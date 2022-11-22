What a great time of year!! We have Thanksgiving this week and the striped bass fishing has been outstanding from both boat and beach. Trolling, artificial swimshads, and jigs have been the hot ticket to catching. Birds, bunker, and bass teamed up to provide some National Geographic scenes over the weekend. The other bite going on has been tautog which has been marked by lots of short action and a mix of keepers. Over the past few days, the bite has seemed to have rebounded with more keepers being caught. Anglers working the larger bottom pieces are finding good numbers of tog. Offshore sea bass season has arrived with a few boats making runs to the deeper wrecks to put clients on fish. Finally, tackle shops are the key to alot of anglers success, so try to support them this weekend on Small Business Saturday, as most shops are offering good sales.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO