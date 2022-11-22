ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Barbershop Chorus To Host Benefit Christmas Concert

THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE BARBERSHOP CHORUS RELEASE. Danville’s Fischer Theatre will be ringing with the sounds of Christmas as the Danville Barbershop Chorus presents “Bringing Home Christmas.” The concert will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 4, 2022. “We’ll have close to forty barbershoppers on...
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Downtown Danville Lit Up for Christmas Season

At 5:30 PM Friday, Downtown Danville was officially lit up for the Christmas season, all along Vermilion from Harrison to Main St. This included all the trees that lit up in Kresge Park, and that was where Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr stood high over everyone on the truck and led in the singing of several Christmas songs. The mayor said afterwards that he had the microphone, but he was sure glad to have some help.
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Public Library Releases Latest Schedule of Events

THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY RELEASE. A Novel Idea: December 8 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fischer Theatre. This month’s movie is The Muppet Christmas Carol. Tickets are $5 but you can go for FREE by visiting the Danville Public Library – visit today! All proceeds are used to fund the growing programming of the Historic Fischer Theatre and the continued restoration of our historic landmark.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Discover Central Illinois holiday events this weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Christmas season is about to jump in, and Central Illinois is ready with various holiday events. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate the season this weekend. Meet Santa Claus Nov. 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 201 Lincoln Square, Urbana Visit Santa Claus and the giant tree at […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Georgetown Preparing for December 4th Holiday Parade

THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS FROM THE GEORGETOWN LADIES COMMUNITY CLUB. The Georgetown Ladies Community Club (GLCC) is excited about the upcoming 2022 Georgetown Holiday Parade. We invite you to consider sponsorship and participating in this terrific community event. The dates for this year’s Holiday Parade is December 4, 2022 at 5:30 pm.
GEORGETOWN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Bennett and Robinson Chiropractic organize sock drive in Danville

DANVILLE – To help residents stay warm this winter, State Senator Scott Bennett, in partnership with Robinson Chiropractic, is having a sock drive to benefit shelters across Danville. “Socks are a major sought-out item of clothing by people experiencing homelessness,” said Bennett (D-Champaign). “With winter approaching, I’m asking people...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Mother of 11 children dies, church asks for donations

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is turning to the community for help after a tragedy in her church. A mother to 11 died after giving birth to her last child in Urbana. The goal is $30,000 and so far, they’re more than halfway there, but the organizer said the family needs more than the […]
URBANA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Special Downtown Danville Holiday Parking Begins Fri Nov 25th

The City of Danville would like to announce that in support of our local small businesses and in the spirit of the holiday season, parking in select downtown areas will be waived. The downtown parking areas, which will not be restricted to the two-hour limit, are the first two blocks of Vermilion Street and North Street.
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion Advantage Graduates “Leadership Tomorrow” Class

Friday, November 18th was the last meeting and graduation of Vermilion Advantage’s 33rd Leadership Tomorrow Class! Vermilion Advantage President/CEO, Tim Dudley, says, “Congrats to all the participants and their mentors for a job well done. It’s your time to shine and make. Danville/Vermilion County a better place!”
WCIA

Thanksgiving meal options in Champaign-Urbana

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you aren’t able to cook your own Thanksgiving meal this year, don’t worry, there are plenty of options to dine out in the Champaign-Urbana area. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Dine-In and Carry-Out options, as well as a couple special Thanksgiving dining events. Dine-In: Bob Evans […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Riggs Christmas market kicks off in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Riggs Beer Company plans to kick off their Christmas market Friday afternoon. Over the next four weekends, the market will feature dozens of local vendors selling various items, including artwork, Christmas decorations, food and jewelry. Seasonal drinks like hot spiced wine, Glühwein and hot chocolate will also be available throughout the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Police: Teen admits to making threats against Urbana High School

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager could spend the next few years in custody after police said she admitted to making a series of threatening phone calls to Urbana High School. The 15-year-old from Chicago is being charged with making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony. Police said she was one of several people […]
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Coles County business owner sentenced to six months in prison for tax fraud

URBANA, Ill. – A Charleston man was sentenced on November 21, 2022, to six months of imprisonment for failing to pay employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. According to the States Attorney, on June 7, 2021, Fisher pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long to collecting employment taxes from his employees, which included taxes for his employees’ Social Security and Medicare payments, but then failing to turn over those taxes, or pay the employer’s portion of those taxes, to the IRS.
COLES COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Police: Student is recovering after an early morning stabbing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A person was stabbed early Thanksgiving morning, according to University of Illinois Police. University Police said it is investigating an off-campus stabbing that happened early Thursday morning. According to police, a student received a non-life-threatening wound. Police believe the stabbing was the result of an altercation...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign firefighters respond to two-alarm apartment fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Champaign responded to a fire at an apartment building that necessitated a two-alarm response Friday afternoon. The fire happened 1101 South Mattis Avenue, a 14-unit building that was vacant at the time. Officials with the Champaign Fire Department said a passerby reported the fire around 1:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Charleston business owner sentenced for tax fraud

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston business owner will spend six months in prison after he was convicted in federal court of tax fraud. Jay Edward Fisher, 53, pleaded guilty earlier this year to the crimes he was accused of. Evidence presented in court showed that Fisher, the sole owner of a Mattoon-based insurance agency, […]
CHARLESTON, IL

