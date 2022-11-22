Read full article on original website
Related
Prevention
‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Down in Tears on Instagram Over Bob Saget
Candace Cameron Bure is getting personal with her followers about how she's coping without Bob Saget this holiday season. On October 23, the Full House actress took to her Instagram Stories to open up about how she's truly feeling since the death of her late TV dad earlier this year. Sitting at home on her couch teary-eyed and without a trace of makeup, she bared her soul about missing him during what is supposed to be a time spent with loved ones.
soaphub.com
Vanessa Marcil Puts Candace Cameron Bure On Blast For Excluding Gays
Unless you have been avoiding social media, you have probably seen something about Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure having left Hallmark for GAC because they will reportedly only show “traditional” relationships. General Hospital alum Vanessa Marcil certainly saw it, and she put the sitcom star on blast.
Women's Health
Candace Cameron Bure Reacts To 'Dancing With The Stars' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout
Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career. One such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995.
Amid Candace Cameron Bure Drama, Hallmark's Jonathan Bennett Shares How The Network Has Supported LGBTQ+ Storylines
After Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comment, Jonathan Bennett details the support and respect Hallmark has given to LGBTQ+ stories.
Danica McKellar Is One Of The Latest Stars To Leave Hollywood, And Her New Home Is So On Brand For The Hallmark Alum
Danica McKellar is following in the footsteps of other celebs to leave Hollywood, and her new home is on brand for the former Hallmark star.
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Declined a Date With Kristen Bell Because He's "Too Old"
John Stamos may be to thank for one of the most treasured celebrity couples. The actor and "Full House" star recently appeared on a Nov. 14 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, during which he revealed that he was once nearly set up with Kristen Bell, who is now of course married to Shepard. Upon meeting Bell, however, Stamos felt their nearly 17-year age difference was too great. "I just was so lofty and thought, 'I'm old,'" he said.
Candace Cameron Bure says media is ‘responsible’ for misconstruing ‘traditional marriage’ comment amid backlash
Candace Cameron Bure has addressed her recent “traditional marriage” comments for which she says she’s been attacked online. In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, the former Hallmark darling Bure, who was known as the channel’s “Queen of Christmas”, spoke about moving to the “more conservative” Great American Family network.With Hallmark set to release The Holiday Sitter next month, their first original Christmas film solely focused on an LGBT+ love story, Bure was asked whether her new network would be featuring LGBT+ storylines too.Bure said no, adding: “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage...
msn.com
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant to reunite with Love Actually co-stars for TV special
Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant and some of their Love Actually co-stars have reunited after 20 years for a TV special. Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special, a one-hour ABC News special, features some of the cast of the 2003 festive romantic comedy chatting to the broadcaster about the Christmas movie.
The Hollywood Gossip
Hilarie Burton Slams Candace Cameron After Colorado Shooting: Look What Your "Traditional Values" Did!
Earlier this month, Fuller House actress Candace Cameron Bure outed herself as a bigot when she spoke about her reasons for leaving the Hallmark Channel in favor of the ultra-conservative Great American Family network. In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Bure revealed that she was uncomfortable with the more progressive...
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Fellow GAF Star Speaks About Candace Cameron Bure And The Network After ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments Went Viral
Following Candace Cameron Bure's comments about "traditional marriage," a fellow GAF actor weighs in.
Candace Cameron Bure’s Quotes About Leaving Hallmark for Great American Media: I Want to ‘Tell Stories That Have More Meaning’
Still the Christmas season guru? Candace Cameron Bure shocked fans in April 2022 when she announced that she was leaving Hallmark Media for Great American Media. The Full House alum starred in 10 holiday films for Hallmark Channel during her 13 years with the network, earning her the title of “Queen of Christmas” from viewers […]
Cinemablend
Following Backlash Over Comments, Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up About Faith And Filming Christmas Movies
In the aftermath of backlash she's received, Candace Cameron Bure discussed her religious faith and Christmas movie work.
'Breaks My Heart': Candace Cameron Bure Speaks Out After Controversy Over 'Traditional Marriage' Remarks
Candace Cameron Bure released a statement addressing the uproar online after stating that her new network planned to "keep traditional marriage at the core," RadarOnline.com has learned.Bure was subject to a flurry of criticism after speaking out about her exit from Hallmark and moving to the Great American Family network, where she serves as a chief creative officer."I have great love and affection for all people," the Fuller House actress wrote in a statement she shared via Instagram on Wednesday while responding to the backlash. "It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want...
Where Was Daniel Craig? Actor's No-Show Explained After 'Knives Out' Co-Star Kate Hudson Hits The Red Carpet Without Him
Daniel Craig was noticeably MIA from the Los Angeles premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Monday evening, with lead co-star Kate Hudson hitting the red carpet alongside her famous mom, Goldie Hawn, and other members of the movie's cast.RadarOnline.com has learned the film's leading man was feeling under the weather.During the intro last night, director Rian Johnson mentioned that Craig came down with a bug and unfortunately couldn't make it for the special occasion at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Kate was dressed to impress, clad in a sparkling gold gown while her mother looked chic...
Jamie Lee Curtis shows her support for Freaky Friday co-star Lindsay Lohan
Nearly 20 years after playing Lindsay Lohan's mother in the 2003 classic Freaky Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis is still showing support for her on-screen daughter. Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing the poster for Lohan's new holiday movie, Falling For Christmas. She also continued her support on Thursday, sharing an image of Lohan on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
Kumail Nanjiani on Welcome to Chippendales character: 'he's not good with power'
Though he might have been on top of the world, Welcome to Chippendales' Steve Banerjee was "not good with power," according to star Kumail Nanjiani.
Comments / 0