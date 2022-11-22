ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

House Republicans elect leaders for upcoming session

Harrisburg, Pa. — The House Republican Caucus has elected a slate of leaders for the upcoming session. The leaders are "committed to addressing the evolving needs of the Commonwealth through fiscal responsibility, limited government, and policies that drive strong communities and opportunities for individual success," according to the House Republican Caucus.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

To Keep Democracy, Teach Democracy

As a lifetime American, longtime political scientist, and two-time elected official, I like U.S. politics. To be sure, our system has flaws—I often write about those flaws—yet it still works better than most alternatives, particularly the Marxist regimes which some consider viable options. For evidence of that, compare...
GEORGIA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

An American Tradition: Chronic Anti-Poverty Waste Via the Federal-to-Local Distribution Pipeline

For six years, beginning in 2014, the accounting firm for the Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership warned administrators that the organization was doing a poor job of managing the millions of dollars in taxpayer money it received annually for its poverty-reduction work, including home energy assistance and foster grandparenting. In...
ALABAMA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Holiday railroad strike possible as unions reject tentative contract

A sense of deja vu is overtaking the U.S. railroad industry this week as labor leaders and major railroad representatives try to figure out how to avoid a strike that could bring freight and passenger trains to a halt in the middle of the busy holiday shipping season. It’s a...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Community Action Agencies: Trouble From the Start in LBJ's War on Poverty

Still prevalent in the Biden social-spending era, community action agencies date to the early 1960s, envisioned by the field marshals of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty as a way not just to identify and help the needy but to engage the poor in political activism. “Governors in...
Fairfield Sun Times

The Number of Americans Killed from Montana in Post 9/11 Wars

The United States suffered through the worst terror attack in its history on Sept. 11, 2001. From the Pentagon and the World Trade Center to a field outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the attacks left 3,400 people dead. The events of that day also spawned a new era in U.S. foreign policy - one that would lead to thousands more American deaths in the coming decades.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy