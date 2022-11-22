Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
Phone Arena
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
Android Headlines
Roku's Streaming Stick 4K drops to its lowest price yet, in Black Friday Sale
Amazon has discounted the Roku Streaming Stick 4K down to just $24.99. That’s good for about half off of its regular price, and good for an all-time lowest price. So now is a great time to pick up this HDMI streaming stick!. The Roku Streaming Stick is a really...
laptopmag.com
Best Black Friday iPhone 14 deals 2022
The best Black Friday iPhone 14 deals at Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile slash up to $1,000 off Apple's latest (opens in new tab)phone series. If you're bargain shopping for an iPhone, Black Friday is the best time of year to save. Prices start at $799 for the iPhone 14 and...
Microsoft Office deal is down to $29 for a lifetime license
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Using your PC for work and play is great, but no matter if you're doing basic tasks or managing a business, sooner or later you will need a productivity suite to write, proofread, make some calculations, or create a presentation. Word, Excel, PowerPoint are industry standards but paying an Office 365 subscription may not be in your immediate plans.
Android Headlines
Intel 10th and 12th gen CPUs are up to 43% off for Black Friday
It might be time to upgrade that CPU in your gaming PC, and Black Friday deals from Intel can help you do that while saving a little bit of money at the same time. If you’re like me and have been using the same CPU for years now, then an upgrade to something newer is only going to make your PC better. The problem is that CPUs for the past few years have been a little expensive. Not always a lot more, but more than say, before 2019.
Android Headlines
Upgrade your morning with these Black Friday Nespresso deals
The morning coffee is one of the best parts of the morning, and it gets even better with these deals on Nespresso machines for Black Friday. Right now over at Amazon there are TON of different Nespresso machines available at discounted Black Friday prices. We’re talking up to 43% on some machines. Keep in mind that not every machine will have the same discount. But with so many options it should be nigh impossible for everyone not to find something.
Android Headlines
eero WiFi 6 and 6E routers get the Black Friday treatment
Amazon has discounted its eero 6, eero 6+ and eero Pro 6E routers for Black Friday. Allowing you to improve your WiFi connectivity at home, while also saving up to 40%. Which isn’t to shabby. Here’s everything that’s on sale. eero 6+ mesh wifi router – $90...
TechRadar
Hulu's Black Friday offer is the streaming TV deal of the year
The 2022 Black Friday sales are underway. The day itself doesn't arrive until November 25, but we've already seen plenty of discounts so far, and our Black Friday live blog is the best place to keep up with the biggest and newest deals as they drop. While most retailers slash...
Android Headlines
Sony's new INZONE gaming headphones are on sale for Black Friday
Earlier this year Sony launched its INZONE gaming headphones and they’re already on sale as part of the company’s Black Friday discounts. You can grab the INZONE H3, H7, and H9 all for a bit less expensive than normal while Amazon’s Black Friday sale is live. The H9 is the nicest headset of the three but also has the smallest discount. The INZONE H9’s regular price is $299.99, but they’re currently on sale for $278.
Ars Technica
Amazon Alexa is a “colossal failure,” on pace to lose $10 billion this year
Amazon is going through the biggest layoffs in the company's history right now, with a plan to eliminate some 10,000 jobs. One of the areas hit hardest is the Amazon Alexa voice assistant unit, which is apparently falling out of favor at the e-commerce giant. That's according to a report from Business Insider, which details "the swift downfall of the voice assistant and Amazon's larger hardware division."
Android Headlines
OnePlus 9 Pro gets a major $350 discount for Black Friday
If you’re looking to get a new OnePlus smartphone, you’re in luck. We reported recently that the OnePlus 10 Pro is on sale, along with the OnePlus 10T. Well, now you can get the OnePlus 9 Pro for way less money as well, as the phone is on sale for Black Friday.
9to5Mac
Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $549 off, AirPods 3 $140, Apple Watch bands $25, more
As Thanksgiving Week marches along, we’re getting closer to Black Friday and all of the best early discounts are now going live. Leading the way, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models are now up to $549 off at all-time lows. Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with wired charging case has also fallen to $140, which is joined by several official Apple Watch Sport Band colors at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Android Headlines
Black Friday: Secure your home with Arlo smart home security products
If you feel it’s necessary to secure your home, Arlo can help with that. Arlo is actually hosting a sale for its smart home security products as part of Black Friday. A bunch of the company’s products are now available via Amazon. Arlo Essential indoor camera – $74.82...
Android Headlines
Amazon offering select streaming services for $1.99/month, for 2 months
Amazon is currently having a pretty nice sale on streaming services, via its Prime Video Channels. It is currently offering a ton of streaming services for just $1.99 per month, for your first two months. After that, they go back to their regular prices. Here’s the complete list:. Paramount+
Android Headlines
Get a 165Hz gaming monitor for under $200 during Black Friday
A decent gaming monitor doesn’t have to cost a lot of money, and the Black Friday discount on the Gigabyte G27F 2 is a great example of that. It comes with a 165Hz refresh rate and it can be yours for under $200. Specifically $149.99 which is the discounted price. Normally it costs $209.99 so you save $60.
Android Headlines
Corsair is having a big Black Friday sale on power supplies
Black Friday is almost here but the sales have already started, and Corsair is dropping prices on a number of its power supplies and some other components. Black Friday is always a good time to upgrade PC parts, and if power supplies are one of the things you’ve been meaning to upgrade, then there’s a handful of Corsair ones to choose from at a decent discount.
Android Headlines
Black Friday: save up to 50% on Amazon Fire tablets
If you’ve been looking to get one of Amazon Fire tablets, this is the time to do it, as they’ve been discounted up to 50% for Black Friday. Various different models are up for sale as we speak. Amazon Fire HD 10 – $74.99 (reg. $149.99) Amazon...
Android Headlines
The JBL Flip 6 is now $40 off for Black Friday
Today is Black Friday, so it’s the perfect time for you to sink your teeth into some tasty deals. If you’re looking to up your audio game, then look no further than the $85.95 JBL Flip 6 portable speaker. This speaker is perfect if you want to have...
Android Headlines
Twitch Black Friday sale has hoodies & more for 20% off
Amazon is holding a big sale on Twitch merchandise for Black Friday and the sale includes hoodies, sweats, plushies and more. These kinds of sales are pretty uncommon as you don’t see Twitch merchandise drop in cost much. But right now and likely through the end of this week (Black Friday at the least), you can grab a ton of stuff for 20% off.
Comments / 0