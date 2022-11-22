Read full article on original website
Good Feet Store collecting shoes and socks for those in need in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Good Feet Store is inviting the Yakima community to take part in its Good Feet for a Good Cause donation program from November, 21, through December, 31. The Good Feet Store is accepting donated new socks and new or gently used shoes for local people in need at its Yakima location at 2401 S. 1st Street.
Morning ice causing a few delays and crashes
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The freezing rain that fell Tuesday night has left icy conditions around the Columbia Basin and is causing some delayed starts for businesses and schools in the area. City offices and facilities in West Richland will now open at 10 a.m. Heritage University in Toppenish is currently running...
Holiday traffic brings annual congestion around Union Gap Costco
UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is reminding people to be mindful of holiday traffic congestion as annual traffic patterns take hold. It reports increased traffic around the Valley Mall Boulevard overpass, as well as several multiple-car crashes around Costco, where Valley Mall Boulevard meets Longfibre Road.
Selah Fire Department welcomes newest member to the world
SELAH, Wash. – On Monday, Nov. 22 the Selah Fire Department responded to a very personal call. According to a post on their Facebook page, first responders from the department were called on scene for a woman in active labor. When they got there they found the wife of a fellow firefighter, Jose Choque, ready to deliver a baby.
All aboard! Toppenish toy train Christmas hits the rails Thanksgiving weekend
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Toy Train Christmas 2022 opens on November, 26, in Toppenish. The family Holiday experience runs November, 26 and 27, and December, 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18, at the Yakima Valley Rail and Steam Association at the Northern Pacific Railway Museum, located at 10 Asotin Avenue in Toppenish.
Stage 2 burn ban implemented in Yakima County
YAKIMA, Wash.- Planning on gathering around the fire pit this Thanksgiving? You may want to reconsider. The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has implemented a Stage 2 burn ban in Yakima County effective at 12 p.m. on November, 23. Under a Stage 2 burn ban the use of any wood...
Yakima Greenway hosts 13th annual Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Day
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Greenway will host the annual Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving, starting at 8 a.m. According to Greenway Director Kellie Connaughton, more than 400 people are registered for the race, which is a new record for participants in the event's 13 years. The race starts...
UPDATE: Stage 2 burn ban downgraded in Yakima County
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE. 11-25-22 The Stage 2 burn ban in Yakima County has been downgraded to a Stage 1 ban. According the the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency the downgrade to Stage 1 will go into effect at 12 p.m. on Friday, November, 25. Under a Stage 1 burn ban:
Whitstran Elementary celebrates Thanksgiving with turkey trot and giveaway in Prosser
PROSSER, Wash.- Whitstran Elementary held its 2022 Turkey Trot on November, 23, in Prosser. All the runners who finished the run received a turkey trot wristband that could be turned in for entry in a raffle for a free live turkey or gift basket prize. The event in the old...
MISSING RUNAWAY: 14-year-old Ruben in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for public help finding 14-year-old Ruben Barrera-Martinez, according to a social media post. Barrera-Martinez is around 130 pounds, 5'2" and has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or 509-575-6200.
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies stop freshly painted, recently stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies stopped a car near the intersection of 1st and Kellogg in the early morning hours of November, 24. The car appeared to have been freshly painted, including the license plate. The registration for the car came back stolen out of Walla Walla. Deputies questioned...
Building Blocks of the Future: Breaking Down RSV with Dr. Marsh
RICHLAND, Wash - The Benton-Franklin Health District reports that there's been a major increase in influenza and respiratory synctial virus (RSV) cases in the area. Experts predict that a surge is coming ahead of the holidays. Dr. Kevin Marsh, a pediatrician at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, sat down with Wake...
Police find body in Toppenish alleyway early Thanksgiving morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — One man was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Toppenish Police Department after a body had been discovered early Thanksgiving morning, according to TPD. Police found a man dead in the alleyway around the 300 block of S Division Street just after 1 a.m. on...
Strike force convicts West Richland woman of COVID relief fraud
SPOKANE, Wash.- U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref has announced three more convictions for individuals that fraudulently obtained COVID relief funding. The three convictions are the latest by the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force. One of those convicted was Jimia Rae Cain, 52, of West Richland. According to court documents,...
K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
Foggy Night...Cooler Temperatures for Turkey Day
Increasing clouds with patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Thanksgiving Day will be foggy to start with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures the 30s and 40s. A Pacific front will arrive Friday bringing snow to the Cascades and rain to western WA/OR. We...
Yakama Nation asks people to remember "Native American History Day" on Friday
TOPPENISH, Wash.- November is Native American Heritage Month, a time to recognize and celebrate first peoples. In 2009 President Obama signed the "Native American History Day Resolution," designating the Friday after Thanksgiving as "Native American History Day." This year the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation are encouraging...
