WRBI Radio
Barbara J. Day, 74, Brookville
Barbara J. Day, age 74, of Brookville, Indiana died Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Hospice of Cincinnati Twin Towers in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born August 13, 1948 in Batesville, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late William Sandlin & Ruth Ann (Cox) Lanning. Barb was retired, having been a seamstress...
WRBI Radio
Rosalyn Marie “Rosie” Johnson
Rosalyn Marie “Rosie” Johnson, 85, of Westport, passed away at 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Heritage House Nursing Home in Greensburg. She was born on January 17, 1937, in Westport, the daughter of Melvin and Ellen (Clark) Reidenbach. She graduated from Greensburg High School in 1955, from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in 1958 as a registered nurse and took extended nursing classes at IU and IUPUI. Rosie was a School nurse for the Decatur County Community Schools for 26 years. She also worked for the Memorial Clinic in Indianapolis and was an assistant instructor of Nursing for Children at Methodist Hospital at Indianapolis. She was a member of the 1st.
WRBI Radio
Glenn Nathaniel Canfield
Glenn Nathaniel Canfield age 94 went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Glenn was born July 6, 1928, to Rev. Royal and Anna (Meyer) Canfield in Delaware, Indiana. Glenn started school in a one-room schoolhouse. He liked to talk about listening to all eight grades. He graduated from Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Indiana.
WRBI Radio
Mr. William Martin “Bill” Carpenter Sr.
Mr. William Martin “Bill” Carpenter Sr., age 90, of Milan, Indiana, formerly of Mt. Sterling, Indiana, entered this life on September 7, 1932 in Binfield, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Earl and Mary Thelma Elizabeth (LeQuire) Carpenter. He was raised in Blount County, Tennessee and was a 1950 graduate of Friendsville High School. At the young age of 18, Bill moved to Ohio and worked for a produce company in Cincinnati, Ohio for a few years. Bill was united in marriage on May 17, 1952 to Lucille Centers in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. This happy union of over 48 years was blessed with four daughters and two sons. Bill was later employed for American Can Company in Cincinnati, Ohio for several years. He owned and operated with a friend a car wash for several years. In 1963, Bill and the family moved to Waterloo, New York where he also worked for American Can Company as a machinist. In 1966, the family moved back to the Switzerland County community and he worked for Gateway Construction in Cincinnati, Ohio. Bill owned and operated Carpenter Construction for several years. He built the Ogle Haus in Vevay, as well as, many homes, barns, schools and hospitals. He worked for several years as the consultant for all construction jobs for the Switzerland County School Corporation. Bill was a former member of the Switzerland Masonic Lodge #122 F&AM. He also attended the Mt. Sterling Baptist Church in Mt. Sterling, Indiana. Bill enjoyed woodworking, hunting, farming, bowling and socializing with his family and friends. Bill passed away at 8:53 p.m., Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Ripley Crossing in Milan, Indiana.
WRBI Radio
Harmeyer presented SIYMCA’s S.O.A.R. Award for November
Batesville, IN — Becky Harmeyer, the Lead Teacher at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA Learning Center, received a big round of applause from staff and board members at the November Board of Directors meeting for earning the YMCA S.O.A.R. Award (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition). Harmeyer joined the YMCA Learning...
WRBI Radio
North Decatur Girls Varsity Basketball
Greensburg- In the first home game of the campaign, North Decatur dominated visiting Switzerland County 74-34. North opened things up early shooting it well, pouring 22 points in the 1st period. Their stingy defense held the Lady Pacers to just 6 points. The scoring attack was balanced throughout the night as 9 Chargers got in the scoring column. Madi Allen scored 9 in the first; pushing the ball in transition and getting her mid-range shooting game going yet again. Kelsey Haley dropped in a dribble drive to the basket and knocked down a three-pointer from the corner. Kinker, Rohls, and Kunz all scored as well in the period.
WRBI Radio
Batesville Sky-Winter Wonder display opens next Friday
Batesville, IN — The Batesville Area Arts Council and the City of Batesville have announced that a new winter visual display will be installed downtown in time for the holidays. Batesville Sky-Winter Wonder will consist of a 200-foot lighted tunnel on the former Umbrella Sky structure in the Village...
Indiana man dies in tree stand accident
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and […]
Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state's Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn't wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
WRBI Radio
Several area departments battle tree fire on Thanksgiving
Decatur County, IN — Firefighters from several area departments had their Thanksgiving interrupted when they responded to a fire in a large tree Thursday evening on US 421 near County Road 400 South in Decatur County. Crews arrived on the scene and found a large hollow tree that officials...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County
Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
Driver dies after train strikes her car in Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 26-year-old woman died after a train hit her car in Columbus Monday night. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at Indianapolis Road and Long Road. Investigators said a train was heading south along the tracks on Indianapolis Road when it hit a Ford Explorer heading westbound on Long Road. The […]
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana Republican concedes House race after ballot mishap
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Weeks after a mishap with incorrectly reported ballots in a southern Indiana House race, the losing candidate has conceded. Republican challenger for House District 71, Scott Hawkins, announced he conceded the race to incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming on Friday. Hawkins made the concession on his...
WRBI Radio
Medical helicopter called following crash with entrapment
— A medical helicopter was called to a crash with entrapment around 5 pm Thursday on the 9200 block of Oxford Pike. No other details about the wreck are available. Responding agencies included the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Brookville Fire Department, and Franklin County EMS.
WKRC
Local restaurant offers free Thanksgiving meal for anyone who wants one
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - A small business is making a big difference this Thanksgiving. Good Plates Eatery near the University of Cincinnati is ready to serve 1,000 meals to anyone in need. The restaurant is preparing hot, single-serve meals with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans and corn.
200 pounds of pot found in drug search, 3 arrested
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) -- Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large number of drugs, vehicles, guns and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman fears for her life after run-in with murder suspect downtown
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman says she lives in fear days after getting into a car crash with a murder suspect in Downtown Cincinnati. It happened last Wednesday. Police say Jvonnie Chandler, 26, crashed into the woman’s car at 5th Street and Central Avenue and then ran toward a parking garage north of the Duke Energy Convention Center.
953wiki.com
Traffic Stop Yields Large Amount of Methamphetamine and Heroin in Scott Co
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is Committed to Arresting Drug Dealers…No ifs, ands, or buts!. Scott County-On 11-15-2022, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies made a traffic stop on State Road 56 near Lake Road in Scottsburg that resulted in a large amount of suspected Methamphetamine, (Approximately 45 Grams), and suspected Heroin, (Approximately 5 Grams), along with scales to weigh the product located resulting in the arrests of two (2) drug offenders.
WLKY.com
1,700 ballots possibly counted incorrectly in Clark County, could change outcome of race
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The vote totals in at least one close race in southern Indiana could change. Right now, Republican Scott Hawkins leads democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes in House District 71. But there was an issue with the memory stick used to report votes in Clark County.
