Maine State

Speedway Digest

Logan Clark to Run Throwback Paint Scheme at the Thanksgiving Classic Honoring W.G.Speeks’ 80th Year in Business

Logan Clark announced today that he will be honoring W.G.Speeks’ 80th year in business in 2023 with a paint scheme created to resemble the company’s oil trucks from 70+ years ago. The paint scheme is set to debut at the 2022 Thanksgiving Classic at Southern National Motorsports Park. Clark will be racing for $50,000 in the 250 lap Thanksgiving Classic driving the No. 15 W.G.Speeks and Carolina Family Pool & Patio late model stock car prepared by crew chief Austin Thaxton and R&S Race Cars.
RICHMOND, VA

