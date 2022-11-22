ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
riviera-maya-news.com

One serious after wrapping car around Cancun palm tree

Cancun, Q.R. — A roadway accident Wednesday night left at least one person in serious condition, while two others were hurt. It was around 11:00 p.m. when police were alerted to the single vehicle crash in the Cancun Hotel Zone. The vehicle was located at kilometer 10.5 of Kukulcán...
