Read full article on original website
Related
On This Day In 2001, NASCAR Ran Its First – And Only – Thanksgiving Weekend Race After Postponing New Hampshire Race Due To 9/11
NASCAR drivers don’t get a lot of time off during the year. The Cup Series season starts in early February with the Clash, and doesn’t wrap up until early-to-mid November. And in between is a 36-race stretch (plus two exhibition races) packed into about 40 weeks. But Thanksgiving...
Logan Clark to Run Throwback Paint Scheme at the Thanksgiving Classic Honoring W.G.Speeks’ 80th Year in Business
Logan Clark announced today that he will be honoring W.G.Speeks’ 80th year in business in 2023 with a paint scheme created to resemble the company’s oil trucks from 70+ years ago. The paint scheme is set to debut at the 2022 Thanksgiving Classic at Southern National Motorsports Park. Clark will be racing for $50,000 in the 250 lap Thanksgiving Classic driving the No. 15 W.G.Speeks and Carolina Family Pool & Patio late model stock car prepared by crew chief Austin Thaxton and R&S Race Cars.
Comments / 0