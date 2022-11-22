Read full article on original website
vineyardgazette.com
Short-Term Rental Receipts Bring Windfall to Island Towns
As the short-term rental business continues to boom — and state and local excise tax money pours into town coffers — planners and housing advocates are weighing everything from legislative action to local earmarks in an effort to address the industry’s impact on the Island’s housing stock.
vineyardgazette.com
Ride for Free
Starting Nov. 25, the Vineyard Transit Authority, through a statewide initiative, will be offering fare free service for the rest of the year. This program is a great way for Islanders who are new or infrequent riders to get out there and give the VTA a try. If you are going into town to shop for holiday goodies, try getting there on the VTA this season. There is a good chance when you do, you will be riding on an electric bus, since nearly half the fleet is electric.
vineyardgazette.com
Cable Licensing Agreement Up for Renewal
Negotiations are set to begin next month between Martha’s Vineyard towns and Comcast — the Island’s only cable service provider — as the two sides hash out a new license agreement that will shape the Island’s public television and cable infrastructure for the next decade.
