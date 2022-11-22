Read full article on original website
Danville Barbershop Chorus To Host Benefit Christmas Concert
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE BARBERSHOP CHORUS RELEASE. Danville’s Fischer Theatre will be ringing with the sounds of Christmas as the Danville Barbershop Chorus presents “Bringing Home Christmas.” The concert will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 4, 2022. “We’ll have close to forty barbershoppers on...
Downtown Danville Lit Up for Christmas Season
At 5:30 PM Friday, Downtown Danville was officially lit up for the Christmas season, all along Vermilion from Harrison to Main St. This included all the trees that lit up in Kresge Park, and that was where Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr stood high over everyone on the truck and led in the singing of several Christmas songs. The mayor said afterwards that he had the microphone, but he was sure glad to have some help.
Danville Public Library Releases Latest Schedule of Events
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY RELEASE. A Novel Idea: December 8 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fischer Theatre. This month’s movie is The Muppet Christmas Carol. Tickets are $5 but you can go for FREE by visiting the Danville Public Library – visit today! All proceeds are used to fund the growing programming of the Historic Fischer Theatre and the continued restoration of our historic landmark.
Discover Central Illinois holiday events this weekend
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Christmas season is about to jump in, and Central Illinois is ready with various holiday events. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate the season this weekend. Meet Santa Claus Nov. 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 201 Lincoln Square, Urbana Visit Santa Claus and the giant tree at […]
Georgetown Preparing for December 4th Holiday Parade
THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS FROM THE GEORGETOWN LADIES COMMUNITY CLUB. The Georgetown Ladies Community Club (GLCC) is excited about the upcoming 2022 Georgetown Holiday Parade. We invite you to consider sponsorship and participating in this terrific community event. The dates for this year’s Holiday Parade is December 4, 2022 at 5:30 pm.
Bennett and Robinson Chiropractic organize sock drive in Danville
DANVILLE – To help residents stay warm this winter, State Senator Scott Bennett, in partnership with Robinson Chiropractic, is having a sock drive to benefit shelters across Danville. “Socks are a major sought-out item of clothing by people experiencing homelessness,” said Bennett (D-Champaign). “With winter approaching, I’m asking people...
Mother of 11 children dies, church asks for donations
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is turning to the community for help after a tragedy in her church. A mother to 11 died after giving birth to her last child in Urbana. The goal is $30,000 and so far, they’re more than halfway there, but the organizer said the family needs more than the […]
Special Downtown Danville Holiday Parking Begins Fri Nov 25th
The City of Danville would like to announce that in support of our local small businesses and in the spirit of the holiday season, parking in select downtown areas will be waived. The downtown parking areas, which will not be restricted to the two-hour limit, are the first two blocks of Vermilion Street and North Street.
‘They should have to pay us’: More exotic dancers join lawsuit against Tuscola gentleman’s club
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — An increasing number of exotic dancers have spoken up against the working conditions at a gentleman’s club in Tuscola. Four more dancers in October and November joined a class action lawsuit filed in September against a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc., which runs The Hideout Club, and at least two more […]
Red Cross provides assistance, shares safety tips after recent Central Illinois fires
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – American Red Cross volunteers provided assistance to 14 individuals at various Central Illinois home fires last week, and they are sharing tips to help keep your family safe over the holidays. A total of six area cities had fires, including Champaign, Danville, Gibson City, Glasford, Pekin and Washington. Red Cross volunteers […]
Apply now for annual mentored archery deer hunt at Kickapoo State Recreation area
OAKWOOD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host its third annual mentored archery deer hunting opportunity for adults and youth at Kickapoo State Recreation Area Dec. 13 through Jan. 8. Deadline to apply for a spot is 11:59 p.m. CST Monday, Dec. 5. Those who wish...
Vermilion Advantage Graduates “Leadership Tomorrow” Class
Friday, November 18th was the last meeting and graduation of Vermilion Advantage’s 33rd Leadership Tomorrow Class! Vermilion Advantage President/CEO, Tim Dudley, says, “Congrats to all the participants and their mentors for a job well done. It’s your time to shine and make. Danville/Vermilion County a better place!”
Thanksgiving meal options in Champaign-Urbana
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you aren’t able to cook your own Thanksgiving meal this year, don’t worry, there are plenty of options to dine out in the Champaign-Urbana area. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Dine-In and Carry-Out options, as well as a couple special Thanksgiving dining events. Dine-In: Bob Evans […]
Murder of Hammond father of 6 remains unsolved 3 months later
Three months after father of six Marcell Jennings was shot outside his Hammond home, his family still has no answers about who killed him.
Riggs Christmas market kicks off in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Riggs Beer Company plans to kick off their Christmas market Friday afternoon. Over the next four weekends, the market will feature dozens of local vendors selling various items, including artwork, Christmas decorations, food and jewelry. Seasonal drinks like hot spiced wine, Glühwein and hot chocolate will also be available throughout the […]
Police: Teen admits to making threats against Urbana High School
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager could spend the next few years in custody after police said she admitted to making a series of threatening phone calls to Urbana High School. The 15-year-old from Chicago is being charged with making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony. Police said she was one of several people […]
Coles County business owner sentenced to six months in prison for tax fraud
URBANA, Ill. – A Charleston man was sentenced on November 21, 2022, to six months of imprisonment for failing to pay employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. According to the States Attorney, on June 7, 2021, Fisher pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long to collecting employment taxes from his employees, which included taxes for his employees’ Social Security and Medicare payments, but then failing to turn over those taxes, or pay the employer’s portion of those taxes, to the IRS.
Police: Student is recovering after an early morning stabbing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A person was stabbed early Thanksgiving morning, according to University of Illinois Police. University Police said it is investigating an off-campus stabbing that happened early Thursday morning. According to police, a student received a non-life-threatening wound. Police believe the stabbing was the result of an altercation...
Champaign firefighters respond to two-alarm apartment fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Champaign responded to a fire at an apartment building that necessitated a two-alarm response Friday afternoon. The fire happened 1101 South Mattis Avenue, a 14-unit building that was vacant at the time. Officials with the Champaign Fire Department said a passerby reported the fire around 1:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived […]
Charleston business owner sentenced for tax fraud
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston business owner will spend six months in prison after he was convicted in federal court of tax fraud. Jay Edward Fisher, 53, pleaded guilty earlier this year to the crimes he was accused of. Evidence presented in court showed that Fisher, the sole owner of a Mattoon-based insurance agency, […]
