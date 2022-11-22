Read full article on original website
BBC
Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool
A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
Qatar reviewing London investments after TfL bans its adverts – report
Ban linked to World Cup hosts’ human rights record taken as message ‘Qatari business not welcome in London’, source tells FT
BBC
The Supreme Court judgement is clear but not what Nicola Sturgeon wanted
Clarity was what Nicola Sturgeon asked for and clarity is what she now has from the UK Supreme Court. The judges have made clear that the law does not allow Holyrood to legislate for an independence referendum without Westminster's agreement. That means there will not be an indyref2 on 19...
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walking out in pay row
Rail passengers face more disruption this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out on Saturday as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union will affect people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel.
BBC
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
BBC
Some Met Police officers not trusted to speak to public, says chief
Some 3,000 Metropolitan Police officers cannot be fully deployed due to misconduct allegations or health issues, including "about 100" who are not trusted to speak to the public, commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said. He said about 500 officers of the 3,000 were suspended or on restricted duties. Sir Mark...
Michelle Mone PPE firm revelations prompt anger in Commons
MPs across house condemn what one called ‘sickening, shameful’ disclosures about Covid procurement
BBC
Independence referendum: Scottish government loses indyref2 court case
The Scottish government cannot hold an independence referendum without the UK government's consent, the Supreme Court has ruled. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum on 19 October next year. But the court ruled unanimously that she does not have the power to do so because the issue...
BBC
Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death
Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...
BBC
Street lighting: East Yorkshire pilot aims to cut UK costs by £575m
The main Hull to York road could be used to test how to cut the cost of powering the UK's street lights. East Riding of Yorkshire Council said work on the A1079 would examine how to decarbonise street lights, illuminated road signs and bollards. It has applied for £5m from...
Gove under pressure to explain role in PPE deals for Mone-linked firm
Minister’s insistence he referred all offers to civil service channels appears at odds with previously released email correspondence
BBC
Jacob Rees-Mogg's ex-business partner returns as trade minister
Rishi Sunak has been criticised for re-appointing Dominic Johnson as a trade minister 26 days after he was sacked. The Conservative donor and ex-business partner of MP Jacob Rees-Mogg was given a lifetime peerage so he could serve in Liz Truss's government, but was later dismissed by Mr Sunak. Labour's...
BBC
No-fault eviction notices up 76% for renters
Thousands of tenants have been put at risk of being made homeless after a 76% jump in the number of no-fault eviction notices issued by landlords. Some 5,940 households in England were issued Section 21 eviction notices between April and June - up from 3,380 in the same period in 2021.
BBC
Next election will be independence vote - Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the SNP will use the next general election as an attempt to show a majority of people in Scotland support independence. The first minister was responding to the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling she does not have the power to hold a referendum next year. Ms Sturgeon...
BBC
Belfast: 'Budget constraints' mean no extra cash for alley gates
"Extraordinary constraints" on the Department of Justice's budget mean it is not able to provide extra money to pay for alley gates in Belfast. That is according to a letter to Belfast City Council from the department's permanent secretary. The department was asked to provide £500,000 towards alley gates to...
BBC
New 20mph limit proposed for 114 Highland sites
Speed limits at more than 100 locations across the Highlands could be reduced from 30mph to 20mph. The move would equate to a total of 367 miles (590km) of road. Sites assessed included areas in places such as Thurso, Portree, Dingwall and Inverness. Transport Scotland has asked...
CNBC
Foreign students to reportedly be barred from UK unless studying at top universities
LONDON — Foreign students wanting to study in Britain may be turned away unless they have secured a place at a "top university," according to a report by The Times newspaper. Ministers were allegedly discussing how to reduce flows to the U.K. after record levels of net migration were...
BBC
PMQs: Sunak v Starmer - in full
Labour leader Keir Starmer began PMQs with a statement about gay rights in Qatar, saying "shame on Fifa" that Wales and England teams at the World Cup could not express their solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. Then attention turned to the economy. Starmer asked why the UK was the first...
US News and World Report
UK PM Sunak Committed to Bringing Net Migration Down - Spokesman
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is committed to bringing net migration to the United Kingdom down from record levels, his spokesman said on Thursday, adding that the government would look at all options to ensure the system was working. "The prime minister is fully committed to bringing...
