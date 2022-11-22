Chainlink’s [LINK] price action recently aligned with investors’ interest as its price registered a 10% increase in the last 24 hours. At the time of this writing, LINK was trading at $6.54, with a market capitalization of more than $3.3 billion. Interestingly, a few of the new updates that have surfaced indicate that things might soon get even better, as they hint at a further price hike. For instance, LINK was on the list of cryptos that had the highest Galaxy Score, which is a major bullish signal.

2 DAYS AGO