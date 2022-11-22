ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Vanderbilt Football is a Part of Me'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt senior class has been through more than most relative to its peers across the landscape of college football: The COVID-19 pandemic, a winless season, a coaching change. Those factors, among others, have been enough for many now-former Commodores over the past few years to...
Pack Holds Off Vandy’s Rally

CANCUN, Mexico — Graduate senior guard Ciaja Harbison scored a season-high 34 points as Vanderbilt staged a furious second-half rally that fell short in an 82-73 loss to No. 13/11 NC State on Thursday at the Women’s Cancun Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Facing their...
Hearts Broken at the Buzzer

CANCUN, Mexico — Senior forward Yaubryon Chambers finished with her first career double-double, but Vanderbilt was edged near the buzzer in a 65-62 loss to Northern Iowa on Friday to conclude the Cancun Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. After Ciaja Harbison tied the game with a...
Dores Down the Bulldogs

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Liam Robbins scored a team-high 20 points to go with a career-high eight blocks to lead the Vanderbilt men’s basketball team to a 67-59 win over Fresno State on Thursday in the third-place game of the Wooden Legacy. The eight blocks are tied for the...
Dores fall in Wooden Legacy Opener

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team opened the Wooden Legacy with a 75-65 loss to Saint Mary’s on Wednesday night at the Anaheim Convention Center Arena. Vanderbilt (2-3) will face Fresno State on Thursday at 7 p.m. PT (9 p.m. CT) on ESPNU. In the...
