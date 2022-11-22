Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
The richest and poorest counties in New Jersey, ranked
💵 Personal incomes in New Jersey grew by 7.7% in 2021, according to federal data. 📈 Statewide per capita income in New Jersey last year was $77,016. In 2020, it was $71,505. 💲 New Jersey's income growth last year narrowed the gap slightly but remained behind Massachusetts and...
The not-so-obvious thing slowly disappearing on NJ toll roads
A lot has changed over the years that affect our everyday lives in New Jersey. Sometimes it's new developments in our towns, while others might deal with relatives moving into or out of state. Of course, one of the constants in our state is the ever-rising cost of what feels...
NJ has a plan to chop down 2.4 million trees — to save the Pinelands?
BASS RIVER — Up to 2.4 million trees would be cut down as part of a project to prevent major wildfires in a federally protected New Jersey forest heralded as a unique environmental treasure. New Jersey environmental officials say the plan to kill trees in a section of Bass...
5 Arrested, Drugs Seized Along Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City, NJ
A surveillance operation along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City Wednesday evening resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of drugs and cash. Sergeant Christopher LoDico observed several individuals loitering in front of a business taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions. One female, Amanda Santiago, walked away from the area after partaking in a suspected CDS transaction. Santiago was stopped by Sergeant LoDico in the first block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and found to be in possession of two wax folds of suspected heroin. She was taken into custody without incident.
I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
I don't like flying on planes or taking buses, so I bought an inexpensive Amtrak ticket and embarked on a 10-hour journey from Roanoke to Newark.
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
Competing multibillion-dollar redevelopment plans pitched for Atlantic City’s Bader Field
Did state agency prioritize tourism over housing in Atlantic City?. An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in New Jersey
Known as the Garden State, New Jersey is home to over nine million residents. The fifth smallest state by area but the 11th largest by population, New Jersey is densely populated and heavily urbanized. Despite this, the state boasts nearly of 50% forest coverage and a long border with the Atlantic Ocean, known as the Jersey Shore. New Jersey is also home to many rivers, including the Delaware and Hudson rivers. Though it is lacking in what some might call “true” mountains, the state does have a few high points. But, just how tall is the highest point in New Jersey?
Genuinely surprising news about credit scores in New Jersey
No one is going to disagree that times are tough when it comes to money, but how does the economy affect credit scores here in the Garden State?. Not only do we find ourselves putting more stuff on our credit cards, often by necessity, but let’s not forget that Christmas is right around the corner.
onthewater.com
Southern New Jersey Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
What a great time of year!! We have Thanksgiving this week and the striped bass fishing has been outstanding from both boat and beach. Trolling, artificial swimshads, and jigs have been the hot ticket to catching. Birds, bunker, and bass teamed up to provide some National Geographic scenes over the weekend. The other bite going on has been tautog which has been marked by lots of short action and a mix of keepers. Over the past few days, the bite has seemed to have rebounded with more keepers being caught. Anglers working the larger bottom pieces are finding good numbers of tog. Offshore sea bass season has arrived with a few boats making runs to the deeper wrecks to put clients on fish. Finally, tackle shops are the key to alot of anglers success, so try to support them this weekend on Small Business Saturday, as most shops are offering good sales.
newjerseyisntboring.com
30+ Free New Jersey Events December 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in December. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Due to the ongoing restrictions and safety regulations with Covid-19, please verify...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Things Are Out of Control On The New Jersey Turkey Front, Investigating For Pond-Attacking Vandals!
Here we are in the Christmas season; please accept my best wishes. It is my sincere hope that this year’s gift-giving will be more about the spirit than the ego, about giving than receiving, thanks to the subtle magic of inflation. Even greater than awesomeness is thoughtfulness, and awesomeness...
Atlantic City anti-violence worker among four charged in stabbings at Harrah’s
Four men are charged in a melee at Harrah’s Atlantic City that led to three people being stabbed. One of the victims is among those charged, and has been released on a summons.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Wanted Man Flees, Surrenders After Standoff
The Atlantic City Police Department says a wanted man surrendered after fleeing from detectives and then refusing to leave an apartment. 22-year-old Kenneth Marlow of Atlantic City was wanted for a shots-fired incident, where no one was injured, that occurred earlier this month. He has now been charged with unlawful...
Where to find Christmas Trees on the beach – Its a Jersey thing
Signs of the season are starting to arrive on New Jersey beaches. No one is really sure how it got started, but the relatively new tradition of Christmas trees on Jersey Shore beaches continues to grow. It started before the pandemic shut everything down, but really grew over the last...
Only in New Jersey: This word was named our state’s weirdest slang term
This is an odd topic. We’re going to talk about what one website is calling the weirdest slang word in New Jersey. Let’s start by saying the word New Jersey slang word is not a curse. As a matter of fact, anyone in your family, no matter what age, would be able to say it and not get grounded.
Woman pulled from water after fiery crash in Gloucester, NJ
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police pulled an injured woman from a body of water after finding a car and truck on fire before dawn on Thanksgiving morning. Initial reports from police indicate the woman may have made her way into the pond because her vehicle was on fire. Police received...
Fantastic winter wonderland illuminated walking trail in Medford, NJ
Jack Frost has been sneaking around New Jersey, so now is the perfect time to check out some really cool (no pun intended) attractions here in the Garden State. Yes, you need your coat, hat, and gloves, but that's what makes winter outings different and it's Christmas weather. One of...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Atlantic City Firefighters Who Died In The Line Of Duty: 1896-2021
IN MEMORIAM - A SALUTE & TO MEMORIALIZE. THE ATLANTIC CITY PROFESSIONAL FIREFIGHTERS WHO DIED IN THE LINE OF DUTY 1896 THROUGH 2021. A total of 26 Atlantic City Professional Firefighters have died in the line of duty from 1896-2021. The first was Thomas L. Blackney on December 2, 1896...
