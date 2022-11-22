Starting Nov. 25, the Vineyard Transit Authority, through a statewide initiative, will be offering fare free service for the rest of the year. This program is a great way for Islanders who are new or infrequent riders to get out there and give the VTA a try. If you are going into town to shop for holiday goodies, try getting there on the VTA this season. There is a good chance when you do, you will be riding on an electric bus, since nearly half the fleet is electric.

