Crypto Price Analysis Nov-25: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and LTC
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Litecoin. Ethereum has failed to break the key resistance at $1,230 and has entered into a correction that appears to continue the bearish price action. ETH also lost 0.8% of its valuation in the past seven days, and sellers have managed to maintain their grip on the price.
cryptopotato.com
LTC Leads Market Recovery with 29% Gains in 24 Hours (Litecoin Price Analysis)
Litecoin is the surprise of this bear market, being one of the first coins to have a breakout and showing tremendous strength. After a long consolidation since June, Litecoin has broken above this ascending triangle (pictured) that took months to form. In the process, the price rallied by 29% in the past 24 hours, which is an impressive achievement considering the current market context.
cryptopotato.com
Binance Leads PoR Effort, Bitcoin’s Battle Above $16K and Crypto Market’s Attempt at Recovery: This Week’s Recap
The past week was somewhat positive for the entire cryptocurrency market, both in terms of pricing and overall developments. While the meltdown of FTX looms over the industry and most market participants are still afraid of contagion, the total capitalization added over $10 billion amid ongoing developments. First things first,...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Removes Trading Pairs for FTX-Linked Serum Token
As the Serum ecosystem spirals and SRM tanks, Binance has removed the token’s primary trading pairs. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, will remove multiple trading pairs for the DEX protocol Serum (SRM), which is known to have deep ties to both FTX and Alameda Research. The token...
cryptopotato.com
Altcoin Madness: BNB Soars to $300, Litecoin Skyrockets 27% Daily (Market Watch)
Litecoin and Binance Coin have popped up as the biggest gainers today with double-digit price increases. After several days of charting new lows, bitcoin finally bounced off and added over 5% of value on a daily scale. However, most altcoins have outperformed the largest crypto. Massive daily increases are evident...
cryptopotato.com
Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet
Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.
cryptopotato.com
South Korea To Change Its Legal Framework To Better Control Crypto Projects
Yoon Chang-Hyun wants to amend the law from South Korea to prevent another FTX-like scenario from happening. On the heels of the Terra LUNA meltdown and the bankruptcy of FTX, authorities from South Korea are proposing new amendments to the Digital Assets Bill seeking greater control over cryptocurrency exchanges. Congressman...
cryptopotato.com
After Voyager Bid, CrossTower Eyes Further Acquisitions
The platform had revised its offer for the assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, earlier this month. The FTX implosion may have dented investor confidence and extended the crypto winter, but that does not appear to be a hurdle for many exchanges from pursuing expansion via mergers and acquisitions.
cryptopotato.com
The Reasons Why Litecoin (LTC) Surged by Over 30% Hitting 6-Month High
Litecoin decoupled and is currently showing signs of more gains ahead of its third halving event. The crypto market surged to a collective market cap of over $830 billion, a rare sight amidst a gloom-ridden sentiment induced by FTX’s collapse and the subsequent turn of events. Nevertheless, Litecoin’s comeback fared better than most top altcoins.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Exchange Lemon Cash Reduces its Team by 38%
The Argentinean crypto platform Lemon Cash laid off nearly 40% of its staff to keep the firm “sustainable” during the tough times. One of the popular cryptocurrency platforms in Argentina – Lemon Cash – dismissed 38% of its total workforce to endure the current difficult times.
cryptopotato.com
XRP Skyrockets 8%, Bitcoin Stopped Ahead of $17K (Market Watch)
XPR has emerged as today’s top performer from the larger-cap alts. Bitcoin tried its hand at taking down $17,000 but was stopped in its tracks as with most of its previous attempts. Most altcoins are with slight losses today, with ETH sliding below $1,200. XRP, on the other hand,...
cryptopotato.com
CoinList Breaks Silence, Assures Users it Is Not Near Bankruptcy
“We hold all user assets dollar for dollar,” said CoinList in response to the bankruptcy rumors. Crypto exchange CoinList said it is not near bankruptcy as it addressed the ongoing FUD. It added that it is not insolvent or illiquid and is just experiencing technical issues affecting deposits and withdrawals.
cryptopotato.com
Despite Many Selling Bitcoin at Loss, Bottom Might Not Be Here Yet: Analysis
Although bitcoin is down by almost 80% from its ATH, some analysts believe there might still be trouble for the asset. CryptoQuant analysts informed that a lot of bitcoin investors have been selling at a loss recently since the asset’s price is a long way from its highest levels from a year ago.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Survived MtGox and it Will Survive FTX: Chainalysis
There is little doubt that the collapse of FTX has been the largest black swan event in recent years, but was it as big as the Mt.Gox hack?. On Nov. 24, analytics firm Chainalysis made the Mt.Gox comparison as it was not the first time the crypto world has been shaken due to an exchange demise.
cryptopotato.com
Users Can Now Verify the Bitcoin They Own on Binance via Merkle Tree
Binance released a PoR system for Bitcoin and vowed to do so for other cryptocurrencies in two weeks. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – introduced its Proof of Reserves (PoR) system to display to users the exact amount of its crypto reserves. The feature will...
cryptopotato.com
Beyond Bitcoin – El Salvador Wants to Create a Legal Framework for All Crypto Assets
El Salvador released a bill that could enforce regulations in the local cryptocurrency industry. The government of El Salvador presented a bill that could set comprehensive rules on the local crypto sector and regulate the operations of all digital asset providers in the country. The ruling body is also one step closer to issuing blockchain bonds that could aid the development of certain BTC endeavors in the Central American nation.
cryptopotato.com
MakerDAO Disposes of renBTC as Stablecoin Collateral
The Alameda-linked tokenized Bitcoin asset will no longer be used to back DAI. MakerDAO – the issuer of the decentralized stablecoin DAI – unanimously passed a proposal this week to remove renBTC as a form of reserve collateral. The Bitcoin-pegged token was deemed too risky to hold exposure...
cryptopotato.com
ApeCoin Geo-Blocks North American Users From Staking
Shortly after an SEC probe into Yuga, ApeCoin is geo-blocking access to its staking service for North American token holders. North American crypto users will be restricted from staking ApeCoin, the ERC-20 metaverse token issued by Yuga Labs, according to a company statement on Wednesday. The ApeCoin DAO claimed the...
cryptopotato.com
SBF in Letter to FTX Employees: I Froze Up in the Face of Pressure
Sam Bankman-Fried asserted that, in retrospect, he “wishes to have done many, many things differently.”. The disgraced founder of FTX apologized to his employees in a two-page letter dispatched to his former colleagues, shedding light on the demise of his crypto conglomerate. He also mentioned the details of the collateral and liabilities the group has.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Mining Firm Core Scientific Lost $1.7 Billion in 2022
Core Scientific recorded its second consecutive quarterly loss in Q3, which brings the firm’s total loss this year to nearly $1.7 billion. Public-traded Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific has lost about $1.7 billion since the start of the year, according to its quarterly report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday.
