Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Raphael Warnock's Odds of Winning Georgia Senate Race 2 Weeks Before Runoff
Warnock could benefit from Walker-skeptical Republicans staying home from the polls, Alan Abramowitz, an Emory University political science professor, said.
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Democrats should nominate a Republican successor to Pelosi
Looking outside the House for a successor whom Democrats can propose in good faith could prove the culmination of Pelosi’s distinguished public service
House Republicans elect leaders for upcoming session
Harrisburg, Pa. — The House Republican Caucus has elected a slate of leaders for the upcoming session. The leaders are "committed to addressing the evolving needs of the Commonwealth through fiscal responsibility, limited government, and policies that drive strong communities and opportunities for individual success," according to the House Republican Caucus.
Hegar blasts Biden administration plan advancing retirement funds prioritizing ESG
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Labor is finalizing a rule allowing companies to prioritize ESG policies when choosing retirement plans. It’s the last phase of a nearly two-year effort to reverse a Trump-era rule banning the practice. The department said it was implementing the rule...
To Keep Democracy, Teach Democracy
As a lifetime American, longtime political scientist, and two-time elected official, I like U.S. politics. To be sure, our system has flaws—I often write about those flaws—yet it still works better than most alternatives, particularly the Marxist regimes which some consider viable options. For evidence of that, compare...
An American Tradition: Chronic Anti-Poverty Waste Via the Federal-to-Local Distribution Pipeline
For six years, beginning in 2014, the accounting firm for the Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership warned administrators that the organization was doing a poor job of managing the millions of dollars in taxpayer money it received annually for its poverty-reduction work, including home energy assistance and foster grandparenting. In...
Holiday railroad strike possible as unions reject tentative contract
A sense of deja vu is overtaking the U.S. railroad industry this week as labor leaders and major railroad representatives try to figure out how to avoid a strike that could bring freight and passenger trains to a halt in the middle of the busy holiday shipping season. It’s a...
Community Action Agencies: Trouble From the Start in LBJ's War on Poverty
Still prevalent in the Biden social-spending era, community action agencies date to the early 1960s, envisioned by the field marshals of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty as a way not just to identify and help the needy but to engage the poor in political activism. “Governors in...
The Number of Americans Killed from Montana in Post 9/11 Wars
The United States suffered through the worst terror attack in its history on Sept. 11, 2001. From the Pentagon and the World Trade Center to a field outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the attacks left 3,400 people dead. The events of that day also spawned a new era in U.S. foreign policy - one that would lead to thousands more American deaths in the coming decades.
