Prevention

‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Down in Tears on Instagram Over Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure is getting personal with her followers about how she's coping without Bob Saget this holiday season. On October 23, the Full House actress took to her Instagram Stories to open up about how she's truly feeling since the death of her late TV dad earlier this year. Sitting at home on her couch teary-eyed and without a trace of makeup, she bared her soul about missing him during what is supposed to be a time spent with loved ones.
soaphub.com

Vanessa Marcil Puts Candace Cameron Bure On Blast For Excluding Gays

Unless you have been avoiding social media, you have probably seen something about Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure having left Hallmark for GAC because they will reportedly only show “traditional” relationships. General Hospital alum Vanessa Marcil certainly saw it, and she put the sitcom star on blast.
POPSUGAR

John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Declined a Date With Kristen Bell Because He's "Too Old"

John Stamos may be to thank for one of the most treasured celebrity couples. The actor and "Full House" star recently appeared on a Nov. 14 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, during which he revealed that he was once nearly set up with Kristen Bell, who is now of course married to Shepard. Upon meeting Bell, however, Stamos felt their nearly 17-year age difference was too great. "I just was so lofty and thought, 'I'm old,'" he said.
The Independent

Candace Cameron Bure says media is ‘responsible’ for misconstruing ‘traditional marriage’ comment amid backlash

Candace Cameron Bure has addressed her recent “traditional marriage” comments for which she says she’s been attacked online. In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, the former Hallmark darling Bure, who was known as the channel’s “Queen of Christmas”, spoke about moving to the “more conservative” Great American Family network.With Hallmark set to release The Holiday Sitter next month, their first original Christmas film solely focused on an LGBT+ love story, Bure was asked whether her new network would be featuring LGBT+ storylines too.Bure said no, adding: “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage...
msn.com

Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant to reunite with Love Actually co-stars for TV special

Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant and some of their Love Actually co-stars have reunited after 20 years for a TV special. Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special, a one-hour ABC News special, features some of the cast of the 2003 festive romantic comedy chatting to the broadcaster about the Christmas movie.
Inquisitr.com

Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In

Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
RadarOnline

'Breaks My Heart': Candace Cameron Bure Speaks Out After Controversy Over 'Traditional Marriage' Remarks

Candace Cameron Bure released a statement addressing the uproar online after stating that her new network planned to "keep traditional marriage at the core," RadarOnline.com has learned.Bure was subject to a flurry of criticism after speaking out about her exit from Hallmark and moving to the Great American Family network, where she serves as a chief creative officer."I have great love and affection for all people," the Fuller House actress wrote in a statement she shared via Instagram on Wednesday while responding to the backlash. "It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want...
RadarOnline

Where Was Daniel Craig? Actor's No-Show Explained After 'Knives Out' Co-Star Kate Hudson Hits The Red Carpet Without Him

Daniel Craig was noticeably MIA from the Los Angeles premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Monday evening, with lead co-star Kate Hudson hitting the red carpet alongside her famous mom, Goldie Hawn, and other members of the movie's cast.RadarOnline.com has learned the film's leading man was feeling under the weather.During the intro last night, director Rian Johnson mentioned that Craig came down with a bug and unfortunately couldn't make it for the special occasion at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Kate was dressed to impress, clad in a sparkling gold gown while her mother looked chic...
Floor8

Jamie Lee Curtis shows her support for Freaky Friday co-star Lindsay Lohan

Nearly 20 years after playing Lindsay Lohan's mother in the 2003 classic Freaky Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis is still showing support for her on-screen daughter. Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing the poster for Lohan's new holiday movie, Falling For Christmas. She also continued her support on Thursday, sharing an image of Lohan on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

