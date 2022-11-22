Read full article on original website
The Tribute Carpenters Have Not Only Just Begun – They Live On
I interviewed Debbie Taylor, one of the stars of Top of the World: A Carpenters’ Tribute Christmas Show, a show about the music and story of the brother/sister Carpenters that sold 100 million records that is coming to The Levoy Theatre in Millville on December 1st and the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on December 4th, and asked for her opinion on people’s reaction to the show, that has been touring the nation for six years now.
The Wellmont Theater presents Almost Queen
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The Wellmont Theater presents Almost Queen on Saturday, December 3rd at 8:00pm. Almost Queen is the most authentic Queen tribute show since the days of Queen themselves. Lez Zeppelin - the all female Led Zeppelin band will open the night. A deliberate four piece band, Almost Queen...
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Elevation" by Yawn Mower
After years of releasing nationally acclaimed EPs and singles, Asbury Park indie darlings Yawn Mower are ending a fall tour in support of their Mint 400 Records full-length debut album, “To Each Their Own Coat,” on Nov. 26 at hometown venue House of Independents with homies Echo Plum, Dentist, and Surf Haven sharing the loaded local bill. The LP includes the college radio hit “Elevation,” the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO BY MELISSA MCLAUGHLIN.
The Artist Collective Troupe presents "Elf: The Musical" in Belmar
(BELMAR, NJ) -- The Artist Collective Troupe will present their holiday show, Elf: The Musical at Belmar Elementary School in Belmar from December 9-11. Based on the beloved holiday film, the musical tells the story of Buddy, a young orphan, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole.
House of Independents presents Sam MacPherson
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- New Jersey native singer-songwriter Sam MacPherson – who recently signed to Elektra – will be playing a special hometown headline show on Thursday, December 22 at the House of Independents in Asbury Park. Showtime is 8:00pm, doors at 7:00pm. Through a nuanced approach and...
Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes Runs Through January 2nd
(NEW YORK, NY) -- America's #1 holiday show, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC, runs through January 2, 2023 at Radio City Music Hall. The Christmas Spectacular, which has inspired and amazed more than 69 million people from around the world since it debuted in 1933, is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the magic of Christmas in New York comes alive. Radio City Music Hall is the only place in the world where audiences can experience the immersive magic of the Christmas Spectacular and the new scene "Dance of the Frost Fairies." Tickets for the 2022 show are on sale now at www.rockettes.com.
"Hairspray" comes to Count Basie Center for the Arts
(RED BANK, NJ) -- The National Tour of Hairspray comes to the Count Basie Center for the Arts November 28 & 29 at 7:30pm. Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program in Princeton & Newark
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Newark Boys Chorus School will present its holiday concert program, ‘Tis the Season, on Saturday, December 10th at Nassau Presbyterian Church (61 Nassau Street) in Princeton at 5:00pm and at Grace Episcopal Church (950 Broad Street) in Newark on Monday, December 19th at 7:00pm. The program features joyous holiday favorites and works written for the NBCS Concert Chorus.
Out of the Box Theatrics to present Off-Broadway developmental run for "Millennials Are Killing Musicals"
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Out of the Box Theatrics will produce an Off-Broadway developmental production of Millennials Are Killing Musicals, written by Drama League songwriting contest and NAMT Challenge winner Nico Juber. The production, to be directed by Ciara Renée (Waitress, Frozen), will play a limited engagement from May 9-28, 2023, at Theatre 71 at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament (152 West 71st Street). Opening night is May 15.
Hopewell Theater Holds Artworks Trenton Holiday Drive
(HOPEWELL, NJ) -- For-profit indie venue Hopewell Theater is raising funds for local arts and youth art programs this holiday season with a Holiday Donation Drive for Artworks Trenton, a nonprofit community arts organization. Now through December 31, Hopewell Theater patrons will have the option to add a donation of...
Billy Joel To Have 90th Monthly Show at MSG in April
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) announced that by overwhelming demand, legendary musician and MSG franchise Billy Joel has added another show as part of his record-breaking residency at The World’s Most Famous Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The April show will mark Joel’s 90th monthly and 136th lifetime show at The Garden.
The Basie Center presents CHEERS! A Holiday Wine Festival
(RED BANK, NJ) -- CHEERS! A Holiday Wine Festival will take place Sunday, December 4th at The Basie Center in Red Bank. There’s no better way to begin the most festive of all seasons than with family & friends at New Jersey’s premier new wine event. The event runs from noon to 5:00pm. Open for those 21 and over.
Ocean County Library Announces Concert Series With classical vocalists Dakota & Elle
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library has announced a concert series by Ocean County classical vocalists Dakota & Elle. The tenor-soprano duo will perform in six branches, through early February. The classical, contemporary, and sacred music specialists serve as directing partners and board members of the Bellarine Theatre...
"Waimea" by Steve Herold to Screen at First Annual SModcastle Film Festival
(ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ) -- On December 1 at 7:45pm, the First Annual SModcastle Film Festival presents a block of films that include Lady Betty, Waimea, and Who Dunt Dunt Dunnit. The festival takes place at Smodcastle Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands. Lady Betty - In a cosy corner of a country...
Walter Wickiser Gallery Inc. presents a Virtual Exhibition: "Thomas Kelly: Schoolyard Forever"
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Walter Wickiser Gallery Inc. presents a virtual exhibition, "Thomas Kelly: Schoolyard Forever," now through January 17th, 2023. The exhibition is virtual on Artsy.net with images and details available in a private viewing room. Artsy is the premier art gallery website with millions of views per day.
Waterview Singers Holiday Concert Coming to Ocean County Library Long Beach Island Branch
(SURF CITY, NJ) -- Have a hefty helping of Yuletide cheer with songs and carols of the season, during the Waterview Singers’ Holiday Concert at the Ocean County Library Long Beach Island Branch on Wednesday, December 14 at 6:00pm. The family-friendly performance will feature the entire ensemble, plus solos, duets, small combos, and audience sing-alongs of the most festive songs of the season.
It's Time For The Wag's Christmas Spectacular
(LAKEWOOD, NJ) -- If it's December, it must be time for The Wag's Christmas Spectacular! This year they've got performances at The Strand in Lakewood and the Middletown Arts Center. There's nothing like a good old-fashioned holiday special, and The Wag's Christmas Spectacular is just that!. Steeped in the traditions...
Events in December at Lewis Center for the Arts
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts has a busy schedule in December with the Princeton Dance Festival; Play, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts Program in Theater; Cyberfeminism Index: Book Reading and Conversation; Reading by Raven Leilani and Creative Writing Seniors; Media Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts; and the Fall Student Reading, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing. Here is a look at their events for December.
State Theatre Announces Holiday Sale Now Through Nov. 28
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey has announced a 20% off Holiday Sale. The sale runs from Monday, November 21 through Monday, November 28, 2022. During the State Theatre’s Holiday Sale, tickets for most State Theatre shows are 20% off with promo code HOLIDAYSAVINGS when purchased by November 28. Tickets can be purchased online with the promo code, in-person at the theater, or by calling 732-246-SHOW (7469).
National Book Award Winner Terrance Hayes To Have Reading At Warren County Community College
(WASHINGTON, NJ) -- The Warren County Community College Visiting Authors Series continues on Tuesday, December 6, with a reading and master class by the poet Terrance Hayes. The reading, beginning at 7:30pm in room 123A, is free and open to the public. Terrance Hayes is the author of six books...
