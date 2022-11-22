ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoJO 104.9

5 Arrested, Drugs Seized Along Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City, NJ

A surveillance operation along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City Wednesday evening resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of drugs and cash. Sergeant Christopher LoDico observed several individuals loitering in front of a business taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions. One female, Amanda Santiago, walked away from the area after partaking in a suspected CDS transaction. Santiago was stopped by Sergeant LoDico in the first block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and found to be in possession of two wax folds of suspected heroin. She was taken into custody without incident.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Competing multibillion-dollar redevelopment plans pitched for Atlantic City’s Bader Field

Did state agency prioritize tourism over housing in Atlantic City?. An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in New Jersey

Known as the Garden State, New Jersey is home to over nine million residents. The fifth smallest state by area but the 11th largest by population, New Jersey is densely populated and heavily urbanized. Despite this, the state boasts nearly of 50% forest coverage and a long border with the Atlantic Ocean, known as the Jersey Shore. New Jersey is also home to many rivers, including the Delaware and Hudson rivers. Though it is lacking in what some might call “true” mountains, the state does have a few high points. But, just how tall is the highest point in New Jersey?
NEW JERSEY STATE
onthewater.com

Southern New Jersey Fishing Report- November 23, 2022

What a great time of year!! We have Thanksgiving this week and the striped bass fishing has been outstanding from both boat and beach. Trolling, artificial swimshads, and jigs have been the hot ticket to catching. Birds, bunker, and bass teamed up to provide some National Geographic scenes over the weekend. The other bite going on has been tautog which has been marked by lots of short action and a mix of keepers. Over the past few days, the bite has seemed to have rebounded with more keepers being caught. Anglers working the larger bottom pieces are finding good numbers of tog. Offshore sea bass season has arrived with a few boats making runs to the deeper wrecks to put clients on fish. Finally, tackle shops are the key to alot of anglers success, so try to support them this weekend on Small Business Saturday, as most shops are offering good sales.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseyisntboring.com

30+ Free New Jersey Events December 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in December. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Due to the ongoing restrictions and safety regulations with Covid-19, please verify...
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
