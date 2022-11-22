Read full article on original website
transcosmos inc. wins Shopify Plus Partner of the Year 2022
Highly recognized as a Shopify partner for building the largest number of Shopify Plus in Japan. Transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that on November 17, 2022, the company received a Plus Partner of the Year 2022 award at Shopify Partner of the Year 2022 – Japan by Shopify Japan Inc. (Country Manager: Makoto Tahara; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; Shopify), the Japanese entity of the world’s leading ecommerce platform Shopify Inc. In the Shopify Partner of the Year 2022 – Japan, Shopify announced and recognized its partners who have accomplished the most significant results in the fiscal year 2022.
Trend Micro Celebrates Ranking as #1 Channel Security Vendor
Canalys report highlights overall leadership, channel commitment, ease of doing businessa. Global cybersecurity provider Trend Micro announced its position at the summit of this year’s Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix. The top ranking was awarded in recognition of an outstanding 12 months for the company’s channel-first engagement model.
Five9 Announces Annual Virtual Customer Experience (CX) Summit Canada
The Canadian event will bring together industry experts, customers, and partners to explore how businesses can make the change migrating off-premises to the cloud. Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced today it is hosting its annual CX Summit Canada on December 1, 2022, followed by in-person networking events in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary. CX Summit Canada will explore industry trends, strategies, and new solutions to move Canadian enterprises forward in migrating on-premises contact centres into the cloud.
Growth of Customer Experience and Digital Experience Platforms
Offering an exceptional customer experience on digital channels is no longer a nice-to-have element for businesses. Today, every customer demands personalized results and solutions, which is the soul of every good experience. And personalization takes a lot of data. There are countless customer experience management software available out there that can help you harness data. We have picked the choicest options from the crowd, so you can make the right decision. Let’s start by fleshing out the concept of digital customer experience.
PINATA Raises $10M Series A to Optimize Front-Line Workforces as Recession Looms
Following 5x YoY growth, new funding from M13 and Bullpen Capital will help “connect the C Suite to the street”. PINATA announces the close of a $10 million Series A for its rapidly growing workforce-optimization platform. The round, led by M13 and Bullpen Capital with additional participation from the company’s seed investors, will further PINATA’s mission to “manage, measure, and maximize front-line workforces.”
Zahra Jivá, Director of Global Sales Strategy at Pipedrive: Black Friday Holds a Vast Business Potential Beyond the Shopping Season
Black Friday is around the corner and marks the start of the shopping season. Zahra Jivá, Director of Global Sales Strategy at Pipedrive, gives tips on how businesses should prepare for the most awaited season of the year to build and strengthen relationships with new and existing customers. All...
Intelligent Virtual Agents
IVAs (Intelligent Virtual Assistants) are AI-powered tools that can engage with a consumer and resolve his or her query like a human. Honestly, IVAs are ultra-sophisticated versions of a chatbot. They can understand the concern and respond using NLP without any need for extra programming. In a nutshell, IVAs are...
