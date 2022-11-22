Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Trend Micro Celebrates Ranking as #1 Channel Security Vendor
Canalys report highlights overall leadership, channel commitment, ease of doing businessa. Global cybersecurity provider Trend Micro announced its position at the summit of this year’s Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix. The top ranking was awarded in recognition of an outstanding 12 months for the company’s channel-first engagement model.
salestechstar.com
Bad Experiences Put $3.1 Trillion in Annual Global Consumer Spending at Risk
50% of consumers decreased or entirely cut spending with a brand after a bad customer experience. Bad customer experiences lead directly to lost revenue, as a negative interaction can mean losing customer loyalty and the potential for additional spending in the future. “Delivering on brand promises to keep customers coming...
salestechstar.com
Virtusa Named a Finalist for Several Major Industry Awards
The awards recognize organizations that have demonstrated excellence across a range of disciplines including software testing and development, IT operations and professional services. Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and information technology (IT) services and solutions, announced today it has been named a finalist in several...
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview with Justin Long, Executive Vice President of Operations at Paycom
Justin Long, Executive Vice President of Operations at Paycom highlights the importance of building better customer service frameworks to drive business growth:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Justin, tell us about yourself and more about your role at Paycom …. I’m executive vice president of operations at Paycom. Paycom provides...
Comments / 0