list of cryptos that had the highest Galaxy Score, which is a major bullish signal.
This Stablecoin on Cardano just halted operations, details inside
In an almost shocking move, Ardan revealed that it was halting operations. The project seemed to be pointing at Cardano for their failings. The development team of Cardano recently hinted towards the launch date of its native stablecoin, which was January 2023. While one stablecoin was being prepared for launch, another stablecoin in the ecosystem crashed even before it launched. To the amazement of observers in the ecosystem and the larger crypto industry, Ardana abruptly halted its stablecoin operations.
Are stablecoins giving Ethereum a run for its money? This new report suggests…
Ethereum’s market cap fell below stablecoins’ market cap. The FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) surrounding the crypto market is the reason why the community has been looking for “stability” over the last few days. In a tweet posted by Glassnode, it was revealed that Ethereum’s market...
Bitmanu crypto miners revive cryptocurrency mining
The apparently stagnant crypto market has burst into life since the recent launch of Bitmanu mining rigs. These ASIC miners make crypto mining simple like never before while delivering astounding profits that have never been achieved before. When we take a closer look at Bitmanu’s three products BM1, BM2, and...
Matrixport looking to raise $100M amid industry-wide lending crisis
Singapore-based Matrixport is out to raise funds. The firm, which is among the largest crypto-lenders in Asia, is seeking a funding of $100 million amid a brutal market for lenders as the crypto-industry deals with the fallout from the collapse of FTX. Matrixport seeking a valuation of $1.5 billion. Matrixport...
Can Quant Network’s latest partnership change the market narrative towards QNT
Quant network has partnered with UST to help financial institutions build CBDCs, stablecoins, and so on. QNT follows trend as its price jumps by 10% in the last 24 hours. In a press release on 22 November, Quant Network [QNT] announced that it partnered with UST, a digital transformation solutions company. The aim of the partnership is to provide technical integration and tokenization services to central and commercial banks and capital markets participants.
Exec claims FTX crisis will show who the ‘survivors’ are
Following FTX’s collapse, the calls for stronger and tighter regulations are certainly getting shriller. At the same time, industry leaders are cautious yet hopeful about the future of the crypto-industry. During a CNBC interview yesterday, Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz said that the collapse of FTX has led to...
Chiliz: Is CHZ a “buy the rumor, sell the news” token after all?
The chance of CHZ retracing its direction to the greens was minimal and could last for a while. Several investors tipped Chiliz [CHZ] to put up an excellent performance as the FIFA world cup began, owing to its popularity as a blockchain-based sports project. However, that has not been the case, as CHZ shredded 29.09% in the last seven days.
Casper blockchain network launches $25M grant to support developers
Blockchain network Casper Association yesterday announced the launch of a $25 million Casper Accelerate Grant Program. The aim of this funding grant is to support developers who are building apps to support infrastructure, end-user applications, and research innovation on Casper blockchain. A proof-of-stake (PoS) platform, the enterprise-focused Casper blockchain aims...
Institutional investor holdings state this about the current state of the market
According to a poll of institutional investors, their holdings of cryptocurrencies have grown over the past year, that is 2021. This was the case despite the industry experiencing a protracted crypto winter. Coinbase sponsored a survey that was performed between 21 September and 27 October and issued on 22 November....
Counting possibility of an AAVE uplift due to the social metrics impact
Ethereum whales accumulate AAVE as it breaks into the top ten tokens purchased by large investors. The on-chain performance of AAVE has not been splendid, with only its development activity recording an increase. Aave [AAVE], the open-source liquidity protocol, grabbed the attention of Ethereum [ETH] whales as it broke into...
Bitcoin [BTC]: Some conviction and a lot of changing hands is a sign of…
Bitcoin fell to a two-year low following the collapse of FTX and this led to a decline in investors’ conviction. With the general cryptocurrency market taking a stab at recovery following the collapse of FTX, on-chain data seems to suggest that long-held Bitcoin [BTC] has started to see some activity.
Attorneys highlight poor management at FTX’s first bankruptcy hearing
The first bankruptcy hearing for Bahamas-based FTX was held on Tuesday (22 November) in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware. The exchange’s new CEO and Chief Restructuring Officer John Ray III were also present in the courtroom. Lawyers from Sullivan Cromwell, the law firm representing FTX, laid out...
Ethereum [ETH]: PoS network’s performance since FTX collapse reveals…
ETH staking and validator count growth remained unaffected as the market grappled with the FTX’s collapse. There was, however, a slight fall in daily earnings per validator on the chain. Seventy days since it became operational, the sudden collapse of FTX did not impair activities on the Ethereum proof-of-stake...
Caroline Ellison, hate, misogyny, FTX, and the media – Making sense of it all
There is something unequivocally spellbinding about the bear market. It reveals investors’ prudence and flushes out faint-hearted tourists. You can look at it as a catharsis of sorts. Above all that, it also reveals a lot of character. Both good and bad. In a hawkish environment, you see retailers...
