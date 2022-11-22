Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Big Ten boss Kevin Warren: 'Without a doubt' OSU deserves CFP spot
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren made the case for Ohio State to make the College Football Playoff despite its 45-23 loss to Michigan on Saturday.
Report: Kenny Dillingham becomes the frontrunner to take the ASU job
The Civil War loss might have been the last time Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham calls plays for Bo Nix. According to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellinger, the Oregon OC has become a front-runner to take the head coaching position at Arizona State. SI says his deal is in the midst of being finalized. While it’s not totally unexpected, it would be a big loss for the Ducks, who have enjoyed an offensive resurgence with Dillingham in the booth. At 32 years old, he would be the youngest head coach in the country. Dillingham would also be heading back to his alma mater. Arizona State has had a rough season in 2022 as they had to fire coach Herm Edwards in the middle of the year. They finished 3-9, including a 38-35 loss to in-state rival Arizona. Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham has emerged as the leading candidate to be Arizona State's next head coach, sources tell @SINow. Deal being finalized. Dillingham, a 32-year-old who is an alum of ASU, was long-expected to be the Sun Devils’ top choice. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 27, 2022 List Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Ducks' complete collapse, loss to Beavers
Report: Former No. 1 pick could make season debut for Magic on Sunday
The Magic upgraded Fultz to questionable for Sunday's game, leading to speculation that the 24-year-old will play his first game of the season. Fultz has missed the last three months after fracturing his toe during a preseason workout. Two weeks ago, Fultz told Price that he thought he was around three to four weeks away from playing, so it appears the sixth-year guard's rehab is ahead of schedule.
Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following 26-13 Win Over Louisville
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media following Kentucky's 26-13 win over No. 25 Louisville in the Governor's Cup. Stoops spoke on what winning the rivalry game for the fourth year in a row means to him, the ups and downs of the 2022 season, what Will Levis has meant to UK over ...
Comments / 0