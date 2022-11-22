Read full article on original website
Related
Full comments from Mike Norvell following electric win against Florida, State Champs
Everything Norvell said after the Seminoles won their regular-season finale against the Gators.
For Sheldon, loss in final can’t break special bond shared by special group of players: ‘I’d do anything for the guys in there, and they’d do the same for me’
By Alex Tam | Photos by Jeff Hinds HILLSBORO — The faces and emotions told the entire story about how Sheldon felt following its defeat in the Class 6A state championship game Friday night. Senior quarterback Brock Thomas walked slowly out of the locker room for an interview with many dried ...
Fast start allows Metro Christian to ride its way to 3A championship game
By Christian Potts OOLOGAH - Metro Christian started fast and finished strong, and now a perfect season and another gold ball are just one more win away. The Patriots scored on seven of their first eight offensive possessions and never trailed in a 49-35 victory against Lincoln ...
Comments / 0