The Civil War loss might have been the last time Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham calls plays for Bo Nix. According to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellinger, the Oregon OC has become a front-runner to take the head coaching position at Arizona State. SI says his deal is in the midst of being finalized. While it’s not totally unexpected, it would be a big loss for the Ducks, who have enjoyed an offensive resurgence with Dillingham in the booth. At 32 years old, he would be the youngest head coach in the country. Dillingham would also be heading back to his alma mater. Arizona State has had a rough season in 2022 as they had to fire coach Herm Edwards in the middle of the year. They finished 3-9, including a 38-35 loss to in-state rival Arizona. Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham has emerged as the leading candidate to be Arizona State's next head coach, sources tell @SINow. Deal being finalized. Dillingham, a 32-year-old who is an alum of ASU, was long-expected to be the Sun Devils’ top choice. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 27, 2022 List Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Ducks' complete collapse, loss to Beavers

